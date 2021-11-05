Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Running a compressed schedule due to weather, which we’ve already covered Speed and Style and Downhill, the Whip off was third up on a busy day of competition at Crankworx Rotorua.
Lasting about as long as an episode of Three’s Company, Mount Whip played host to a quick session of "To The Moon, Alice". Factor in two previous events and a continuing drizzle, this years edition of Whip off could be considered Whip-off Lite; not to say those that rode didn’t send, cause, well, they did.
I won’t bore you further with words, as they don’t do justice to the amplitude of the day, so enjoy!
It's always crazy seeing the different styles in each rider's whips
Those who weren't riding were busy providing the stoke for all the riders
Sam Blenkinsop and Conor Macfarlane showing the young guns their best
You sometimes wonder how it's even possible to bring it back before the landing. Yet, they do it
Conor showing this jump is good for more than just whips and Ronja styling it out for the women
The view from down below, there were a few somewhat close calls with the camera
Stay tuned tomorrow as we have another couple of events ready to roll! Dual Slalom and Pump track
