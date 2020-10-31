Photo Epic: Whip It Good - 52 of the Best Whips from the Lousa DH World Cup 2020 Round 4

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

Brendan Fairclough

Finn Iles

Thibault Laly

Troy Brosnan

Loris Vergier

Mark Wallace

Danny Hart

Nina Hoffmann

Finn Iles

Johan Garcin

Bernard Kerr

Gee Atherton

Aaron Gwin

Tahnee Seagrave

Luke Mumford

Kaos Seagrave

Oisin O'Callaghan

Pau Menoyo Busquets

Jerome Caroli

Benoit Coulanges

Loris Revelli

Nina Hoffmann

Greg Williamson

Kade Edwards

Adam Brayton

Denis Luffman

Charlie Hatton

Dante Silva

Dante Silva

Roger Vieira

Bernard Kerr

Nuno Reis

Danny Hart

Chris Grice

Antoine Rogge

Mike Jones

Mille Johnset

James Elliott

Loic Bruni

Adam Brayton

Oisin O'Callaghan

Taylor Vernon

Marine Cabirou

Name that rider

Remi Thirion

Luca Shaw

Oisin O'Callaghan

Neko Mulally

Matt Walker

Mike Jones

Course sweeper 'A'

Angel Suarez

Greg Minnaar

Thibaut Ruffin

Matteo Iniguez

Loris Vergier

Nuno Reis

Antoine Pierron

Bernard Kerr

Wyn Masters

Myriam Nicole

Seth Sherlock

Dakotah Norton

Lauryne Chappaz

Brendan Fairclough

Gaetan Ruffin

Taylor Vernon

We’ve had an action-packed schedule, trying to fit in as much racing as possible in such a short amount of time. When considering the current circumstances, this was the only way to run a season, if at all. The general sentiment between the racers is that they would love some time to recover between rounds at double headers. It’s tough on the body and the bike. This is the first time this season that the weather has held over consecutive days and it’s been a nice change. So why not have some fun and let loose while the sun is out? Morning practice was split between learning the new section of track and letting it all hang out on the motorway. This is a lengthy collection of those who impressed most.