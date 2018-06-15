Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Bernardo Cruz Bernardo Cruz

The Whip-off champs; Reboul, Brown, Howard, Verbeeck and Seagrave. The Whip-off champs; Reboul, Brown, Howard, Verbeeck and Seagrave.

Reboul and Brown reign supreme as the heavyweight champions of whip. Reboul and Brown reign supreme as the heavyweight champions of whip.

Returning to the world's most beautiful location to go sideways and beyond, the Oakley Official Alpine Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank was back for a second year after a short rain check. Both whippers and snappers were out in force to send it and make post-card worthy memories of the action.The traditional jam-style format was arguably just a little more epic than the inaugural year, but there was a strong tinge of deja-vu as both Casey Brown and Louis Reboul stamped their authority on this unbelievable lakeside setting. In a big bike scene where insane style is becoming increasingly common, the emphasis seems to be turning back on amplitude and there was a real mixture of both more and less familiar faces headed to the moon.