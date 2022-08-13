Photo Epic: Official Whip-Off World Championships - Crankworx 2022

Aug 13, 2022
by chris pilling  

Standing room only
THE BIG SHOW
Words & Photography // Chris Pilling & James Stoke

From the underground gathering that was orchestrated by none other than Sven Martin, to one of the most looked forward to events of Crankworx. Nearly 100 riders ride the edge of comfort to go for glory and become legends in the art of the whip. The crowd this year was unmatched, with a density to it that rivalled that of Joyride itself. People lined the hillside to watch veterans and new comers alike defy physics and get as twisted as possible, hopefully touching back down the right way around and riding it out. This year saw the biggest women's field in history, and if this years Crankworx has taught us anything, that's not going to slow down.

The women absolutely killed with with Gracey Hemstreet (with her shiny new Red Bull helmet) in 3rd, Brook Anderson in 2nd, and the killer, Vinny Armstrong, laying it all out for 1st place in the Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by POC. Edgar Briole landed rubber side down for 3rd for the men, Alan Cooke in 2nd, and Jackson Goldstone, doing it yet again, in 1st place. Here are ~30 of the biggest moves thrown at the 2022 Whip Off Worlds.

Pulito with one of the crazier whips today
Pulito with one of the crazier whips today


Kerr getting sideways
Kerr getting sideways

Getting caught up in the frame
Getting caught up in the frame

He pulls out okay somehow
He pulls out okay, somehow

Chaos Seagrave
Kaos Seagrave

Whip-Off

Whip-Off

Whip-Off

Whip-Off

Whip-Off

Whip-Off

The Norco Factory Team doing a little team building exercise
The Norco Factory Team doing a little team building exercise


Hemstreet
Hemstreet

Crabs on a BMX bike that s a new one
Crabs on a BMX bike, that's a new one

Hitting the eject button
Hitting the eject button

RedBull providing tunes the entire contest
Red Bull providing tunes the entire contest


Whip-Off


Vinny Armstrong laying it out
Vinny Armstrong laying it out

Reece Wallace taking flight
Reece Wallace taking flight


Whip-Off

Whip-Off

Whip-Off

Whip-Off

Gracey Hemstreet
Gracey Hemstreet


Finn found his way out of the Bills cage after his big birthday bash
Finn found his way out of the Bills cage after his big birthday bash

Jackson asserting his dominance
Jackson asserting his dominance

Whip-Off

Whip-Off

Whip-Off

Your podium for the 2022 Whip Off World Championship
Your podium for the 2022 Whip Off World Championship

Whip-Off
Congrats on the new lid, Gracey

Whip-Off


Vinny cooling off after a long day on the tools
Vinny cooling off after a long day on the tools


