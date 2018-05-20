Photo Epic: We All Fall Down - Albstadt World Cup XC

The under 23 men woke up to treacherous conditions. A slight drizzle turned the course into a slippery journey. The under 23 men woke up to treacherous conditions. A slight drizzle turned the course into a slippery journey.

Frenchman Joshua Dubau previously showed he was in form during a race in Heubach, Germany. Today, he bested the competition in Albstadt, taking the World Cup win. Jonas Lindberg, chasing Dubau here, would take third.

More fast Frenchies. Antoine Philipp completes the men under 23 podium with his second-place finish.

Loic Bruni was out here in Albstadt cheering Malene Degn on.

Malene Degn couldn't hold on to the lead today. Degn finished third.

Sina Frei had the power on the greasy climbs today. She took the win in U23 Women.

Evie Richards took second today.

Not the best conditions for a white kit.

It was Kate Courtney who flew straight to the front, but Jolanda Neff overtook her soon after and left the field in the non-existent dust.

Annika Langvad has proved her form more than once this season but struggled like many others today in Albstadt. She kept it safe and focusses on races to come.

Yana Belomoina is back after an injury made her miss the first round. Fighting her way up the field, she managed to cling to second place, beating her teammate Anne Tauber in the last lap.

Yana Belamoina rode to a well earned second place.

Anne Tauber took third today in the greasy Albstadt muck.

Coming in hot. Conditions were lethal in the elite women's race.

Kate Courtney is making quite an impression after entering the elite category. Her blazing start and a solid race saw her cross the finish line in 10th.

Albstadt's track is beyond slippery as soon as water touches its surface. Alessandra Keller, who rode a strong race, had a small hiccup here. Keller finished in fourth.

Jolanda Neff, Kross, SUI

Langvad has a look at her drive train early on.

Once Jolanda Neff got away she just kept putting ridiculous time into the field.

Alone in a sea of people.

Emily Batty takes a spill. She wasn't the only one.

That sweet, sweet feeling.

Belomoina takes second.

For years, the women's elite racing has seen the most exciting action of the XCO events, and today was no exception. Although Neff was untouchable, the other places on the podium were fiercely contested. Tauber goes aero for the last round.

Neff, Tauber and Belomoina hug.

Annie Last feeling the effects of a hard day out.

Eva Lechner needed stitches after her fall.

Sam Gaze gave all he had in South-Africa's Stellenbosch and today he was on the hunt for more glory.

In previous years, Albstadt has been the scene of Schurter versus Absalon. Today Schurter is challenged by the likes of Van der Poel, Tempier, Flückiger, Marotte, Gaze, and Sarrou.

David Valero was back from injury and rode a strong race, ending in 7th.

Mathieu van der Poel leads Nino somewhere around lap three.

Stephane Tempier had a mega ride today. The muck wasn't slowing him down. He rode to second.

Maxime Marotte had a strong start but slipped back to fourth by the end of the race.

The first three laps of the race seemed promising for another challenge to Schurter's supremacy, but Nino Schurter would take off in lap 4, reinstating his status.

Mathias Flückiger attacked in lap three but was quickly caught by his pursuers.

Marotte, Flückiger, Schurter, and Forster going into lap three of the race.

The champ. plain and simple. Nino wasn't messing about today.

More common than not today. Kits showed where mistakes were made.

Fresh off a bad wrist injury Mathiew van der Poel put on another impressive performance. He took third here in Albstadt.

Mathieu Van der Poel, CX star running a full XCO season this year, broke his hand only a short time ago and had to suffer due to this. A broken shoe made matters worse but he proved his class by finishing in thrid.

Manny was looking good on home soil.

Stephane Tempier rode one hell of a race to second place and seems closer than ever to that first World Cup win.

Nino Schurter, riding a hardtail with dropper seatpost and SRAM's new wireless shifting, added another win to his resume.

Pablo Rodriguez, exhausted, rests on his saddle after finishing in 21st

Gassed and gasping for air.

Previously:

Albstadt proved to be one of the more exciting races in recent memory. In the dry, it's not the most exciting of XC courses, but in the wet... it gets wild. The rain started with thunderstorms yesterday just before the U23 men headed out, accompanied by a morning drizzle during the u23 women this morning.The elite women had the most treacherous conditions, and nearly every rider took a spill at one point or another. The course was not playing favorites. By the time the men took off from the start, the rain had stopped and the track was tacking up, but that didn't stop the chaos.With a mechanical DNF in Short Track on Friday, Nino Schurter found himself starting on the third row, but halfway through the start lap, he was in the lead. Sam Gaze tried to take the lead at one point, but a flat ruined his hopes of a repeat win. Nino battled it out with van der Poel, Marotte, and Tempier until he had enough messing about and took off for the win. Jolanda Neff got away early on and never looked back while the rest of the woman's field looked like it exploded.After South Africa, there were questions of how the season would shake out going forward. Many of those questions were answered. Bluntly.