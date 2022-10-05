Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Cairns 2022

Conor Macfarlane, always a crowd pleaser.

Tom Isted getting sideways.

Jordy Scott took the win for the women and leads the Queen of Crankworx standings.

Jai Motherwell couldn't resist throwing some tricks alongside his whips.

Neither could Tom Wrigley.

The crowd loving it.

Whip Off is always a fun watch.

Jai Motherwell

Garret Mechem took the win for the men.

All finish lines converge.

The judges taking it all in and deliberating on the winners.

Sam Fraser

Jai Motherwell

Tim Eaton

Conor McFarlane

Rye Carlyon

Mikey Haderer

Thomas Locke, good enough for second place.

Pinkbike Racing's Jackson Connelly back in his home country for Crankworx Cairns.

Jai Motherwell

The first day of Crankworx Cairns has brought with it a host of other firsts: the first sprays of Aussie sparkling, popped by the first-ever champs of the inaugural festival, showing off the first sets of Crankworx hardware to be handed out in the Land Down Under. The reason for the firsts above? The first Crankworx whips to hit Australian soil.The Trek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POC kicked off Crankworx Cairns with one heck of a party. A party hosted by 51 riders throwing down 556 whips, to be specific.The Whip jump was the first of five new courses to make its debut. Built by Tom Hey and the crew from Elevate Trail Building, here’s what it was all about:• 140m: Total length• 2: # of trick jumps, one as a warmup to get the juices flowing and one bigger one on which riders were judged• 12m: gaps on both jumps• 4m: height of take-off on warm up jump• 6.5m: height of take-off on judged hitJudges were former Crankworx Slopestyle medalist Anthony Messere (CAN), freeride legend Geoff Gulevich (CAN), and Australia’s own Mike Ross.At the end of an hour of air, style and skill, the champs were crowned.Garret Mechem (USA) // Jordy Scott (USA)Thomas Locke (AUS) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)David McMillan (AUS)And without any further ado, whips: