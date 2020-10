Sorge, had BIG plans for the finals in 2012

Cam McCaul has some big balls sending the canyon gap

Kyle Strait's massive no hander

Lacondeguy going huge off the wooden step up.

McGazza waking up to some early morning hip.

Nico Vink going flat out

Brendog finally sending the canyon gap he started in 2012

R-Dog reppin' his all-American paint

Vink putting his own stamp on Gee Atherton's line lower down on the track.

Kelly McGarry getting inverted.

Throwing down: Aggy sending it. 57 feet. Almost 20 meters. And a suicide no hander.

Graham Agassiz dropping in big time.

Mike Montgomery whipping for the crowds.

Brendan Fairclough had his canyon gap dialled.

Kelly McGarry's huge canyon flip.

Winning run, winning move from Kyle Strait in 2013.

In 2014 Tom Van Steenbergen was the first to guinea pig the canyon gap and hit it nearly perfect.

Kelly McGarry soaring off a hip high on the upper ridge.

Gulllevich hitting the on-off step down.

Mitch whipping it out in qualies.

Kyle's massive 2014 no hander drop.

Zink's 360 off the big drop.

Brandon with his signature style.

Tom VanSteenbergen's attempt at a front flip over the canyon gap.

Andreu Lacondeguy drops into his finals run.

Remy Metailler coming down his run with a ribbon of smoke following him.

R Dog with a ridgeline no hander.

Reece Wallace spinning.

Graham Agassiz guinea pigging his start drop during the first run of qualifying.

Robbie Bourden going huge.

Claw, cracking tables.

R Dog was throwing down the style.

Remi Metailler throwing the suicide no-hander across the canyon gap.

Brett Rheeder's slopestyle influence really brought a lot of different style to Rampage with a trick fueled line.

Kurt Sorge stomping his winning 2015 Rampage run.

T-Mac boosting down the mountain.

Antoine Bizet blasting through the moto whoops.

Tommy G dropping off the end of the fin.

Aggy going airborn.

Carson Storch with a dirt exhaust tail soaring off the ridge.

Brett Rheeder flat drop flipping on the lower mountain.

The Claw feels the G's.

Brandon Semenuk on a flat spin midway down and on his way to his second win at Rampage in 2016.

Spot the rider.

TVS signature front flip radness.

Godziek tucking up and landing a massive front flip.

Brendog adding some steeze to the bottom half of his run.

Brendan Fairclough took tenth and the Kelly McGarry Spirit Award in 2018.

Nell hucks perhaps the sketchiest build on the hill featuring a kicker on a fractured piece of cliff.

T-Mac threading the needle on his big drop.

Nose bonkin'.

TVS going huge in morning practice.

Cam Zink with a gargantuan front flip over his canyon gap.

Brandon Semenuk threw down a textbook first run last year. When the dust had settled, no one could best his 92.33

Kyle Strait sends a massive suicide near the top of his run.

Brendog backflips his canyon gap.

Emil Johansson took 12th at his first Rampage.

Andreu sandstorming his way into the upper steeps of his first run.

Victory lap for Semenuk.

Brendog conquering Dwayne Johnson.

Semenuk putting the icing on the cake for Rampage 2019 on his victory lap.

As one of the most iconic events in mountain biking Red Bull Rampage is always a spectacle for some of the most amazing feats on a bike. Whether it is huge canyon gaps or technical ride lines riders push themselves to the limits year after year. With no wild Rampage action, this year let's take a look back at some of the great moments from the past eight years.