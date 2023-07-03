Photo Epic: Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

The big climbs and rowdy technical descents in Val Di Sole provided no shortage of drama and incredible racing as we saw four amazing performances across the U23 and Elite races.
For the fourth time this year, it was Sofie Pedersen who was unmatched in the U23 Women's race as an attack at the start of lap three proved to be too much for the rest of the field. Sofie Pedersen had a slower start than past races this season with Ronja Blöchlinger looking stronger in the early laps. The third lap proved crucial as the series leader's attack saw her take the lead and build a gap that couldn't be closed. Samara Maxwell had an incredible race with a performance that was almost good enough to catch the leader but she ends the fourth round 38 seconds back. Ronja Blöchlinger struggled to find speed in the later laps ending the day in third.
The U23 Men's racing provided plenty of drama as Luca Martin looked unstoppable before a final lap double flat allowed Carter Woods to take the double win in Val Di Sole. Carter Woods had a great ride as he stayed calm and controlled to ride his way into the lead and secure his first XCO win in 2023. Adrien Boichis also showed his strength by staying at the front of the race to take home 2nd. Riley Amos had one of the toughest rides as he had a rear flat in the early laps but fought back from 13th to take home 3rd. Luca Martin crossed the line in 11th.
Another World Cup and another dominant performance from Puck Pieterse as she continues to impress in 2023. From the off Puck Pieterse was looking strong and after the first full lap a gap of 41 seconds was created that proved impossible to close even with a final lap mistake. Martina Berta couldn't quite secure a win at home but she still ends the weekend with a 2nd place finish. Rebecca Henderson looks to be back on form as she powered her way to 3rd place. Pauline Ferrand Prevot had another tough weekend as she had a big crash in the woods ending her chances for a podium finish.
Following his worst World Cup finish in Leogang Nino Schurter proved why he is one of the greatest of all time as he took his 35th World Cup win. Nino Schurter showed he was back to business as usual as he looked strong off the start and made sure to watch the rider around him before attacking on lap four to build a lead of over thirty seconds. No one could catch the Swiss rider as he crossed the line 26 seconds ahead of Mathias Flückiger. Newly crowned European champ Vlad Dascalu made his way through to the front and bested Joshua Dubau to the line to secure third place.
After this big block of racing riders now get a few weeks rest before the 2023 World Championships head to Glentress in Scotland.