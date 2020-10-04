Photo Epic: Without a Hitch - Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill

We woke yesterday to howling winds, and soon after that an email that notified us that there would be no DH practice because the lift could not be operated. This is the way it goes when trying to hold a mountain bike event in the Alps in fall. When we woke this morning the winds were still around but not in the crazy blow the rain sideways and trees over manner they were yesterday. In fact, they had done a fairly good job of drying out the track overnight. The riders took to the track for a quick practice session and then it was off to the races. Vali Höll and David Trummer took the top spot for the day in what was a great way to test the waters before Worlds next week. In a way, today went off without a hitch.

Adrien Dailly excited to get some racing in.

Warming up the engines.

Brook MacDonald back from one of the most terrifying injuries imaginable. His path back to racing has been nothing short of incredible.

Pedro Burns getting into the zone with some pre-race warm-up.

Pockets of slop covered the roots in a slick coating as riders got further down the track.

"Awoooo" - Dog

Mick Hannah on his way to eighth place.

George Brannigan is back riding like the mad man he is.

Wyn Masters hucking some top section doubles.

The top part of the course is massively fast before dropping into plenty of roots.

David Trummer pointing at the fastest way through the rough.

Kaos Seagrave smashing through the forest before finals.

Tracey Hannah in practice before heading back up to try and defend her title.

Marcus Engelstjerne during practice.

Laurie Greenland on his way to fourth place.

We can't express how good it is to see the Bulldog racing again. This man is the embodiment of legendary.

Enduro bike = no problems for this man. Adrien Dailly takes 6th for the day.

Charlie Harrison getting to the root of it. Harrison took third.

David Trummer bringing home the win for Austria.

Mille Johnset during this mornings practice.


Sophie Gutöhrle in full attack mode at the top of the course.

Bernard Kerr riding that 10th-anniversary Pivot to 10th place.

Charlie Harrison doing a little pre-Leogang prep.

The weather held off today and the winds overnight dried out the track enough to bring speeds up for the race.

Vali Höll tearing through the roots on her way to victory.

The Atherton crew were on track today, getting in some downhill runs before heading to Leogang.

Women's Podium

Men's Podium.

Ed Masters, stoked on the second place.

Vali Höll took the win on home turf. We are excited to see how she does in elites next week.


See you next week when we go chasing rainbows.


