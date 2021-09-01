Photo Epic: Wet & Wild Practice - EWS Loudenvielle 2021

The Enduro World Series always seems to bring out a few new venues each season to keep riders on their toes, and for 2021 the first of such rounds is about to go off as a double header in Loudenvielle, France. A small village at the base of the Pyrenees and practically in Andorra, Loudenveille greeted riders with some absolutely massive stages starting high above tree line, as well as some of the steepest woods we have seen all season. The trails themselves are outstanding, and while they were running dry and dusty to start, two massive storms rolled through in the afternoon practice and turned everything into a muddy river. Will it dry? Will it rain again? No one really knows, and in mountains this big, it changes every hour.
The person that will do well here will be someone who can adapt to changing conditions, unpredictable trails, and who can mentally tough out possibly being quite wet and cold for a large part of the day. If practice was any indication of how miserable things can get when a storm rolled in, then things might just get a bit spicy as riders race not just once here in Loudenveille, but twice. The first round of the double header goes down Thursday, while the second caps off a long week on Saturday evening and Sunday.
