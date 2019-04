Meet Hank. Hank likes bikes.

Emily Batty had her work cut out for her as she was recovering from a bad cold.

It was an early start for the pro women. Kate Courtney was the favorite here in Monterrey after her Lenzerheide heroics.

It did not turn out to be the day Kate Courtney had envisioned.

Erin Huck putting the power down.

Bad luck for Kate Courtney when her chain slipped early in the race.

Erin Huck was on fire today and took second.

Annika Langvad took the opportunity to jump past her old team mate and ran with it.

Catherine Pendrel took 5th place today.

Evelyn Dong takes a moment to recover after a long race.

Peter Disera battled Blevins for the top spot all race but at the end of the day, Blevins would take the win.

Keegan Swenson took 5th for the men.

Peter Disera on the front early on in the race.

Andrew L'Esperance on his way to third place this morning.

Chris Blevins made his move and simply ran away with it

Chris Blevins takes the win at Sea Otter.

The season opened in North America in Monterrey, California with the Sea Otter Classic under gusty winds. Favorite Kate Courtney had an early race mechanical and her ex-team mate Annika Langvad took the win for the women. Chris Blevins took the win for the men after a hard-fought race with Peter Disera on the sandy singletrack.