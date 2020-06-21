Photo Epic: Vallnord DH World Cup Memories

2015

Marine Cabirou, locked and loaded entering the finish arena, ready to earn the rainbow stripes.

Martin Maes came down a massive six seconds up but was stopped short at silver.

Laurie Greenland ties up the Junior World Cup overall and World Championships in 2015

Manon Carpenter fought hard but would end 3.2 seconds away from leaving Andorra with the #1 plate and the jersey.

Rachel Atherton takes the title.

Rachel Atherton's winning bike.

Brendan Fairclough getting loose coming out of the woods.

Ratboy rails the final corner for bronze.

Loic Bruni secures his first Elite World Championship title.

Loic jumping for joy on the podium.

2016

Gaetan Vige made it two wins in a row.

Finn Iles may have come second on the day but he walked away with his first Junior World Cup overall title.

After a crash in qualifying Tahnee Seagrave pushed hard for a fifth-place finish.

Pure domination in the dust from Rachel Atherton, over 6.5 seconds up on the day.

Rachel secured a perfect season in Vallnord. 7 wins out of 7 races.

With the title almost in the bag Gwin just needed to beat three riders down the hill and arrive within the top 80.

Finish inside the top 80 may have seemed easy at the start of the day but heavy rainfall during the race made it hard for Gwin to stay between the tape as the greasy conditions took hold.

Gwin would have to settle for 55th place in Vallnord but he would secure the overall.

Steve Peat completes his final World Cup race.

2017

Another Junior win for Finn Iles.

Marine Cabirou secures a career-best (in 2017) 3rd place finish.

Myriam Nicole takes her second win after waiting six years since her last victory at Val di Sole in 2011.

The intense focus of Loic Bruni.

Danny Hart lays it all on the line with a run that was on the edge the whole way down.

Greg Minnaar so nearly came out on top once again but was denied by 0.2 of a second.

In the end it would be Troy Brosnan to tame the steeps of Vallnord to take the top spot and his second World Cup win.

2018

Vali Höll continued her Junior domination with a 15-second lead.

Another win for Thibaut Daprela, making it clear that he is the one to beat in the Juniors.

Things started out perfect for Rachel Atherton. She was way up at the first two splits before crashing halfway down the track.

Tahnee Seagrave takes her second win in two weeks.

Loris Vergier sprints to the line to take the fastest time of the day.

Amaury Pierron falls just short of consecutive win number 4.

2019

Vali Höll takes another huge 12-second lead despite crashing on her injured shoulder in morning practice.

Matteo Iniguez keeps it low but far from slow on route to his first win.

There was no shortage of dust on track last year.

Marine Cabirou would finish just 2.5 seconds off the win.

Rachel Atherton takes another win in Andorra.

There was no shortage of drama for Nina Hoffman and her race run antics didn't stop once she crossed the line.

Just outside the top 10 for Greg Minnaar.

Remi Thirion makes a return to the World Cup top ten.

An incredible bottom section had Loris Vergier just 0.4 off the win for the second year in a row.

Loic Bruni takes his third win of the season.

This weekend would have seen the World Cup arrive in Andorra for another assault of the steep and wild track at Vallnord. The course has provided some incredible moments over the years with Remi Thirion's win in 2013 and Loic Bruni's first World Championship title back in 2015. Although we may be missing any new stories from Andorra this weekend here's a bit of a look back of some of the past races on the steeps of Vallnord.