Photo Epic: Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend 2023

Bike Park season is back as Whismas is here for 2023. This year sees some changes at Whistler Bike Park as while the Fitzsimmons chair is being replaced
riders are now have to take either the Whistler Village Gondola or the Creekside Gondola to access the trails.
Despite the change in lifts, the lines were kept short and everything ran great giving riders the best chance to sample the trails ahead of the summer crowds. Check out some of the action from Whistler Bike Park's 2023 opening day.
PB's Christina Chappetta was getting in the early season laps. You can check out her guide to the bike park here.
0 Comments