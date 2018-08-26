Photo Epic: XC - La Bresse World Cup 2018

Sure it's easy to say that this race was better than the last, but there are times that a statement like that rings true. Sometimes a race beats all others from memory, even given the shorted state of our social media attention spans these days. Huge rains in La Bresse the last couple of days made the track here in epically messy. It was a perfect concoction of mud, roots, rocks and slick open grass sections, leading to the best battles we have witnessed of late on the XC World Cup. Nino Schurter found redemption after MSA and took the win and the overall for the men. The shining star today was the women's elite race. In the past few years, the women’s elite field has set the bar for racing at its best. A true spectacle to see, with constant action and the very best of competition. Today, they would raise the bar even further as we witnessed one of the very best XCO races the sport has ever seen. A race which saw its fair share of drama; crashes, mechanical problems, position changes but most of all - pure, passionate racing up until the very end. Watching Neff, Batty, Prevot, and Langvad battle it out and change positions so many times kept us all on the edge of our seats. It was a true grand finale to an incredible season of racing.
