Photo Epic: We All Fall Down - Albstadt World Cup XC

Albstadt proved to be one of the more exciting races in recent memory. In the dry, it's not the most exciting of XC courses, but in the wet... it gets wild. The rain started with thunderstorms yesterday just before the U23 men headed out, accompanied by a morning drizzle during the u23 women this morning.
The elite women had the most treacherous conditions, and nearly every rider took a spill at one point or another. The course was not playing favorites. By the time the men took off from the start, the rain had stopped and the track was tacking up, but that didn't stop the chaos.
With a mechanical DNF in Short Track on Friday, Nino Schurter found himself starting on the third row, but halfway through the start lap, he was in the lead. Sam Gaze tried to take the lead at one point, but a flat ruined his hopes of a repeat win. Nino battled it out with van der Poel, Marotte, and Tempier until he had enough messing about and took off for the win. Jolanda Neff got away early on and never looked back while the rest of the woman's field looked like it exploded.
After South Africa, there were questions of how the season would shake out going forward. Many of those questions were answered. Bluntly.
