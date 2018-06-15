Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Returning to the world's most beautiful location to go sideways and beyond, the Oakley Official Alpine Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank was back for a second year after a short rain check. Both whippers and snappers were out in force to send it and make post-card worthy memories of the action.
The traditional jam-style format was arguably just a little more epic than the inaugural year, but there was a strong tinge of deja-vu as both Casey Brown and Louis Reboul stamped their authority on this unbelievable lakeside setting. In a big bike scene where insane style is becoming increasingly common, the emphasis seems to be turning back on amplitude and there was a real mixture of both more and less familiar faces headed to the moon.
