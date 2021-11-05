Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Rotorua 2021

It's always crazy seeing the different styles in each rider's whips

Those who weren't riding were busy providing the stoke for all the riders

Billy going absolutely mental but not quite enough for that top spot

I guess you don't necessarily have to keep your foot on to get it sideways

Sam Blenkinsop and Conor Macfarlane showing the young guns their best

You sometimes wonder how it's even possible to bring it back before the landing. Yet, they do it

You know what the trick is? Leopard skin pants and close your eyes

David McMillan ladies and gentlemen

Conor showing this jump is good for more than just whips and Ronja styling it out for the women

The view from down below, there were a few somewhat close calls with the camera

Ronja Hill-Wright, Matt Begg, Billy Meaclem, David McMillan all found their way onto the podium this evening

The whip off crew was small but mighty this year

Running a compressed schedule due to weather, which we’ve already covered Speed and Style and Downhill, the Whip off was third up on a busy day of competition at Crankworx Rotorua.Lasting about as long as an episode of Three’s Company, Mount Whip played host to a quick session of "To The Moon, Alice". Factor in two previous events and a continuing drizzle, this years edition of Whip off could be considered Whip-off Lite; not to say those that rode didn’t send, cause, well, they did.I won’t bore you further with words, as they don’t do justice to the amplitude of the day, so enjoy!Stay tuned tomorrow as we have another couple of events ready to roll! Dual Slalom and Pump track