Photo Epic: Women on the Moon - Desert Days Freeride Gathering

Oct 8, 2023
by Alexa Christensen  

Photography: Alexa Christensen

Born in reaction to there being no women's category at Red Bull Rampage this year, Desert Days was a gathering of women some of the world's most storied freeride terrain. The brainchild of Chelsea Kimball, the goal was to create an open space for women's freeride to grow. A massive crew of ladies spent the past week digging, riding, connecting, and learning, and are leaving the event hungry for more. —PB




photo
The camaradery and stoke at the top of every run was on another level. These women are pushing the freeride limits.
photo

photo

photo
Chelsea surfing the grey waves.

photo
Up the steeps.
photo
Down the steeps.

photo
Big smiles and big hikes out here in the desert from Pascal Sapunar.

photo
Micayla Gatto riding in the Troy Lee Designs Women’s Lilium pant that she helped design
photo

photo
The refuel station

photo
Nikki Holzman with a party shirt always mean it's going to be a party.

photo
The extreme landscape makes it feel like you are on a different planet.
photo
Chelsea Kimball

photo
Gemma Corbera is stoked.

photo
Kaia Jensen slashing on her Transition TR11
photo
Cami Nogueira

photo
Pascal Sapunar

photo
Britny on her Revel Rail.

photo
KaJay Rooke. There is no better feeling than riding bikes with all your friends in one of the most incredible places.

photo
Successful mission to the moon.


0 Comments





