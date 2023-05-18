Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Cairns 2023

Results:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

The crowds were out in force to see who would be this year's Australian Whip-Off champs

Garret Mechem

Robin Goomes

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Dave McMillan

Not everyone was just throwing whips.

Garret Mechem provided a masterclass as he took the Australian title for the second year running.

Garret Mechem

Leyla Sharman

Dave McMillan getting loose on the landing

Podium: 1st: Robin Goomes, Garret Mechem, 2nd: Harriet Burbidge Smith, Alex Wayman, 3rd: Louise Ferguson, Dave McMillan

We are in for another busy week of Crankworx competition as riders are onsite in Cairns for the Official Australian Whip-Off Championships. With a stacked lineup of riders and a freshly built Whip-Off jump the stage was set for some incredible sends.Garret Mechem proved he can get the most sideways once again as he made it two for two as the Men's Australian Whip-Off champ. Following Garret Mechem was a 2nd place for Alex Wayman and 3rd for Dave McMillan. For the Women we also saw a completely new podium from Rotorua with Robin Goomes, Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Louise Ferguson forming a party train as they took home the top honors.Garret Mechem (USA) // Robin Goomes (NZL)Alex Wayman (NZL) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)Dave McMillan (AUS) // Louise Ferguson (GBR)