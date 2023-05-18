Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

MCMILLAN David
Photo Epic
Whip-Off
Cairns, Australia
Photography by Clint Trahan

We are in for another busy week of Crankworx competition as riders are onsite in Cairns for the Official Australian Whip-Off Championships. With a stacked lineup of riders and a freshly built Whip-Off jump the stage was set for some incredible sends.

Garret Mechem proved he can get the most sideways once again as he made it two for two as the Men's Australian Whip-Off champ. Following Garret Mechem was a 2nd place for Alex Wayman and 3rd for Dave McMillan. For the Women we also saw a completely new podium from Rotorua with Robin Goomes, Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Louise Ferguson forming a party train as they took home the top honors.

Results:

1st. Garret Mechem (USA) // Robin Goomes (NZL)
2nd. Alex Wayman (NZL) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
3rd. Dave McMillan (AUS) // Louise Ferguson (GBR)

The crowds were out in force to see who would be this year's Australian Whip-Off champs




Garret Mechem


Robin Goomes


Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Dave McMillan

Not everyone was just throwing whips.

MECHEM Garret
Garret Mechem provided a masterclass as he took the Australian title for the second year running.


Garret Mechem



Leyla Sharman

Dave McMillan getting loose on the landing



Podium 1st Robin Goomes Garret Mechem 2nd Harriet Burbidge Smith Alex Wayman 3rd Louise Ferguson Dave McMillan
Podium: 1st: Robin Goomes, Garret Mechem, 2nd: Harriet Burbidge Smith, Alex Wayman, 3rd: Louise Ferguson, Dave McMillan



Robin Goomes



