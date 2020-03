Kaos looking down at the wind chaos

16 year old Jackson Goldstone taking the win

Bernard Kerr flying over the crowd

A little close look at his bike, do you notice anything?

Kaos whipped his way into second place

Classic R-Dogg

Billy Meaclem looked more like he was on a moto. He took 3rd with this

One rider had a pretty gnarly crash, wishing him the best

Photos just can't do these whips justice, but they can look pretty cool! Here's a smorgasbord of shots from the Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK last night. Great work to all the riders who battled the windy conditions, and a huge congratulations to Jackson Goldstone for taking home the win.