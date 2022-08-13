Photo Epic: Official Whip-Off World Championships - Crankworx 2022

Pulito with one of the crazier whips today

Kerr getting sideways

Getting caught up in the frame

He pulls out okay, somehow

Kaos Seagrave

The Norco Factory Team doing a little team building exercise

Hemstreet

Crabs on a BMX bike, that's a new one

Hitting the eject button

Red Bull providing tunes the entire contest

Vinny Armstrong laying it out

Reece Wallace taking flight

Gracey Hemstreet

Finn found his way out of the Bills cage after his big birthday bash

Jackson asserting his dominance

Your podium for the 2022 Whip Off World Championship

Congrats on the new lid, Gracey

Vinny cooling off after a long day on the tools

From the underground gathering that was orchestrated by none other than Sven Martin, to one of the most looked forward to events of Crankworx. Nearly 100 riders ride the edge of comfort to go for glory and become legends in the art of the whip. The crowd this year was unmatched, with a density to it that rivalled that of Joyride itself. People lined the hillside to watch veterans and new comers alike defy physics and get as twisted as possible, hopefully touching back down the right way around and riding it out. This year saw the biggest women's field in history, and if this years Crankworx has taught us anything, that's not going to slow down.The women absolutely killed with with Gracey Hemstreet (with her shiny new Red Bull helmet) in 3rd, Brook Anderson in 2nd, and the killer, Vinny Armstrong, laying it all out for 1st place in the Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by POC. Edgar Briole landed rubber side down for 3rd for the men, Alan Cooke in 2nd, and Jackson Goldstone, doing it yet again, in 1st place. Here are ~30 of the biggest moves thrown at the 2022 Whip Off Worlds.