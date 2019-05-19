PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Photo Epic: When it Rains it Pours - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

May 19, 2019
by Andy Vathis  

Small rivers started appearing everywhere.
When it Rains it Pours
UCI XC MTB World Cup Albstadt, Germany Presented by Mercedes Benz
Photography by Matthew DeLorme and Andy Vathis

The forecast was ominous, clear for the first half of the day, then right when the Elite Men went off it was supposed to deluge and deluge it did. The weather was cool and overcast for the U23 and Elite Women, then it turned into a battle royale for the Elite Men. Kate Courtney ran away with the win here at round one despite an early crash. Jolanda Neff took second place for the women with Yanna Belomoina moving up a few places late in the race to take third. In the Elite Men's race, all hell broke loose when the skies opened up and turned everything into peanut butter. The open grass took out many a rider as tires wouldn't clear. The day wouldn't go as hoped for many, including Nino Schurter. Staying upright was key to survival. Mathias Fluekiger takes the win for the men, followed by Mathieu van der Poel and Jordan Sarrou.

The first XC UCI race of the season is officially on as the U23s get the green light.

Antoine Philipp crushing the single track.

Philipp and Colombo traded spots a few times before the final stretch. The battle was theirs to fight as they pulled away from the rest.

Vlad Dascalu had a strong start but an even stronger finish. He found himself falling back mid race before opening up the gas to make up for it.

Filippo Colombo tore through the descents.

Saturday's U23 winner, Filippo Colombo.

Laura Stigger took the top spot for the U23 women.

Haley Baten took third for the U23 women.

Ronja Eibl takes second place for the u23 women.

Yana Belomoina pushed hard today and came away with third.

Kate Courtney started the weekend with a win in XCC, showing us what she has in the power bank.

Emily Batty couldn't find the pace today. She left last season hungry and will look to bounce back in Nove Mesto.

Jolanda Neff pulled off a clean holeshot.

Courtney caught and passed Neff before the start loop was complete.

Jolanda Neff was just a little off the pace today and had to settle for second.

Kate had a commanding lead by the first lap.

Kate Courtney weaves her way through the crowds.

Great result today by Haley Smith placing ninth. She's been climbing up the ladder slowly but surely.

Anne Terpstra rounded out the women's race in fifth place.

Sina Frei just missing the top ten in her first Elite season race.

Anne Tauber took fourth place today.

All eyes on Kate.

Kate Courtney brings home win number one for the season.

Neff and Belomoina hug after the first day in the office.

The day was not without its scars.

Women's podium- Courtney, Neff, Belomiona, Tauber, Terpstra.

Series leader and winner on the Day. Kate Courtney crushed it.

Florian Vogel rounded out the men's podium in fifth.

The struggle was real out there.

Jordan Sarrou was on the hunt. He pushed Mathias Flueckiger most of the way to the finish.

Mathias Flueckiger sending as if it were dry out, taking his second world cup victory.

Jordan Sarrou had a strong ride in the muck to take third today.

Mathieu Van Der Poel was a favorite for the win today, but it took him some time to get the engines warmed up. MVDP took second.

Two front flats ended Anton Coopers hope of a strong result today.

Mathias Flueckiger was first across the line at round one.

A well earned victory for Mathias Flueckiger in such terrible conditions.

Maxime Marotte wearing all of the mud after the race.

The white kit won't likely be white again.

Shell shocked.

Not an easy day for Nino Schurter.

Men's Podium- Fluekiger, van der Poel, Sarrou, Carod, and Vogel.

  • + 12
 Pinkbike. Seriously. Amazing on getting such good content up in such a short amount of time. You guys rock.
  • + 4
 Do rad to see dropper posts and aggressive riding positions out there!

They haven't adopted fenders yet though.. how's that mud in your eyes? Surely worth 20 grams??
  • + 2
 Not worth the risk of caked-up fenders
  • + 1
 Can't go fast if you can't see! I would absolutely run a fender. Is there a rule against them? It does seem odd no one is using them.
  • + 1
 lots of folks without eye protection. with mud slinging up from your tire that would be a huge concern
  • + 2
 Easy track ae Anton ?
  • + 1
 What happend with Nino?
  • + 3
 He hates weather like that.
  • + 3
 @jclnv: like in the mtns?
  • + 1
 I think he gassed it too much too early........then the rain and mud started.

