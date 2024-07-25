Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 25, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Whip Off

Crankworx Whistler 2024

Photography by Izzy Lidsky, Cam Mackenzie & Dave Trumpore

No words, just whips.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Crankworx Whip Off practice popping off in the sunset

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Whistler 2024 Whip Off


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
86 articles
Report
11 Comments
  • 10 0
 Shoe
  • 1 0
 What is that retro looking Marzo Bomber fork in one of the first pictures... What a beauty....
  • 1 0
 Who is the silver medallist with the smaller cheque that he is holding backwards?
  • 1 0
 Eddie Reynolds
  • 2 0
 K-dog was going crazy!
  • 1 0
 Great shots! Some names to the riders would be nice
  • 1 1
 Poc getting their money's worth with that awful logo.
  • 2 2
 You had one job.....where is the video?
  • 10 0
 Being edited. The crew shot it with a Phantom, so there should be some extra-super-duper slo-mo whips to watch very soon.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: I like slow mo whips....can't wait.
  • 1 0
 Holy Kaos







