Photo Epic: WHISTMAS - Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend

Seven long months. It's been over half a year since we hooked our bikes onto the Fitzsimmons Express for a ride up to the top of the Fitzsimmons zone. A-Line, Crank It Up, Blueseum, Afternoon Delight, it's like no time has passed since we spent time on all of our favourite trails. Everything but Dirt Merchant that is, since the trail crew is ripping into a full rebuild of lower Dirt Merch as their first project of the season.
Everyone from weekend warriors to full-time pros made the trek to Whistler this weekend. With almost the entire Fitzsimmons zone open for riding, blue skies, and trails in as good a shape as they will be all season, no one was disappointed. Perfect berms, sticky dirt, and not a braking bump in sight. Well, for a few hours anyways. And, for 2018 the Fitz Chair is open from 10 – 8 every day until September 3rd, so we'll have even more time this summer than usual to burn through park laps.
Bring on 2018!
Guess I can't come, again. Denied last year at border due to 25 year old dui. Tried again looking for a sanctuary place for mountain biking as my current area is a threat from demonizing law enforcement and still denied.
