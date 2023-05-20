Photo Epic: Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend 2023

The countdown is over for bike park season.

The rows getting filled up as riders await the first laps of the year.

Conditions were perfect for both riding the fresh trails and queuing in the lift lines.

Everyone was stoked to get out on the trails.

Riders wrap up their first laps on opening day.

Party laps were mandatory.

The race to get to the trails begins.

Dropping in for the first time in 2023.