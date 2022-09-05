Photo Epic: Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022

Sep 5, 2022
by Ross Bell  


XCO Photo Epic

Val di Sole World Cup


Words & Photography by Andy Vathis & Ross Bell


With the final spay of champagne the 2022 World Cup race season has come to a close in a hot and dusty Val di Sole. The action kicked off bright and early with the U23 women and there was only ever going to be one conclusion with Line Burquier taking the win and the overall to boot. It was one hell of a season for the French youngster, she took the win today in front of Ronja Blochlinger and Noemie Garnier. In the U23 men Martin Vidaurre Kossmann got back to winning ways and was rewarded with the season overall, David Domingo Campos Motos crossed the line 45 seconds back with Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira in third.

The elite women's overall was the tastiest prospect of all and that's just how it played out with the title changing hands through the race. Ultimately Alessandra Keller's 6th place finish was enough to leapfrog past Anne Terpstra and Rebecca McConnell. Overalls aside, the day belonged to one woman with Pauline Ferrand Prevot continuing her late-season domination notching up yet another win. Loana Lecomte held onto her for as long as she could but her compatriot proved too strong, Loana stayed second with Jolanda Neff third, Haley Batten fourth and Sina Frei fifth. In the elite men Titouan Carod showed his cards early but just like in Mont Sainte Anne he went early and managed to build a comfortable buffer that proved to be unbridgeable, another fantastic win for the Frenchman. Nino Schurter was the next best - confirming his overall title - before Jordan Sarrou, Victor Koretzky and Luca Braidot.

Thanks for a great year of racing - see you in Valkenburg, Netherlands next May.


The Valley of the Sun ready for a big day of racing.
Line Burquier looking to close out her season in the best possible fashion.
Giada Specia and Sofie Pedersen lead the back into the first turn.
Ronja Bl chlinger took off at a furious pace but would eventually be realed in by Line Burquier.
Noemie Garnier with a great ride into third in the U23 women.
Line Burquier adds another win to her collection in 2022.
What can Line Burquier achieve in the coming years
Line Burquier takes the win in front of Ronja Bl chlinger and Noemie Garnier.
One hell of a season for the French youngster.
Line Burquier also wrapped up the U23 Women overall. She was joined in the top 3 by Noelle Buri and Sara Cortinovis.
Martin Vidaurre has had an amazing run as a U23 athlete as he gets ready for his last race of 22.
The U23 men are off in the morning sun.
David Domingo Campos Motos throught the dust and into second.
A solid race into third for Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira.
Vidaurre on a heater leaving the rest behind as of lap two.
Martin Vidaure wins his last ever U23 race in spectacular fashion.
Your U23 men s podium - Martin Vidaurre David Domingo Campos Motos and Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira.
Vidaurre making sure he s got every last drop.
Loana Lecomte was hungry for the victory today.
Martina Berta set to go on home soil.
Jolanda Neff keeping it cool before the going gets hot.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot fresh off acquiring the rainbow jersey is set for another big day on course.
Jolanda Neff and Martina Berta set the pace off the line.
7th place is a good reward for Evie Richards after a challenging year of setbacks.
Jolanda Neff continued her super strong end to the season with a third place finish.
Alessandra Keller s 6th place was enough for her to clinch the overall.
Loana Lecomte chasing hard after Pauline Ferrand Prevot.
Sina Frei digging deep on her way to the podium.
PFP took to the lead after the first full lap and put the hurt in to the rest of the field.
Berta put in the work and finished eighth.
Haley Batten coming in to another strong showing. Fourth for her to close out the season.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot s race was somewhat lonely given her dominance.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot was simply unbeatable at the end of this 2022 season.
The two compatriots meet at the finish. Gassed but what a day out for these two.
Jolanda Neff happy with her day s work.
Haley Batten was another rider who really came on strong at the end of the season. 4th place for her today.
Youe elite women top 5. 1st Pauline Ferrand Prevot 2nd Loana Lecomte 3rd Jolanda Neff 4th Haley Batten 5th Sina Frei.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot makes it four wins in as many races between the XCC and XCO disciplines.
Alessandra Keller proved to be the most consistent racer across the season taking both the XCC and the XCO overalls.
Titouan Carod with the look of steely determination.
Nino Schurter gets suited and booted.
Luca Braidot has been a threat especially as of late. Today would be no different.
Titouan Carod made his intentions very clear from the get go.
Jordan Sarrou through the dust storm finding his way to a podium finish.
David Valero just missing the podium into sixth.
Titouan Carod backs up his win from Mont Sainte Anne with a win of a similar fashion.
Master of road mountain and style - Victor Koretzky sends it into fourth.
Nino Schurter chasing hard through the deep dust.
The Italian fans were enjoying the racing and weren t shy when showing who they were cheering for.
Braidot climbing through a sea of roaring Italian fans.
Titouan Carod had his sights set on the top step from the get-go and basically left everyone in the dust. He led just about every lap unchallenged.
The fight for the top 10 and podium postions was frantic.
One of three legends retiring from the sport today was Stephane Tempier. Merci Stephane et bonne chance
It s great to see Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo s efforts rewarded with 7th.
Marcel Guerrini with another strong showing in 8th.
This afternoon was all about Titouan Carod.
The wait for that record breaking win goes onto 2023 for Nino Schurter.
Crowd favourite Braidot corsses the line met with cheers.
Vlad Dascalu was one of the revelations of 2022. That first win is coming very very soon.
What a year for Titouan Carod.
Your Elite Men s podium - Titouan Carod Nino Schurter Jordan Sarrou Victor Koretzky and Luca Braidot
it may not be no. 35 but the overall will have to do for now.
Nino Schurter takes the overall over Titouan Carod Luca Braidot David Valero and Alan Hatherly
See you in 2023.
