Photo Epic: Without a Hitch - Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill

We woke yesterday to howling winds, and soon after that an email that notified us that there would be no DH practice because the lift could not be operated. This is the way it goes when trying to hold a mountain bike event in the Alps in fall. When we woke this morning the winds were still around but not in the crazy blow the rain sideways and trees over manner they were yesterday. In fact, they had done a fairly good job of drying out the track overnight. The riders took to the track for a quick practice session and then it was off to the races. Vali Höll and David Trummer took the top spot for the day in what was a great way to test the waters before Worlds next week. In a way, today went off without a hitch.
