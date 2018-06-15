PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 15, 2018
by Nathan Hughes  


Oakley Official Alpine Whip-Off Championship - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Words & Photography by Nathan Hughes & Szymon Nieborak


Returning to the world's most beautiful location to go sideways and beyond, the Oakley Official Alpine Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank was back for a second year after a short rain check. Both whippers and snappers were out in force to send it and make post-card worthy memories of the action.

The traditional jam-style format was arguably just a little more epic than the inaugural year, but there was a strong tinge of deja-vu as both Casey Brown and Louis Reboul stamped their authority on this unbelievable lakeside setting. In a big bike scene where insane style is becoming increasingly common, the emphasis seems to be turning back on amplitude and there was a real mixture of both more and less familiar faces headed to the moon.



Bernardo Cruz
Tyler McCaul
David Godziek.
Kaos Seagrave
Bas Van Steenbergen and Elliot Jackson.
Timo Pritzel.
Peter Kaiser.
Martin Soderstrom
Laurie Greenland.
William Robert
Ed Masters
Patrick Butler.
Tom Isted.
Andi Brewi and Fabio Wibmer
William Robert.
Dakotah Norton
Bernard Kerr.
Casey Brown.
Vaea Verbeeck.
Kade Edwards amp R-Dog.
Sam Reynolds
Bernado Cruz.
Peter Kaiser
Martin Soderstrom.
Bernard Kerr Bas Van Steenbergen and Vaea Verbeeck.
Antoni Rocci
Martin Sodrstrom
Name that rider.
Bernado Cruz.
Antoni Rocci.
Casey Brown amp Kaos Seagrave.
Conor MacFarlane.
Kaos Seagrave
William Robert.
Louis Reboul
The Whip-off champs Reboul Brown Howard Verbeeck and Seagrave.
Reboul and Brown reign supreme as the heavyweight champions of whip.
 How is there not even a picture of Casey Brown's winning whip?
 Yeah there really should have been a series of just the podium whips but I also find it hard to complain about these amazing pictures
 kade edwards definitely should have at least gotten 3rd
 Ugh. Can someone mail me some Fasthouse shorts? Their Canadian shipping costs a fortune!
 Casey's smile & grit for the win!
 The hills are alive with the sound of HOLT SHIT!!!!
 Going from the pics, Kaiser was robbed.
 We need a new camera man/women ????????
 BECAUSE PINKBIKE!!!

