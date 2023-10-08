Photo Epic: Women on the Moon - Desert Days Freeride Gathering

Born in reaction to there being no women's category at Red Bull Rampage this year, Desert Days was a gathering of women some of the world's most storied freeride terrain. The brainchild of Chelsea Kimball, the goal was to create an open space for women's freeride to grow. A massive crew of ladies spent the past week digging, riding, connecting, and learning, and are leaving the event hungry for more. —PB
The camaradery and stoke at the top of every run was on another level. These women are pushing the freeride limits.
Chelsea surfing the grey waves.
Up the steeps.
Down the steeps.
Big smiles and big hikes out here in the desert from Pascal Sapunar.
Micayla Gatto riding in the Troy Lee Designs Women’s Lilium pant that she helped design
The refuel station
Nikki Holzman with a party shirt always mean it's going to be a party.
The extreme landscape makes it feel like you are on a different planet.
Chelsea Kimball
Gemma Corbera is stoked.
Kaia Jensen slashing on her Transition TR11
Cami Nogueira
Pascal Sapunar
Britny on her Revel Rail.
KaJay Rooke. There is no better feeling than riding bikes with all your friends in one of the most incredible places.