The sun sets on Whistler and we're ready for racing.

Loron finding his flow in practice

Lemoine could not keep in it past the second round. Tomorrow is a new day

Working it for the fans.

A new layout again this year up on Whistler mountain.

The first straightaway was an all out pump sprint.

Pumptrack master Kialani Hines pushing her way into third place.

Under the lights

Kintner, calm as can be before dropping in.

Despite her best efforts Vaea could not stay in front of the 2018 Queen of Crakworx. She did earn enough points this evening to become the 2019 Queen of Crankworx though.

Tommy edging out Kyle in their second run.

Bubba fighting to stay in front.

Jordy Scott fought hard all night and got second place after narrowly being beaten by Queen Jill.

Tomas Slavik pitted coming in to the final straight.

Joey Gough was no match for Kiahani Hines in the small final.

The left line being the slower of the two this year.

Tommy Zula going toe to toe with Kyle Straight.

Jill Kintner the champ of the evening.

Tommy Zula on his way to dethroning Adrien Loron.

Zula is stoked!

Your Ultimate Pump Track Challenge podium

Tommy getting straight to the point

Winners get their names etched into this one of a kind trophy.

Loron and Hines crowned the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge World Champs.

The sun sets over Crankworx and the flood lights turn on in the Boneyard. That can only mean one thing: the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge is about to start. This year we saw a new layout and a very technical course that riders could sink their teeth into. Returning champs Loron and Kintner found the young blood starting to give them a run for their money. With the crowd pumped, it's time to go racing.