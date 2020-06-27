Photo Epic: XC World Champions

Jun 27, 2020
by Nathan Hughes  
Nino Schurter s 1000 yard stare after going to war with the weather in Albstadt.
Nino Schurter's 1000 yard stare after going to war with the weather in Albstadt.

Nino Schurter adds yet another jersey to the collection.
Nino Schurter, adds yet another jersey to the collection.

Nino Schurter going on to win his 30th World Cup in La Bresse 2018.
Nino Schurter going on to win his 30th World Cup in La Bresse, 2018.

Like ruby slippers but with rainbows.
Like ruby slippers, but with rainbows.

Jolanda Neff is one of the greatest XC performances of all time. Multiple flats and a podium finish. La Bresse 2018.
Jolanda Neff with one of the greatest XC performances of all time. Multiple flats, and a podium finish. La Bresse 2018.

All eyes on Kate.
All eyes on Kate.

Pauline wearing her stripes proud.
Pauline wearing her stripes proud.

Not a soul in sight as Kate crossed the line.
Not a soul in sight as Courtney crossed the line.

Nino Schurter crossing the line while barely able to raise his hand. Absolutely flat of energy after challenging Flueckiger. Well done.
Nino Schurter crossing the line while barely able to raise his hand. Absolutely flat of energy after challenging Flueckiger. Well done.

Rainy day rainbow stripes.
Rainy day rainbow stripes.

Kate Courtney getting ready for battle.
Kate Courtney getting ready for battle.

The little touches the World Champ gets.
Those little touches the World Champ gets.

Not the race Kate Courtney wanted. She ll be hoping to step it up come Sunday as the points spread is getting larger.
Not the race Kate Courtney wanted.

Jolanda goes over start position with Simon La Bresse 2018.
Jolanda Neff goes over start position with Simon of the UCI, La Bresse, 2018.

Kate Courtney had a rough go last week but don t count her out. She has the fire to take win.
Kate Courtney with the fire to take the win despite a rough go the previous weekend.

Jolanda Neff in 2018 climbing the tape maze in Albstadt.
Jolanda Neff in 2018 climbing the tape maze in Albstadt.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot dropping into the final lap of her win in Snowhsoe WV.
Ferrand Prevot dropping into the final lap of her win in Snowshoe, WV.

Elite Women s podium.
Courtney atop the Elite Women's XC podium, Albstadt 2019.

Nino Schurter had his work cut out for him. He fought his way back to the lead pack and then dueled it out with Flueckiger at the very end of the race. Insane power on display.
Nino Schurter had his work cut out for him. He fought his way back to the lead pack and then dueled it out with Flueckiger at the very end of the race. Insane power on display.

The business face of Kate Courtney.
The business face of Kate Courtney.

Annika Langvad was an absolute power house in 2016-2017.
Annika Langvad was an absolute powerhouse throughout 2016-2017.

She has been making solid gains throughout the season that culminated in another World Champion title.
Prevot has been making solid gains throughout the season, which culminated in another World Championship title.

Kate Courtney at the start of the 2019 season Sea Otter Classic.
Kate Courtney at the start of the 2019 season, Sea Otter Classic.

Annika Langvad Mesto 2017 a year after she won World Champs here.
Annika Langvad, Nove Mesto 2017, a year after she won World Champs here.

PFP wearing the rainbow stripes once again in Snowshoe West Virginia.
PFP wearing the rainbow stripes once again in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Nino Schrter styling it up PMB South Africa.
Nino Schurter, styling it up, PMB, South Africa.

Sometimes those stripes get dirty.
Sometimes those stripes get dirty.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
138947 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
76906 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
63501 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
44082 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
43995 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
42310 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
40732 views
Bike Check & Interview: Evan Turpen's High Pivot Steel Beauty
39481 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Random fact: I was the one who handed Kate the small American flag before she crossed the line in Albstadt.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008727
Mobile Version of Website