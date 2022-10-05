Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 5, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

Rye Carlyon
Trek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
WHIP OFF
Cairns, Australia
Photography by Clint Trahan, Words by Crankworx
Rye Carlyon

The first day of Crankworx Cairns has brought with it a host of other firsts: the first sprays of Aussie sparkling, popped by the first-ever champs of the inaugural festival, showing off the first sets of Crankworx hardware to be handed out in the Land Down Under. The reason for the firsts above? The first Crankworx whips to hit Australian soil.

The Trek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POC kicked off Crankworx Cairns with one heck of a party. A party hosted by 51 riders throwing down 556 whips, to be specific.

The Whip jump was the first of five new courses to make its debut. Built by Tom Hey and the crew from Elevate Trail Building, here’s what it was all about:
• 140m: Total length
• 2: # of trick jumps, one as a warmup to get the juices flowing and one bigger one on which riders were judged
• 12m: gaps on both jumps
• 4m: height of take-off on warm up jump
• 6.5m: height of take-off on judged hit

Judges were former Crankworx Slopestyle medalist Anthony Messere (CAN), freeride legend Geoff Gulevich (CAN), and Australia’s own Mike Ross.

At the end of an hour of air, style and skill, the champs were crowned.
Garret Mechem (USA) // Jordy Scott (USA)
Thomas Locke (AUS) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
David McMillan (AUS)

And without any further ado, whips:

Conor Macfarlane
Conor Macfarlane, always a crowd pleaser.

Tom Isted
Tom Isted getting sideways.

Jordy Scott
Jordy Scott took the win for the women and leads the Queen of Crankworx standings.

Jai Motherwell
Jai Motherwell couldn't resist throwing some tricks alongside his whips.

Tom Wrigley
Neither could Tom Wrigley.

Crowd
The crowd loving it.

Crowd
Whip Off is always a fun watch.

Jai Motherwell
Jai Motherwell

Garret Mechem
Garret Mechem took the win for the men.

Jai Motherwell
All finish lines converge.

Judges
The judges taking it all in and deliberating on the winners.

Sam Fraser
Sam Fraser

Jai Motherwell
Jai Motherwell

Tim Eaton
Tim Eaton

Jai Motherwell

Conor McFarlane
Conor McFarlane

Rye Carlyon
Rye Carlyon

Mikey Haderer
Mikey Haderer

Thomas Locke
Thomas Locke, good enough for second place.

Jackson Connelly
Pinkbike Racing's Jackson Connelly back in his home country for Crankworx Cairns.

Jai Motherwell
Jai Motherwell


1st Garret Mechem Jordy Scott 2nd Thomas Lock Harriet Burbidge Smith 3rd David McMillan
1st: Garret Mechem, Jordy Scott, 2nd: Thomas Lock, Harriet Burbidge Smith, 3rd: David McMillan

Garret Mechem Thomas Locke


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx Cairns Whip Off


7 Comments

  • 6 1
 "Australian Whip-off Championship" suggests (to me anyway) that all the whips must be done oppo. Hopefully the judges were aware of this.
  • 1 0
 YOOOO!!!! Rojo with the win. That's what you call redemption! Congrats!!!!!
  • 2 0
 Alright Conor McFarlane, what is that? A front wheel for ants?
  • 3 1
 Won from a straight air! Hats off to her
  • 3 2
 my wife loves a good whip! makes my skin all red
  • 2 0
 That Dirt looks PRIME...
  • 1 0
 sssiiiiccckkkkk





