Photo Epic: Whip Off from The Malverns Classic

Aug 27, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

Photo Epic
Mr Whippy 661 Whip Off
from The Malverns Classic, UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

The Main event on the Friday night of The Malverns Classic was the 661 Mr Whippy Whip off. The DirtWars course was once again the venue and the 5 riders who made it to the finals took full advantage of the big jumps.

The DirtWars crew prepared an amazing course for the Whip Off

Rory from 661 always on hand to whip up the crowd

Who doesn't want some free DMR top caps?

Whip Off took place under floodlights adding to the atmosphere

Oli Paton took over the mic for the 661 Mr Whip It - Whip Off

Josh Croswell was pretty happy with his final whip

And why wouldn't you be when your whips are this good?

Deaks and Oli Paton were quick to check Rob was alright after his crash landing

Deaks sending it side-ways for the film crew

Is it any wonder Cam Crozier took the win with whips like this?

Deaks has always got a smile on his face while he's riding his bike

Matt Carr sneaking the swag out to the kids

Cam Crozier took the win and it's easy to see why with his big flat tables

Doesn't matter what kind of riding Rob is doing, he's always having fun

No better view than a flat whip in the night sky

Rob Webb's visit to the dirt left him covered in sand

All the riders were stoked for the winner Cam Crozier, amazing to see the camaraderie between the riders

Not to be outdone, Cam decided to throw a back flip.

Josh forgot to take his phone out; let's hope it didn't get too damaged mid 360.

In all seriousness though the atmosphere around the Whip Off was insane

Are you bored of seeing whips yet?

But I mean this one is pretty dialled

Deaks even managed to almost look at the camera in this one

Some riders needed the barriers to help them stop

The riders are clearly enjoying themselves

Moments before disaster Rob still managed to get a nice whip in

Rob Webb took a big crash in his final run, thankfully he walked away unharmed

Rob needed a face wash after his roll in the dirt

Ben Deakin's trademark look back whip on full display

Cam with yet another flawless whip

Your Whip Off finalists

Despite his crash Rob Webb took home third

It was smiles all round for Josh Croswell taking home second


