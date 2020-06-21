Photo Epic: Vallnord DH World Cup Memories

This weekend would have seen the World Cup arrive in Andorra for another assault of the steep and wild track at Vallnord. The course has provided some incredible moments over the years with Remi Thirion's win in 2013 and Loic Bruni's first World Championship title back in 2015. Although we may be missing any new stories from Andorra this weekend here's a bit of a look back of some of the past races on the steeps of Vallnord.2015
2016
Steve Peat completes his final World Cup race.
2017
2018
2019
