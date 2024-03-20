Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 20, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

Photo Epic

Whip Off

Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie


No words, just whips.

Billy Meaclem
Billy Meaclem

Emma Olofsson
Emma Olofsson

Erice Van Leuven
Erice Van Leuven

Robin Goomes
Robin Goomes

Vinny Armstrong
Vinny Armstrong

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

Edgar Briole
Edgar Briole

Seth Stylie
Seth Stylie

Erice Van Leuven
Erice Van Leuven

Vinny Armstrong
Vinny Armstrong

Jai Motherwell
Jai Motherwell

Edgar Briole
Edgar Briole

Seth Stylie
Seth Stylie

Dan Booker
Dan Booker

Billy Meaclem
Billy Meaclem

Nils Heiniger
Nils Heiniger

Dan Booker
Dan Booker

Emma Olofsson
Emma Olofsson

Brook MacDonald
Brook MacDonald

Robin Goomes
Robin Goomes

Vinny Armstrong
Vinny Armstrong

Erice Van Leuven
Erice Van Leuven

Sam Blenkinsop
Sam Blenkinsop

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

Sam Blenkinsop
Sam Blenkinsop

Seth Stylie
Seth Stylie

Nils Heiniger
Nils Heiniger

Jai Motherwell
Jai Motherwell

Tyler Waite
Tyler Waite

Jai Motherwell
Jai Motherwell

Tyler Waite
Tyler Waite

Nils Heiniger
Nils Heiniger

Sam Blenkinsop
Sam Blenkinsop

Emma Olofsson
Emma Olofsson

Lachie Stevens-McNab
Lachie Stevens-McNab

Oli Clark
Oli Clark

Dan Booker
Dan Booker

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Vinny always has the sickest kits. I'm unfathomably jealous of the white Bomber. Ugh. Fresh bike, fresh gear. Could win a whip off and fashion contest same day.
  • 1 0
 Is Seth Stylie throwing the fattest whips I've ever seen or are those 3's or something???
  • 1 0
 I was into it at first....







