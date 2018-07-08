Photo Epic: XC Finals - 2018 Val di Sole World Cup

Women Under 23

Better come prepared. The valley of sunshine awaits. Better come prepared. The valley of sunshine awaits.

Evie Richards making her way down. Richards finished in second. Evie Richards making her way down. Richards finished in second.

Malene Degn with another solid 3rd place. Malene Degn with another solid 3rd place.

Sina Frei on her way to yet another U23 victory. Sina Frei on her way to yet another U23 victory.

Sina Frei takes another win here in VDS. Sina Frei takes another win here in VDS.

Men Under 23

The cool air has pushed off and the heat took over. The first of many cooked in the Val di Sole sun. The cool air has pushed off and the heat took over. The first of many cooked in the Val di Sole sun.

Vlad Dascalu went crazy in the last lap and made it to 3rd place after technical issues at the beginning. Vlad Dascalu went crazy in the last lap and made it to 3rd place after technical issues at the beginning.

Petter Fagerhaug dropping down into Val di Sole Bike Land. Petter Fagerhaug dropping down into Val di Sole Bike Land.

Petter Fagerhaug has shown it before. This Norwegian is FAST. Petter Fagerhaug has shown it before. This Norwegian is FAST.

Joshua Dubau being blessed by a monk in trail running shoes. Joshua Dubau being blessed by a monk in trail running shoes.

Women Elite

Hot temperatures meant riders were seeking shade and trying to stay cool as long as they could. Hot temperatures meant riders were seeking shade and trying to stay cool as long as they could.

Yana Belomoina is getting stronger and stronger. Heading up the long climb. Yana Belomoina is getting stronger and stronger. Heading up the long climb.

Pauline leads Neff and Batty through the woods. Pauline leads Neff and Batty through the woods.

Refuelling is a must in Val di Sole. Refuelling is a must in Val di Sole.

Emily Batty was pushing it today and the second place finish was oh so sweet. Emily Batty was pushing it today and the second place finish was oh so sweet.

Neff and Prevot in one of many back and fourths. Neff and Prevot in one of many back and fourths.

Anne Tauber was way behind after a crash in the start loop but fought her way back into 10th. Anne Tauber was way behind after a crash in the start loop but fought her way back into 10th.

Jolanda charged hard in the downhills, riding away from the field in every single lap. Jolanda charged hard in the downhills, riding away from the field in every single lap.

Pauline was in the lead for quite some time but had to settle for 4th in the end. Pauline was in the lead for quite some time but had to settle for 4th in the end.

An ecstatic Maja takes a win here in Val di Sole. An ecstatic Maja takes a win here in Val di Sole.

After the fight. After the fight.

Emily Batty putting up two big results in a row. Can she get on that top step soon? Emily Batty putting up two big results in a row. Can she get on that top step soon?

The break out ride from Ellen Noble had her all smiles at the end. The break out ride from Ellen Noble had her all smiles at the end.

Happy Maja. Happy Maja.

Men Elite

Nino was ready to answer all challengers today. Nino was ready to answer all challengers today.

Nino was in the lead quite early Nino was in the lead quite early

Henrique Avancini was on fire today and stoked to take fourth. Henrique Avancini was on fire today and stoked to take fourth.

The surprise of the race: Gerhard Kerschbaumer. The surprise of the race: Gerhard Kerschbaumer.

Once again out in front. The king wasn't giving up the crown. Once again out in front. The king wasn't giving up the crown.

Florian Vogel was on the pace today and took fifth. Florian Vogel was on the pace today and took fifth.

Mario Costa being cut off by a rider taking a shortcut. Mario Costa being cut off by a rider taking a shortcut.

Nino blasting through the rock garden. Nino blasting through the rock garden.

Van der Poel putting the hammer down. Not enough today. Van der Poel finished in third and is still on the hunt for that World Cup win. Van der Poel putting the hammer down. Not enough today. Van der Poel finished in third and is still on the hunt for that World Cup win.

Kerschbaumer caught up with Nino, they started switching the lead Kerschbaumer caught up with Nino, they started switching the lead

Nino looking back, but Kerschbaumer's threat fainted with only hundreds of meters to go. Nino looking back, but Kerschbaumer's threat fainted with only hundreds of meters to go.

