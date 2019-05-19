Photo Epic: When it Rains it Pours - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

Photo Epic presented by Topeak
The forecast was ominous, clear for the first half of the day, then right when the Elite Men went off it was supposed to deluge and deluge it did. The weather was cool and overcast for the U23 and Elite Women, then it turned into a battle royale for the Elite Men. Kate Courtney ran away with the win here at round one despite an early crash. Jolanda Neff took second place for the women with Yanna Belomoina moving up a few places late in the race to take third. In the Elite Men's race, all hell broke loose when the skies opened up and turned everything into peanut butter. The open grass took out many a rider as tires wouldn't clear. The day wouldn't go as hoped for many, including Nino Schurter. Staying upright was key to survival. Mathias Fluekiger takes the win for the men, followed by Mathieu van der Poel and Jordan Sarrou.
They haven't adopted fenders yet though.. how's that mud in your eyes? Surely worth 20 grams??
