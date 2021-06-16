Photo Epic: Whip It Good - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Crankworx is officially back in action after a long wait and what better way to get the excitement going with the official European Whip Off presented by POC. Graced by an infinitely scenic backdrop, Innsbruck's whip off jump is massive. Lucky for everyone today, the wind kept quiet while the event went on and the sun was just beginning to set as the first of the riders dropped in. As always, we were in store for a big show. We just weren't ready for how big it would truly get.
