Photo Epic: Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend 2023

May 20, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


Photo Epic
Whistler Mountain Bike Park Opening Day 2023
WHISMAS
Photography // Agnieszka Iwanicka

Bike Park season is back as Whismas is here for 2023. This year sees some changes at Whistler Bike Park as while the Fitzsimmons chair is being replaced riders are now have to take either the Whistler Village Gondola or the Creekside Gondola to access the trails.

Despite the change in lifts, the lines were kept short and everything ran great giving riders the best chance to sample the trails ahead of the summer crowds. Check out some of the action from Whistler Bike Park's 2023 opening day.


The countdown is over for bike park season.


The rows getting filled up as riders await the first laps of the year.



Conditions were perfect for both riding the fresh trails and queuing in the lift lines.



Everyone was stoked to get out on the trails.


Riders wrap up their first laps on opening day.





Party laps were mandatory.



The race to get to the trails begins.





Dropping in for the first time in 2023.

PB's Christina Chappetta was getting in the early season laps. You can check out her guide to the bike park here.










