Photo Epic: Vallnord XC World Cup 2022

The haze rolling out as the heat settles in. Another scorcher is in the forecast.

Line Burquier prepping for battle.

The U23 women kick off the racing action.

Puck Pieterse stalks Ronja Blochlinger up the first climb.

Ronja Blochlinger slotted into second.

Puck Pieterse would have to settle for third today.

Line Burquier makes her escape to record another win by a big margin.

Another win notched up for Line Burquier.

Line Burquier takes the win in front of Ronja Blochlinger and Puck Pieterse.

Line Burquier gets to spray that winner's champagne once again.

Carter Woods keeping cool before lining up. He's got his mojo back especially after that podium finish last week.

Go time for the U23 Men.

Riley Amos was first to pressure Vidaurre until being overtaken by Woods then Martin. Third for the young American.

Good day for Luca Martin clawing into second from a few rows back.

In the lead group from the get-go, Carter Woods put the hammer down, pushing the pace until he came away with a win.

Job done. Carter Woods takes the win in Andorra.

Your Men's U23 podium - 1st Carter Woods, 2nd Luca martin, and 3rd Riley Amos

Back on top of the podium for Carter Woods.

It's great to see a return to form for Emily Batty who rode into the top 10 today.

Anne Terpstra's warm-up must've worked!

McConnell has had quite the season so far. Her race today was pulled out from under her after suffering a mechanical a couple laps in.

Mona Mitterwallner might be the youngest in the Elite category but that sure ain't stopping her from putting on a show.

Women's Elite start under the midday sun.

Anne Terpstra comes out up front halfway through the first lap, setting the pace for the rest of the race.

Emily Batty had a fire lit from under her as she began her overtaking rampage from way back. She'd finish a well-earned 10th.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot found some extra gas in the tank and held on to ninth.

8th place for Alessandra Keller after her Friday night short track heroics.

Managing the dust into seventh is Martina Berta.

Janika Loiv cuts through the dust.

Caroline Bohe made a late push to reach the podium.

Laura Stigger digs deep up the long climb after the technical descent.

Ride of the day could well go to Ramona Forchini in third.

What a ride from Mona Mitterwallner to climb up to second.

Anne Terpstra was untouchable out there today.

A return to the top step of the World Cup podium for Anne Terpstra.

What an afternoon for Mona Mitterwallner.

All smiles for Terpstra as she waits for her teammate to cross the line not too far behind.

Ramona Forchini could hardly believe it.

Anne Terpstra was joined on the podium by Mona Mitterwallner, Ramona Forchini, Laura Stigger and Caroline Bohe.

Job well done for Anne Terpstra.

Vlad Dascalu is having one hell of a season so far.

Jordan Sarrou lines up for a ride that would take him to the podium.

Who predicted that Luca Braidot would make it two in a row?

The elite men charge up the first climb

Joshua Dubau good enough for 10th

Another strong ride from Luca Schwarzbauer into the top 10.

Eighth place for Jens Shuermans in a cloud of dust.

Titouan Carod with a strong ride into 7th.

Just off the podium in 6th for Vital Albin.

Jordan Sarrou leads Victor Koretzky and Vlad Dascalu down the longest and most technical descent.

It looked light it might've been Vlad Dascalu's day but a mechanical slowed him down at the worst possible time.

Davide Valero, Vlad Dascalu and Luca Braidot battling it out towards the end of the race.

Nino Schurter seemed to have got caught in the traffic early on but emerged late taking third. His record-winning victory remains elusive.

Luca Braidot was hard on the gas and was pressuring Dascalu in the closing laps of the race.

He sat quietly and pounced when he knew he had the chance. Luca Braidot takes it here in Andorra.

A massive win for Braidot in the gruelling heat.

David Valero got the loudest cheers in the venue.

Vlad Dascalu absolutely gutted after a late race mechanical took him out of the running.

Your Men's Elite podium - 1st Luca Braidot, 2nd David Valero, 3rd Nino Schurter, 4th Vlad Dascalu, and 5th Jordan Sarrou

Champagne cool down.

It was a drama-filled day in the Vallnord Bike Park for round six of the Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup. Conditions were hot and dusty which made for some brutal racing conditions, especially when combined with the high altitude. The U23 Women got the action underway and it was Line Burquier who put down a commanding win in front of Ronja Blochlinger and Puck Pieterse. The U23 men’s order got shaken up with Carter Woods returning to winning ways with Luca Martin and Riley Amos joining him on the box.There were some big names absent from the elite start sheet which would have had an impact on today's results, the likes of Neff, Rissveds, Lecomte and Flückiger sitting this one out. The elite women's race was all about one person. Anne Terpstra was a cut above the rest today, she went early and pulled away from the pack to take another World Cup win. Mona Mitterwallner and Ramona Forchini had great rides into second and third whilst Laura Stigger and Caroline Bohé took fourth and fifth.The men's race was wide open from the start with plenty of names in the mix. As the race edged towards the finish it looked like it was between Luca Braidot, David Valero and Vlad Dascalu. The Romanian made a strong move and pulled a gap on Braidot and Valero before suddenly falling backwards after a mechanical struck. Braidot had the legs on Valero and backed up his maiden win last time out in Lenzerheide, making it two in a row. Valero was second, Schurter third and Dascalu held on for fourth with Jordan Sarrou in the final podium spot.