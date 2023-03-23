Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Results:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

Tuhoto Ariki Pene

Kirsten Van Horne

Alan Cooke

Michael Delesalle

Georgia Astle

Kade Edwards

Edgar Briole

Oli Clark

Vinny Armstrong

Kade Edwards

Alan Cooke

Edgar Briole

Gareth Burgess

A week of Crankwork competition as riders arrive at Skyline Rotorua for the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships. Alongside a wild crowd and huge whips there was potentially the largest women’s Whip-Off field in Crankworx Rotorua history.Georgia Astle and Kirsten Van Horne made their first appearances on the Crankworx Whip-Off podium with Vinny Armstrong making it look effortless as she took the top step of the podium. At only his second Crankworx Whip Off event Edgar Briole took the win beating out the always stylish riders Kaos Seagrave and Kade Edwards for the gold medal.Edgar Briole (FRA) // Vinny Armstrong (NZL)Kaos Seagrave (GBR) // Georgia Astle (CAN)Kade Edwards (GBR) // Kirsten Van Horne (CAN)