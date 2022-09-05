Photo Epic: Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022

With the final spay of champagne the 2022 World Cup race season has come to a close in a hot and dusty Val di Sole. The action kicked off bright and early with the U23 women and there was only ever going to be one conclusion with Line Burquier taking the win and the overall to boot. It was one hell of a season for the French youngster, she took the win today in front of Ronja Blochlinger and Noemie Garnier. In the U23 men Martin Vidaurre Kossmann got back to winning ways and was rewarded with the season overall, David Domingo Campos Motos crossed the line 45 seconds back with Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira in third.
The elite women's overall was the tastiest prospect of all and that's just how it played out with the title changing hands through the race. Ultimately Alessandra Keller's 6th place finish was enough to leapfrog past Anne Terpstra and Rebecca McConnell. Overalls aside, the day belonged to one woman with Pauline Ferrand Prevot continuing her late-season domination notching up yet another win. Loana Lecomte held onto her for as long as she could but her compatriot proved too strong, Loana stayed second with Jolanda Neff third, Haley Batten fourth and Sina Frei fifth. In the elite men Titouan Carod showed his cards early but just like in Mont Sainte Anne he went early and managed to build a comfortable buffer that proved to be unbridgeable, another fantastic win for the Frenchman. Nino Schurter was the next best - confirming his overall title - before Jordan Sarrou, Victor Koretzky and Luca Braidot.
Thanks for a great year of racing - see you in Valkenburg, Netherlands next May.