Made it. Made it.

Two happy chaps. Schurter and Kerschbaumer celebrate. Two happy chaps. Schurter and Kerschbaumer celebrate.

Fontana suffered. Fontana suffered.

Jordan Sarrou feeling it after 8 laps. Jordan Sarrou feeling it after 8 laps.

Tempier fought a hard one today. Tempier fought a hard one today.

Tough day in the office for Anton Cooper, but teammate Sergio Mantecon made some moves. Tough day in the office for Anton Cooper, but teammate Sergio Mantecon made some moves.

Third place - this time without any excuses. Third place - this time without any excuses.

Nino was genuinely happy. Nino was genuinely happy.

Doing Scott proud on the anniversary. Racing heritage. Doing Scott proud on the anniversary. Racing heritage.

Done. Dusted. Cheers Val di Sole. Done. Dusted. Cheers Val di Sole.

With yesterday's downhill finals done and dusted, the spotlight turned towards an army of cross country riders. Three rounds have been completed, four more remain. The competition is heating up in all categories, with new challengers for that much sought top spot coming in hot. As for the Val di Sole venue, its downhill course is among the gnarliest out there. The XCO course has always been a disappointment, but this year the organizers made work of that and made significant changes to improve the course. Race day is on.1. Sina Frei2. Evie Richards3. Malene Degn1. Petter Fagerhaug2. Joshua Dubau3. Vlad Dascalu1. Maja Wloszczowska2. Emily Batty3. Jolanda NeffThe women's field would be mangled shortly after the start, with a massive pile-up of riders just when they left the grass to go into the woods. Annika Langvad and Linda Indergand were among the crash victims, both had to pull out of the race. Indergand due to a broken frame, Langvad with a bruised arm. With a reshuffled pack of riders, it was Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Jolanda Neff who battled it out in front. Neff was second to none in the downhills, but Ferrand-Prevot closed the gap again and again. Emily Batty chased meters behind, riding confidently. Throughout the race a pack of five riders remained close; Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Jolanda Neff, Emily Batty, Maja Wloszczowska and the ever-strong Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa.Neff attacked in lap 5, opening a gap in the downhill but unable to keep the others from coming back moments later. In lap 6 it was her teammate, Maja Wloszczowska who attacked. Neff, Batty, and Ferrand-Prevot initially followed but today Wloszczowska proved to be in a class of her own taking another World Cup win after six years of waiting for it. Emily Batty took second whilst Jolanda Neff finished in third whilst Pauline Ferrand-Prevot settled for 4th. Gunn-Rita Dahle-flesjaa, at the age of 45, took 5th, Alessandra Keller at 22 years of age 6th. Kate Courtney managed to grab 7th and continues to impress in the elite field.Due to Langvad dropping out, Jolanda Neff now leads the series before Annika Langvad and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot.1. Nino Schurter2. Gerhard Kerschbaumer3. Mathieu van der PoelThe men's competition is getting more and more interesting, with close races throughout the year. Anton Cooper almost managed to beat Schurter in Nove Mesto. In Val di Sole Mathieu van der Poel, the Dutch cyclocross star, already proved he meant business by winning the XCC race. He took the lead straight away with the rest of the field in pursuit. Shortly after Nino Schurter attacked and opened up a gap, in the very first lap of the race. Luca Braidot closed the gap and took the lead. Braidot's charge would soon end though, with Nino Schurter blasting off again. Another Italian surprise joined the front; Gerhard Kerschbaumer charged up the field. Van der Poel, Avancini and Vogel following in pursuit. Kerschbaumer's pace kept increasing, leading to an ever decreasing lead for Nino Schurter. With two laps to go, Kerschbaumer caught up with Schurter and even took the lead briefly. Making their way down to the finish with a comfortable lead, the two slowed down, waiting for the other's attack. It was Schurter who decided to make his move just prior to the last descent, opening up enough of a gap to take his 29th World Cup win. Gerhard Kerschbaumer took second, Mathieu van der Poel third. The podium was completed with Henrique Avancini in fourth and Florian Vogel in 5th.Nino Schurter increases his overall lead in the series, with Mathieu van der Poel in second, Maxime Marotte in third, Florian Vogel in 4th and Henrique Avancini in 5th.