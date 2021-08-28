Photo Epic: Wet & Wild Lake Ride at the Malverns Classic

by Nick Bentley  

The Lake Ride
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

The fan favourite at The Malverns Classic is the TRP Lake Ride. It's easy to see why - who doesn't want to see 2 riders go head to head, racing over a slippery wet plastic track in the middle of a lake, it can only go well right??

Sunset and a warm, sunny day in the Malverns is the perfect time for a dip in the lake

Safety first

Hans Ray getting ready to be the guinea pig

James Jones couldn't resist giving it a go, a bit of a change from being at the Olympic Games

The kids were loving the Lake Ride, although they were less into the riding, more into the crashing

Everybody thought the Lake RIde was funny until you're stood at the start trying to figure out how to ride a wet, muddy jump bike across a lake

Hans using every last bit of his experience to keep his big 29er GT dry

Hans Ray creating yet more mountain bike history in developing the Lake Ride move known as the Hans Ray, which was getting within one foot of completing the track only to fall off at the very last moment

Your average Saturday Night outfit choice: A Kimono and some Budgy Smugglers

If you're guna wear your budgie smugglers you might as well go diving

Some of the DirtWars jumpers got a bit confused about what event they were riding, sending it off the up slopes of the track

Did he save it? Did he not?

The competition for the biggest splash was as tightly fought as the Lake Ride Race itself

Some mastered the undulating track

Others not so much

Even the ducks wanted to come and watch the Lake Ride

Who knew DMR bikes could ride on water?!

Speed was your friend . . .

Until it wasn't

Rider ready

Concentration is everything when you're riding a 30cm wide wet piece of plastic on a wet jump bike in the middle of a lake

One of the few to make it all the way across

Party shades on, time to go swimming

"I can so save this"

"Nope, No I can't"

This looks like the way to go

Oh no wait, maybe not!

Oooo a penny!

Nope, just more water

Biggest splash of the day went to . . . ?

Lake Rider winner Kieran Dougherty was pretty happy with himself

The beer was flowing, sun was out and everyone having a good time

The plastic track looked pretty grippy until the first person fell in

Rider safety briefing was pretty short, essentially: Don't drink the water

Riders from all disciplines were keen to have a go at the Lake Ride

The hype was high - whilst you were dry

Sliders were clearly the ideal footwear for the situation

Anybody want to buy a DMR jump bike? One careful owner . . .


