Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 25, 2024
by
Cameron Mackenzie
11 Comments
Photo Epic
Whip Off
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Photography by Izzy Lidsky, Cam Mackenzie & Dave Trumpore
No words, just whips.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Photo Epics
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Whip Off
Author Info:
cameronmackenzie
Member since Mar 6, 2011
86 articles
11 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
Upat1intheMorning
(1 hours ago)
Shoe
[Reply]
1
0
Nicolai-ion-rider
(50 mins ago)
What is that retro looking Marzo Bomber fork in one of the first pictures... What a beauty....
[Reply]
1
0
Fill-Freakin
FL
(35 mins ago)
Who is the silver medallist with the smaller cheque that he is holding backwards?
[Reply]
1
0
Benjustice275
(16 mins ago)
Eddie Reynolds
[Reply]
2
0
photog
FL
(56 mins ago)
K-dog was going crazy!
[Reply]
1
0
solidautomech
FL
(11 mins ago)
Great shots! Some names to the riders would be nice
[Reply]
1
1
DoubleCrownAddict
(52 mins ago)
Poc getting their money's worth with that awful logo.
[Reply]
2
2
RadBartTaylor
(45 mins ago)
You had one job.....where is the video?
[Reply]
10
0
mikekazimer
FL
Editor
(42 mins ago)
Being edited. The crew shot it with a Phantom, so there should be some extra-super-duper slo-mo whips to watch very soon.
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(14 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: I like slow mo whips....can't wait.
[Reply]
1
0
awFilms
(9 mins ago)
Holy Kaos
[Reply]
