Photo Epic: Women Made Freeride History at Red Bull Formation 2021

Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Each rider received a personalized Formation plate for their bike. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

18-year-old New Zealander Jess Blewitt absolutely crushed it on her first trip to Formation. Here, she drops into the Fallopian Tube. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

The landscape is full of possibilities. Chelsea Kimball drops down the ridge leading to her big drop. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Hannah Bergemann spent the first two ride days sessioning pieces of her line before stitching it all together as the first rider to ride a complete line on the final day. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Hannah working her way down. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Casey and Hannah figured it out together. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

After some scouting and testing, the crew went back to work before the line was finished. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

The riders all worked hard digging, too. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

The Ovary rock roll to the Fallopian Tube was a crux move on the upper mountain. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Even the easiest path up the mountain is a bit steep. Vinny Armstrong, Jess Blewitt, and Hannah Bergemann make their way up. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith, an alternate rider, made the jumps look easy. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Cami Nogueira showed this week that she's equal parts skilled and determined. Despite two gnarly crashes on her first three attempts at riding her line, she kept trying it until she nailed it.

Cami drops into the trickiest spot on her line for the first time. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Gotta go up to come down. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

The riders worked together to put together their lines. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Pro skier Michelle Parker was a crucial digger/supporter/cheerleader/stoke leader throughout the week. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

The New Zealand girls are clearly very comfortable in the air. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Vaea Verbeeck's line is full of technical drops. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

All the Formation ladies are remarkable riders, whether on the ground or in the air. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Cami Nogueira prepares to ride on the final day. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

This photo of Jess Blewitt really puts the scale into perspective. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Chelsea Kimball's drop was something new. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

A send and a celebration. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

The canyon gap. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Hannah Bergemann sent it all the way down. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Vinny Armstrong has style for days. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Casey Brown was a valuable mentor for all the ladies throughout the week. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Cami Nogueira putting it together. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Cami was a force this week. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Vaea Verbeeck's double drop gave no room for error. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

The upper section of Vaea's line also required quite a bit of precision and commitment. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Jess Blewitt hitting the so-called Plastic Bag Drop. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

The absence of a competition at the event helped foster an incredibly supportive, collaborative environment. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

At the end of the week, riders voted on the rider they thought most embodied the Red Bull Formation values of collaboration and progression. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

The winner of the Arc'teryx Evolution in Action award, voted on by the riders, was none other than Queen B herself.