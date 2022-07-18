Photo Epic: Vallnord XC World Cup 2022

It was a drama-filled day in the Vallnord Bike Park for round six of the Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup. Conditions were hot and dusty which made for some brutal racing conditions, especially when combined with the high altitude. The U23 Women got the action underway and it was Line Burquier who put down a commanding win in front of Ronja Blochlinger and Puck Pieterse. The U23 men’s order got shaken up with Carter Woods returning to winning ways with Luca Martin and Riley Amos joining him on the box.
There were some big names absent from the elite start sheet which would have had an impact on today's results, the likes of Neff, Rissveds, Lecomte and Flückiger sitting this one out. The elite women's race was all about one person. Anne Terpstra was a cut above the rest today, she went early and pulled away from the pack to take another World Cup win. Mona Mitterwallner and Ramona Forchini had great rides into second and third whilst Laura Stigger and Caroline Bohé took fourth and fifth.
The men's race was wide open from the start with plenty of names in the mix. As the race edged towards the finish it looked like it was between Luca Braidot, David Valero and Vlad Dascalu. The Romanian made a strong move and pulled a gap on Braidot and Valero before suddenly falling backwards after a mechanical struck. Braidot had the legs on Valero and backed up his maiden win last time out in Lenzerheide, making it two in a row. Valero was second, Schurter third and Dascalu held on for fourth with Jordan Sarrou in the final podium spot.
