Photo Epic: Wet & Wild Lake Ride at the Malverns Classic

The fan favourite at The Malverns Classic is the TRP Lake Ride. It's easy to see why - who doesn't want to see 2 riders go head to head, racing over a slippery wet plastic track in the middle of a lake, it can only go well right??
Sunset and a warm, sunny day in the Malverns is the perfect time for a dip in the lake
Safety first
Hans Ray getting ready to be the guinea pig
James Jones couldn't resist giving it a go, a bit of a change from being at the Olympic Games
The kids were loving the Lake Ride, although they were less into the riding, more into the crashing
Everybody thought the Lake RIde was funny until you're stood at the start trying to figure out how to ride a wet, muddy jump bike across a lake
Hans using every last bit of his experience to keep his big 29er GT dry
Hans Ray creating yet more mountain bike history in developing the Lake Ride move known as the Hans Ray, which was getting within one foot of completing the track only to fall off at the very last moment
Your average Saturday Night outfit choice: A Kimono and some Budgy Smugglers
If you're guna wear your budgie smugglers you might as well go diving
Some of the DirtWars jumpers got a bit confused about what event they were riding, sending it off the up slopes of the track
Did he save it? Did he not?
The competition for the biggest splash was as tightly fought as the Lake Ride Race itself
Some mastered the undulating track
Others not so much
Even the ducks wanted to come and watch the Lake Ride
Who knew DMR bikes could ride on water?!
Speed was your friend . . .
Until it wasn't
Rider ready
Concentration is everything when you're riding a 30cm wide wet piece of plastic on a wet jump bike in the middle of a lake
One of the few to make it all the way across
Party shades on, time to go swimming
"I can so save this"
"Nope, No I can't"
This looks like the way to go
Oh no wait, maybe not!
Oooo a penny!
Nope, just more water
Biggest splash of the day went to . . . ?
Lake Rider winner Kieran Dougherty was pretty happy with himself
The beer was flowing, sun was out and everyone having a good time
The plastic track looked pretty grippy until the first person fell in
Rider safety briefing was pretty short, essentially: Don't drink the water
Riders from all disciplines were keen to have a go at the Lake Ride
The hype was high - whilst you were dry
Sliders were clearly the ideal footwear for the situation
Anybody want to buy a DMR jump bike? One careful owner . . .
0 Comments
Post a Comment