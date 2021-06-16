Photo Epic: Whip It Good - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 16, 2021
by Andy Vathis  

The Whip Off venue was as scenic as it gets
Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
WHIP IT GOOD
Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
Words & Photography by Rick Schubert and Andy Vathis


Crankworx is officially back in action after a long wait and what better way to get the excitement going with the official European Whip Off presented by POC. Graced by an infinitely scenic backdrop, Innsbruck's whip off jump is massive. Lucky for everyone today, the wind kept quiet while the event went on and the sun was just beginning to set as the first of the riders dropped in. As always, we were in store for a big show. We just weren't ready for how big it would truly get.

Yes, even the Whip Off has rules. Sven Martin holds the pre event briefing before the show gets under way.
Yes, even the Whip Off has rules. Sven Martin holds the pre event briefing before the show gets under way.

45 min session and the field got cut down to the top 20 riders
45 min session and the field got cut down to the top 20 riders

Epic scenery in Innsbruck for Whip Offs.
Epic scenery in Innsbruck for Whip Offs.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith up and over.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith up and over.

Coen Skrypnek well sideways.
Coen Skrypnek well sideways.

Erik Fedko was up for a proper session but went down hard in his 3rd run.
Erik Fedko was up for a proper session but went down hard in his 3rd run.


A train you did not want to miss, Kaos leading out Kade.
A train you did not want to miss, Kaos leading out Kade.

Eddie Masters being chased down by Barnaby Edwards who sent it harder than who he wrenches for.
Eddie Masters being chased down by Barnaby Edwards who sent it harder than who he wrenches for.

Kaos crashed at Speed'n'Style practice and got his wrist taped up before Whip Offs.
Kaos crashed at Speed'n'Style practice and got his wrist taped up before Whip Offs.

It was great seeing many women going big.
It was great seeing many women going big.

Casey Brown getting sideways.
Casey Brown getting sideways.

Jackson Goldstone getting after it.
Jackson Goldstone getting after it.

Jess Blewitt throwing it way out.
Jess Blewitt throwing it way out.

Elliot Jackson, a fanny pack, and a fat one footer.
Elliot Jackson, a fanny pack, and a fat one footer.

Kade was busy putting on a show. He's definitely one of few that are in their element here.
Kade was busy putting on a show. He's definitely one of few that are in their element here.

Tommy G making it look easy.
Tommy G making it look easy.

Casey Brown knows a thing or two about this event. She won here in 2019.
Casey Brown knows a thing or two about this event. She won here in 2019.

It's judging time. Who gets his bike sideway the best?
It's judging time. Who gets his bike sideway the best?


Greenland floating.
Greenland floating.

Laurie Greenland doing it for the DH racers.
Laurie Greenland doing it for the DH racers.

Robin Goomes was cruising at first before turning up the heat in finals.
Robin Goomes was cruising at first before turning up the heat in finals.

One of the most scenic jumps you'll find anywhere.

Even a few flips and spins were thrown for good measure.
Even a few flips and spins were thrown for good measure.

More party trains came down as the night wrapped up.

Kaos Seagrave barely brought this back.
Kaos Seagrave barely brought this back.

Kaos winning whip
Kaos winning whip

Kade Edwards nearly going 180.
Kade Edwards nearly going 180.

Kade Edwards 90+ degree
Kade Edwards 90+ degree

and got stuck with his jersey on the handlebar so he couldn't bring the bike back.
and got stuck with his jersey on the handlebar so he couldn't bring the bike back.

Tough as nails.
Tough as nails.

Whip Off women's podium: 1st Robin Goomes, 2nd Casey Brown, 3rd Jess Blewitt
Whip Off women's podium: 1st Robin Goomes, 2nd Casey Brown, 3rd Jess Blewitt

Whip Off men's podium: 1st Kaos Seagrave, 2nd Peter Kaiser, 3rd Kade Edwards
Whip Off men's podium: 1st Kaos Seagrave, 2nd Peter Kaiser, 3rd Kade Edwards

Winner's Circle, Robin and Kaos.
Winner's Circle, Robin and Kaos.


