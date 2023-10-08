Photo Epic: Women on the Moon - Desert Days Freeride Gathering

The camaradery and stoke at the top of every run was on another level. These women are pushing the freeride limits.

Chelsea surfing the grey waves.

Up the steeps. Down the steeps.

Big smiles and big hikes out here in the desert from Pascal Sapunar.

Micayla Gatto riding in the Troy Lee Designs Women’s Lilium pant that she helped design

The refuel station

Nikki Holzman with a party shirt always mean it's going to be a party.

The extreme landscape makes it feel like you are on a different planet. Chelsea Kimball

Gemma Corbera is stoked.

Kaia Jensen slashing on her Transition TR11 Cami Nogueira

Pascal Sapunar

Britny on her Revel Rail.

KaJay Rooke. There is no better feeling than riding bikes with all your friends in one of the most incredible places.