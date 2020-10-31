Photo Epic: Whip It Good - 52 of the Best Whips from the Lousa DH World Cup 2020 Round 4

We’ve had an action-packed schedule, trying to fit in as much racing as possible in such a short amount of time. When considering the current circumstances, this was the only way to run a season, if at all. The general sentiment between the racers is that they would love some time to recover between rounds at double headers. It’s tough on the body and the bike. This is the first time this season that the weather has held over consecutive days and it’s been a nice change. So why not have some fun and let loose while the sun is out? Morning practice was split between learning the new section of track and letting it all hang out on the motorway. This is a lengthy collection of those who impressed most.
