Photo Epic: We're Out, Flat Out, Sun Peaks Air DH - Crankworx Summer Series

Stick a fork in us. We are cooked.After three weeks, a billion kilometres, 12 events, and endless practice laps, the Crankworx summer series came to a conclusion Friday afternoon with the final event: The Sun Peaks Air DH. With little in the tank, the remaining athletes took to the hill to conquer Steam Shovel> Down 5 Mile> Root Dog> Biker Cross. The men's title was decided two events ago, with Finn Iles locking it up. Today, all Vaea Verbeeck needed was a finish, to secure the women's.Vaea did more than show up though, in a fitting end to the race, and series, Vaea and Bas, one of two racing Crankworx Series Racing couples, bested the field. Don't ask me to call who is cuter together though, Bas/Vaea, Trevor/Georgia or Casey/Brett.I'll keep this Epic just to the AirDH. Stay tuned for a larger, overall recap to the Clif Summer Series coming next week once we've got home, done laundry and reminded ourselves what our own beds feel like. Until then, I hope these images satisfy your craving for racing.