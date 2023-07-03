Photo Epic: Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

Sofie Pedersen remains a formidable force in the U23 Women's racing.

The U23 Women kick start a busy day of racing.

Ronja Blöchlinger hasn't been able to match her XCC prowess in XCO yet this season.

What a ride from Samara Maxwell as she takes another 2nd place.

Four races, four wins for Sofie Pedersen.

A win in Val Di Sole doesn't come easy.

All eyes were on Carter Woods to continue a great weekend for Canadian riders.

2nd place for Adrien Boichis as he ended the day 31 seconds back.

An amazing comeback for Riley Amos as he battled back through the ranks to end 3rd after a rear puncture.

A double puncture on the last lap for Luca Martin gave Carter Woods the perfect chance to get his first win of the season.

Carter Woods takes his second win of the week and the third for Canada in Vali Di Sole

The U23 Men's podium; Carter Woods, Adrien Boichis and Riley Amos.

After her XCC win Laura Stigger was a favorite for a top performance in the main race.

Evie Richards is no stranger to a great result in Val Di Sole.

Rebecca Henderson had a great short track race and looks to be back in great form.

Martina Berta was on the hunt for a win at home.

The Elite Women are off.

Martina Berta was looking fast from the start and never dropped outside of the top four riders.

Laura Stigger is having a great 2023 as she secures another podium finish.

Mona Mitterwallner continued with her usual slow start before riding back into 5th. If she can start World Cups from the front she will become even more of a threat for the win.

Rebecca Henderson is back as she takes home 3rd and looks to be peaking ready for World Champs next month.

Evie Richards was back inside the top ten but couldn't manage a repeat of her World Championship-winning performance.

Another bad day at the office for Pauline Ferrand Prevot as a big crash ended her chance of a podium finish.

Jolanda Neff Started strong but a puncture meant she would take home 6th.

Once again Puck Peiterse led from the start to take her third win in 2023.

There was no stopping the newly crowned European Champ.

Puck Pieterse heads to Scotland as the clear favorite for World Champs.

After her third win Puck Pieterse holds a big lead in the series overall standings.

2nd place for Martina Berta at her home race.

Jolanda Neff may not have made the podium but she now knows she has the power to be back at the front of the race again.

A battered and bruised Pauline Ferrand Prevot has to regroup as she now looks to defend her XCC and XC World Champ titles.

The Elite Women's podium; Puck Pieterse, Martina Berta, Rebecca Henderson, Laura Stigger and Mona Mitterwallner.

Race winner, series leader and European champ. Will Puck Pieterse be able to get the rainbow jersey next month?

The crowds loved seeing an Italian on the podium in Val Di Sole.

Vlad Dascalu is straight off the European Champs win and looking for a good result after struggling in the opening rounds.

Alan Hatherly would come so close to the win.

Joshua Dubau set out to prove his 2nd at round one wasn't a one-off performance.

Jordan Sarrou leads the elite men off the line.

David Valero Serrano charges through one of many rock gardens on his way to 7th.

Alan Hatherly tried to challenge Nino Schurter for the win but the speed proved too high as he dropped back to 5th.

Lars Forster couldn't recreate the magic that saw him win in Leogang as he ends the day in 9th.

A season-best performance for Vlad Dascalu taking 3rd.

The rocks proved to be the biggest adversary of the race as they lay in wait to puncture riders' tires if they strayed off the main line.

Jordan Sarrou couldn't keep the leader's jersey as he went across the line in 8th and drops to 2nd in the overall standings.

Mathias Flückiger looks to have recovered from his hand injury as he rode his way to 2nd place and only 26 seconds back.

Maxime Marotte made it two Rockriders in the top ten as he fell just short of the podium.

Nino Schurter further secures himself as one of the sport's greatest riders.

Knowing when to attack and when to go steady is the key to Val Di Sole and no rider can master this better than Schurter.

Win number 35. Nino Schurter will need a new bike now his bike marking his 34 wins is outdated.

Not the way Luca Schwarzbauer wanted to end his weekend.

The Elite Men's podium; Nino Schurter, Mathias Flückiger, Vlad Dascalu, Joshua Dubau, Alan Hatherly.

With a two-month break until the next World Cup all eyes are now on World Champs in Scotland.

The big climbs and rowdy technical descents in Val Di Sole provided no shortage of drama and incredible racing as we saw four amazing performances across the U23 and Elite races.For the fourth time this year, it was Sofie Pedersen who was unmatched in the U23 Women's race as an attack at the start of lap three proved to be too much for the rest of the field. Sofie Pedersen had a slower start than past races this season with Ronja Blöchlinger looking stronger in the early laps. The third lap proved crucial as the series leader's attack saw her take the lead and build a gap that couldn't be closed. Samara Maxwell had an incredible race with a performance that was almost good enough to catch the leader but she ends the fourth round 38 seconds back. Ronja Blöchlinger struggled to find speed in the later laps ending the day in third.The U23 Men's racing provided plenty of drama as Luca Martin looked unstoppable before a final lap double flat allowed Carter Woods to take the double win in Val Di Sole. Carter Woods had a great ride as he stayed calm and controlled to ride his way into the lead and secure his first XCO win in 2023. Adrien Boichis also showed his strength by staying at the front of the race to take home 2nd. Riley Amos had one of the toughest rides as he had a rear flat in the early laps but fought back from 13th to take home 3rd. Luca Martin crossed the line in 11th.Another World Cup and another dominant performance from Puck Pieterse as she continues to impress in 2023. From the off Puck Pieterse was looking strong and after the first full lap a gap of 41 seconds was created that proved impossible to close even with a final lap mistake. Martina Berta couldn't quite secure a win at home but she still ends the weekend with a 2nd place finish. Rebecca Henderson looks to be back on form as she powered her way to 3rd place. Pauline Ferrand Prevot had another tough weekend as she had a big crash in the woods ending her chances for a podium finish.Following his worst World Cup finish in Leogang Nino Schurter proved why he is one of the greatest of all time as he took his 35th World Cup win. Nino Schurter showed he was back to business as usual as he looked strong off the start and made sure to watch the rider around him before attacking on lap four to build a lead of over thirty seconds. No one could catch the Swiss rider as he crossed the line 26 seconds ahead of Mathias Flückiger. Newly crowned European champ Vlad Dascalu made his way through to the front and bested Joshua Dubau to the line to secure third place.After this big block of racing riders now get a few weeks rest before the 2023 World Championships head to Glentress in Scotland.