Photo Epic: Whip It Good - 52 of the Best Whips from the Lousa DH World Cup 2020 Round 4

Oct 31, 2020
by Andy Vathis  


Photo Epic
Whip It Good
Lousã DH World Cup Round 4
Words & Photography by Nathan Hughes & Andy Vathis


Photo Epic presented by Five Ten


We’ve had an action-packed schedule, trying to fit in as much racing as possible in such a short amount of time. When considering the current circumstances, this was the only way to run a season, if at all. The general sentiment between the racers is that they would love some time to recover between rounds at double headers. It’s tough on the body and the bike. This is the first time this season that the weather has held over consecutive days and it’s been a nice change. So why not have some fun and let loose while the sun is out? Morning practice was split between learning the new section of track and letting it all hang out on the motorway. This is a lengthy collection of those who impressed most.




Brendan Fairclough
Brendan Fairclough

Finn Iles.
Finn Iles

Thibaut Laly
Thibault Laly

Troy Brosnan.
Troy Brosnan

Troy Brosnan
Troy Brosnan

Loris Vergier
Loris Vergier

Mark Wallace.
Mark Wallace

Mark Wallace
Mark Wallace

Danny Hart
Danny Hart

Nina Hoffmann.
Nina Hoffmann

Finn Iles
Finn Iles

Johan Garcin.
Johan Garcin

Bernard Kerr
Bernard Kerr

Gee Atherton.
Gee Atherton

Aaron Gwin.
Aaron Gwin

Tahnee Seagrave.
Tahnee Seagrave

Tahnee Seagrave
Tahnee Seagrave

Luke Mumford
Luke Mumford

Kaos Seagrave.
Kaos Seagrave

Kaos Sesgrave
Kaos Sesgrave

Oisin O Callaghan
Oisin O'Callaghan

Pau Menoyo Busquets.
Pau Menoyo Busquets

Jerome Caroli
Jerome Caroli

Benoit Coulanges
Benoit Coulanges

Loris Revelli.
Loris Revelli

Loris Revelli
Loris Revelli

Nina Hoffmann
Nina Hoffmann

Greg Williamson
Greg Williamson

Kade Edwards.
Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards.
Kade Edwards.

Adam Brayton
Adam Brayton

Denis Luffman.
Denis Luffman

Charlie Hatton
Charlie Hatton

Dante Silva.
Dante Silva

Dante Silva
Dante Silva

Roger Vieira.
Roger Vieira

Bernard Kerr
Bernard Kerr

Nuno Reis.
Nuno Reis

Danny Hart
Danny Hart

Chris Grice.
Chris Grice

Antoine Rogge
Antoine Rogge

Mike Jones.
Mike Jones

Mille Johnset
Mille Johnset

James Elliott.
James Elliott

Loic Bruni
Loic Bruni

Adam Brayton.
Adam Brayton

Oisin O Callaghan
Oisin O'Callaghan

Taylor Vernon
Taylor Vernon

Marine Cabirou
Marine Cabirou

Name that rider.
Name that rider

Remi Thiriom
Remi Thirion

Luca Shaw.
Luca Shaw

Luca Shaw
Luca Shaw

Oisin O Callaghan.
Oisin O'Callaghan

Oisin O Callaghan
Oisin O'Callaghan

Neko Mulally.
Neko Mulally

Matt Walker.
Matt Walker

Mike Jones
Mike Jones

Oisin O Callaghan.
Oisin O'Callaghan

Course sweeper A .
Course sweeper 'A'

Angel Suarez
Angel Suarez

Greg Minnaar.
Greg Minnaar

Greg Minnaar
Greg Minnaar

Thibaut Ruffin.
Thibaut Ruffin

Matteo Iniguez.
Matteo Iniguez

Matteo Iniguez.
Matteo Iniguez

Loris Vergier.
Loris Vergier

Nuno Reis.
Nuno Reis

Antoine Pierron.
Antoine Pierron

Bernard Kerr.
Bernard Kerr

Wyn Masters.
Wyn Masters

Myriam Nicole.
Myriam Nicole

Seth Sherlock.
Seth Sherlock

Dakotah Norton.
Dakotah Norton

Lauryne Chappaz.
Lauryne Chappaz

Brendan Fairclough.
Brendan Fairclough

Gaetan Ruffin.
Gaetan Ruffin

Taylor Vernon.
Taylor Vernon


Who did it best?



10 Comments

  • 4 0
 Thats embarrassing Dakota...
  • 1 0
 He’s usually got the best ones!!
  • 3 0
 My brain went fuzzy, too many pics, so I pick course sweeper A. Easy call.
  • 2 0
 Jumps for show, Corners for dough.
  • 1 0
 Don't count out Course Sweeper 'A' in 3rd equal place atm - good style imho!
  • 3 1
 Finn
  • 2 0
 CG would have flipped it
  • 1 0
 course sweeper a should be first
  • 1 0
 Steezy
  • 2 2
 Tahneeeee

