Photo Epic WHISTMAS Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend Photography by Clint Trahan This guy is ready to send it FerdaRaccoons. This guy is ready to send it FerdaRaccoons.

It's Opening Day 2018 at the Whistler Bike Park. Bailey Goldstone is getting ready to send it FerdaGirls! It's Opening Day 2018 at the Whistler Bike Park. Bailey Goldstone is getting ready to send it FerdaGirls!

The Opening Day stoke is real. The Mudbunnies are ready for a dusty day. The Opening Day stoke is real. The Mudbunnies are ready for a dusty day. Dual crown or not, it's Opening Day! Dual crown or not, it's Opening Day!

Getting ready to send it FerdaBoys. Getting ready to send it FerdaBoys.

What will lap #1 be? What will lapbe? Been waiting for this day for the past six months... Been waiting for this day for the past six months...

And here's one Ferda... AirRide? And here's one Ferda... AirRide?

What does first chair of 2018 look like? A lot like this. What does first chair of 2018 look like? A lot like this.

The crowds? Off the charts! The crowds? Off the charts!

What's another hour after waiting for six months for lift access? Nothing, and so worth it! What's another hour after waiting for six months for lift access? Nothing, and so worth it!

So close to getting on the chair... So close to getting on the chair...

Whistler Bike Park sponsor Rockshox/SRAM showed up to give some free suspension clinics and get everyone off to a good start to the season. Whistler Bike Park sponsor Rockshox/SRAM showed up to give some free suspension clinics and get everyone off to a good start to the season.

SRAM was celebrating the 20th anniversary of BoXXer with historical displays and a trivia contest to win a new BoXXer. SRAM was celebrating the 20th anniversary of BoXXer with historical displays and a trivia contest to win a new BoXXer. They were also on hand to repair a few things. It IS bike season after all! They were also on hand to repair a few things. It IS bike season after all!

But really, what you want to see, are bikes doing bike things. So, up we go! But really, what you want to see, are bikes doing bike things. So, up we go!

There are still some remaining patches of snow, but they won't last long! There are still some remaining patches of snow, but they won't last long!

Opening day stoke is real. And how about that back drop for the chair ride? Opening day stoke is real. And how about that back drop for the chair ride?

By request. By request.

What goes up... What goes up...

Been waiting all winter for it... Been waiting all winter for it...

Sideways action on opening day. Sideways action on opening day.

Four wheel accessible. Four wheel accessible.

Ollie Jones getting in some Opening Day laps. Ollie Jones getting in some Opening Day laps.

Green, blue, black, double black. Something for everyone at the Whistler Bike Park. Green, blue, black, double black. Something for everyone at the Whistler Bike Park.

It really isn't. It really isn't.

The Tippies wouldn't miss out on Opening Day. The Tippies wouldn't miss out on Opening Day.

Riding with the crew. Riding with the crew.

The first of many A-Line laps this year. The first of many A-Line laps this year.

Winter boost dreams, finally a reality. Winter boost dreams, finally a reality.

Trains on trains on trains. Nothing better than riding with buddies. Trains on trains on trains. Nothing better than riding with buddies.

It was dry. It was dry.

Whistler crew keeping busy. Whistler crew keeping busy.

Fresh berms. Fresh berms.

SUCH a good day. SUCH a good day.

By the end, it's all a blur. By the end, it's all a blur.

Jumps, woodwork, corners, rocks... Whistler has it all... Jumps, woodwork, corners, rocks... Whistler has it all...

Velvety smooth Opening Day berms. Velvety smooth Opening Day berms.

Doesn't get much better than this. Doesn't get much better than this.

Open until 8pm, from Opening Day! Open until 8pm, from Opening Day!

Send it all day and then swing by the GLC for The 90's Revival party, presented by GT, SRAM and RockShox. Send it all day and then swing by the GLC for The 90's Revival party, presented by GT, SRAM and RockShox.

The groms were out in full force. The groms were out in full force.

If you haven't already, check out our video of If you haven't already, check out our video of Opening Day 2018 Bike Checks and see what people were out riding! This is one of the new GT Bicycles demo bikes. GT was also at the base of the park Friday through Sunday with some sweet swag.

Save the dates. Save the dates.

A season of this as a riding backdrop will never, ever get old. A season of this as a riding backdrop will never, ever get old.

Seven long months. It's been over half a year since we hooked our bikes onto the Fitzsimmons Express for a ride up to the top of the Fitzsimmons zone. A-Line, Crank It Up, Blueseum, Afternoon Delight, it's like no time has passed since we spent time on all of our favourite trails. Everything but Dirt Merchant that is, since the trail crew is ripping into a full rebuild of lower Dirt Merch as their first project of the season.Everyone from weekend warriors to full-time pros made the trek to Whistler this weekend. With almost the entire Fitzsimmons zone open for riding, blue skies, and trails in as good a shape as they will be all season, no one was disappointed. Perfect berms, sticky dirt, and not a braking bump in sight. Well, for a few hours anyways. And, for 2018 the Fitz Chair is open from 10 – 8 every day until September 3rd, so we'll have even more time this summer than usual to burn through park laps.Bring on 2018!The Whistler Mountain Bike Park is supported by:GT / SRAM / ROCKSHOX / IXS / Kokanee / GMC / Pinkbike / Monster Energy / DT Swiss/ Maxxis / Dakine / Spank / Muc-Off / Oakley / GoPro / Clif Bar / Garbanzo Bike and Bean / ODI