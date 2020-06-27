Photo Epic: XC World Champions

Nino Schurter's 1000 yard stare after going to war with the weather in Albstadt.

Nino Schurter, adds yet another jersey to the collection.

Nino Schurter going on to win his 30th World Cup in La Bresse, 2018.

Like ruby slippers, but with rainbows.

Jolanda Neff with one of the greatest XC performances of all time. Multiple flats, and a podium finish. La Bresse 2018.

All eyes on Kate.

Pauline wearing her stripes proud.

Not a soul in sight as Courtney crossed the line.

Nino Schurter crossing the line while barely able to raise his hand. Absolutely flat of energy after challenging Flueckiger. Well done.

Rainy day rainbow stripes.

Kate Courtney getting ready for battle.

Those little touches the World Champ gets.

Not the race Kate Courtney wanted.

Jolanda Neff goes over start position with Simon of the UCI, La Bresse, 2018.

Kate Courtney with the fire to take the win despite a rough go the previous weekend.

Jolanda Neff in 2018 climbing the tape maze in Albstadt.

Ferrand Prevot dropping into the final lap of her win in Snowshoe, WV.

Courtney atop the Elite Women's XC podium, Albstadt 2019.

Nino Schurter had his work cut out for him. He fought his way back to the lead pack and then dueled it out with Flueckiger at the very end of the race. Insane power on display.

The business face of Kate Courtney.

Annika Langvad was an absolute powerhouse throughout 2016-2017.

Prevot has been making solid gains throughout the season, which culminated in another World Championship title.

Kate Courtney at the start of the 2019 season, Sea Otter Classic.

Annika Langvad, Nove Mesto 2017, a year after she won World Champs here.

PFP wearing the rainbow stripes once again in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Nino Schurter, styling it up, PMB, South Africa.