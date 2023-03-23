Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Photo Epic
Whip-Off
Rotorua, New Zealand
Photography by Clint Trahan

A week of Crankwork competition as riders arrive at Skyline Rotorua for the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships. Alongside a wild crowd and huge whips there was potentially the largest women’s Whip-Off field in Crankworx Rotorua history.

Georgia Astle and Kirsten Van Horne made their first appearances on the Crankworx Whip-Off podium with Vinny Armstrong making it look effortless as she took the top step of the podium. At only his second Crankworx Whip Off event Edgar Briole took the win beating out the always stylish riders Kaos Seagrave and Kade Edwards for the gold medal.

Results:

1st. Edgar Briole (FRA) // Vinny Armstrong (NZL)
2nd. Kaos Seagrave (GBR) // Georgia Astle (CAN)
3rd. Kade Edwards (GBR) // Kirsten Van Horne (CAN)



Tuhoto Ariki Pene
Tuhoto Ariki Pene

VAN HORNE Kirsten
Kirsten Van Horne

Alan Cooke
Alan Cooke

DELESALLE Michael
Michael Delesalle

Georgia Astle
Georgia Astle

Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards

BRIOLE Edgar
Edgar Briole

Oli Clark
Oli Clark


Vinny Armstrong
Vinny Armstrong


Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards

Alan Cooke
Alan Cooke

BRIOLE Edgar
Edgar Briole

Gareth Burgess
Gareth Burgess

Podium 1st Edgar Briole 2nd Kaos Seagrave Georgia Astle 3rd Kirsten Van Horne Kade Edwards

Podium 1st Edgar Briole 2nd Kaos Seagrave Georgia Astle 3rd Kirsten Van Horne Kade Edwards


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx Rotorua 2023 Whip Off


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 It’s funny how life changes, when I was a kid my dad would laugh or ……me for wearing pink,now men wear more pink than women!
Ps I’ve got pink on my goggles,jacket and my bike!
Well done kade





