AC was cranking them today.

Your first place in the women's category, Vinny Armstrong

Bren Dog keeping stylish as always.

Kade Edwards leads David McMillan during finals.

All hail Jose.

Eddie Masters doing what else - a whip.

R Dog was pushing farther from the start.

Triple threat- Bas, Bernard, and Eliot.

Never hurts to tweak those bars.

Vinny Armstrong

After a run in between her inner thigh and her tire, Casey Brown settled for second.

Ryan Howard

The ever famous upside down whip.

50 to 01 times 2.

Iago whipping those 29 inch wheels real good.

Delicious victory goes down smooth.

Chugging like a dirty dog.

What a day for some whips. R Dog and Vinny Armstrong take the win here in Les Gets. The whips were huge and the competition was tight. Due to popular readership demand, we kept the angles to a minimum and put creativity in a box. So get out your slide rulers and protractors and get ready to angulate or whatever it is you do. Here are the whips.