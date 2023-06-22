Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Photo Epic
Whip-Off
Innsbruck, Austria
Photography by Clint Trahan

After the last stop of the World Tour in Australia, this week sees Crankworx head to Austria for another week of incredible riding. With a stacked lineup of riders, the Whip-Off set the stage for a wild opening of this year's Crankworx Innsbruck.

Kaos Seagrave showed once again he has some of the best style in mountain biking as he takes the Whip-Off champ title. Following Kaos Seagrave was a 2nd place for Edgar Briole and 3rd for Kade Edwards. For the Women, we saw Vinny Armstrong do one better than last year to take the gold medal. Robin Goomes takes home 2nd with Georgia Astle in 3rd place.

Results:

1st. Kaos Seagrave (GBR) // Vinny Armstrong (NZL)
2nd. Edgar Briole (FRA) // Robin Goomes (NZL)
3rd. Kade Edwards (GBR) // Georgia Astle (CAN)



There were big crowds out to watch some of the world's best riders get sideways.



KAISER Peter
Peter Kaiser

Vnny Armstrong
Vnny Armstrong

Georgia Astle
Georgia Astle


Robin Goomes
Robin Goomes

Dane Jewett
Dane Jewett

kaos seagrave
kaos seagrave

KAISER Peter
Peter Kaiser

Dane Jewett
Dane Jewett

Tuhoto Ariki Pene
Tuhoto Ariki Pene

Jess Blewitt
Jess Blewitt


Vinny Armstrong
Vinny Armstrong

1st: Vinny Armstrong, Kaos Seagrave, 2nd: Robin Goomes, Edgar Briole, 3rd: Georgia Astle, Kade Edwards




Posted In:
