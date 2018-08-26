Photo Epic: XC - La Bresse World Cup 2018

Evie Richards goes through her pre-race rituals. Evie Richards goes through her pre-race rituals.

Sina Frei warms up in the cool morning air. It seems fall has arrived here in La Bresse. Sina Frei warms up in the cool morning air. It seems fall has arrived here in La Bresse.

Evie Richards flies to second. Evie Richards flies to second.

A break out ride for Ronja Eibl. Eibl took 3rd in the U23 women. A break out ride for Ronja Eibl. Eibl took 3rd in the U23 women.

Sina Frei took 6 out of 7 World Cup wins this season. Sina Frei took 6 out of 7 World Cup wins this season.

Joshua Dubau saw his overall win slip. A mechanical threw him back in the field, yet he managed to finish in fourth. Joshua Dubau saw his overall win slip. A mechanical threw him back in the field, yet he managed to finish in fourth.

Spain's Jofre Culell Estape surprised friend and foe today, laying claim to second. Spain's Jofre Culell Estape surprised friend and foe today, laying claim to second.

The Men's U23 field is off. The Men's U23 field is off.

Petter Fagerhaug had one more chance to claim the overall win and took it in La Bresse. Petter Fagerhaug had one more chance to claim the overall win and took it in La Bresse.

The women's field lines up. The women's field lines up.

Anne Tauber of The Netherlands has made an impression this year, being one of the podium contenders at all races. Today she settled for 6th, but made it onto the overall 2018 World Cup podium in fifth. Anne Tauber of The Netherlands has made an impression this year, being one of the podium contenders at all races. Today she settled for 6th, but made it onto the overall 2018 World Cup podium in fifth.

Better make sure you look good when wearing the rainbow stripes. Matter of details. Better make sure you look good when wearing the rainbow stripes. Matter of details.

Jolanda goes over start position with Simon. Jolanda goes over start position with Simon.

Annika Langvad struggled with the course in practice although that did hardly show in the race. Jolanda Neff fell back due to a mechanical after the first lap and Langvad took the lead. Annika Langvad struggled with the course in practice although that did hardly show in the race. Jolanda Neff fell back due to a mechanical after the first lap and Langvad took the lead.

Langvad leads Prevot somewhere around lap three. Langvad had a tough day out there today with a flat that set her back. Langvad leads Prevot somewhere around lap three. Langvad had a tough day out there today with a flat that set her back.

Emily Batty spent a fair amount of time at the front. She took second today, and was oh so close to her first world cup win. Emily Batty spent a fair amount of time at the front. She took second today, and was oh so close to her first world cup win.

Prevot has a rare bit of time to herself. Prevot has a rare bit of time to herself.

Jolanda Neff had to fight hard today, and she did. Two flats and a whole lot of pushing back to the front. She was in a class all her own. Jolanda Neff had to fight hard today, and she did. Two flats and a whole lot of pushing back to the front. She was in a class all her own.

This is where Neff gains every single lap; the downhill. This is where Neff gains every single lap; the downhill.

Jolanda Neff seemed to ride to an easy win but two mechanical issues made her play catch-up. Jolanda Neff seemed to ride to an easy win but two mechanical issues made her play catch-up.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot leading before Neff. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot leading before Neff.

Even the dogs were digging the racing. Even the dogs were digging the racing.

Joland Neff was out in front early, then trouble hit. Joland Neff was out in front early, then trouble hit.

Jolanda Neff taking the win. Jolanda Neff taking the win.

Absolutely nothing left from one of the most impressive rides we have ever seen. Absolutely nothing left from one of the most impressive rides we have ever seen.

Julien Absalon rode a final lap as his home crowds roared for the champ one final time. Julien Absalon rode a final lap as his home crowds roared for the champ one final time.

Two start loops did not change the furious pace of the men elite. Two start loops did not change the furious pace of the men elite.

Mathieu Van der Poel wants a win badly. The Dutchman had minor mechanical issues, like many other today. In the end a small mistake cost him 3rd position in the final round of the 2018 World Cup. Mathieu Van der Poel wants a win badly. The Dutchman had minor mechanical issues, like many other today. In the end a small mistake cost him 3rd position in the final round of the 2018 World Cup.

Victor Koretzky rode a very strong race today, finishing in 5th. Victor Koretzky rode a very strong race today, finishing in 5th.

Maxime Marotte had a bit of luck when Mathieu van der Poel crashed on the last lap and he slid past to take third. Maxime Marotte had a bit of luck when Mathieu van der Poel crashed on the last lap and he slid past to take third.

Still the best. Still the best.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer didn't get the win today, but he had a well raced second-place finish. Gerhard Kerschbaumer didn't get the win today, but he had a well raced second-place finish.

Not the day MVDP had imagined. Fourth place after a last lap crash. Not the day MVDP had imagined. Fourth place after a last lap crash.

Henrique Avancini is one of this year's strong contenders. Always attacking. Henrique Avancini is one of this year's strong contenders. Always attacking.

Schurter takes his 30th win, whilst Kerschbaumer comes in to claim 2nd. Schurter takes his 30th win, whilst Kerschbaumer comes in to claim 2nd.

Manuel Fumic's knee. The course claimed a lot of victims. Manuel Fumic's knee. The course claimed a lot of victims.

Back at the front. Nino claims his 30th. Back at the front. Nino claims his 30th.

Not the day Avancini had envisioned. Not the day Avancini had envisioned.

Another overall title! Another overall title!

That's enough chainsaw for the season. That's enough chainsaw for the season.

U23 Women podium- Frei, Richards, Eibl. U23 Women podium- Frei, Richards, Eibl.

Sure it's easy to say that this race was better than the last, but there are times that a statement like that rings true. Sometimes a race beats all others from memory, even given the shorted state of our social media attention spans these days. Huge rains in La Bresse the last couple of days made the track here in epically messy. It was a perfect concoction of mud, roots, rocks and slick open grass sections, leading to the best battles we have witnessed of late on the XC World Cup. Nino Schurter found redemption after MSA and took the win and the overall for the men. The shining star today was the women's elite race. In the past few years, the women’s elite field has set the bar for racing at its best. A true spectacle to see, with constant action and the very best of competition. Today, they would raise the bar even further as we witnessed one of the very best XCO races the sport has ever seen. A race which saw its fair share of drama; crashes, mechanical problems, position changes but most of all - pure, passionate racing up until the very end. Watching Neff, Batty, Prevot, and Langvad battle it out and change positions so many times kept us all on the edge of our seats. It was a true grand finale to an incredible season of racing.