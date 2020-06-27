Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Photo Epic: XC World Champions
Jun 27, 2020
by
Nathan Hughes
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Nino Schurter's 1000 yard stare after going to war with the weather in Albstadt.
Nino Schurter, adds yet another jersey to the collection.
Nino Schurter going on to win his 30th World Cup in La Bresse, 2018.
Like ruby slippers, but with rainbows.
Jolanda Neff with one of the greatest XC performances of all time. Multiple flats, and a podium finish. La Bresse 2018.
All eyes on Kate.
Pauline wearing her stripes proud.
Not a soul in sight as Courtney crossed the line.
Nino Schurter crossing the line while barely able to raise his hand. Absolutely flat of energy after challenging Flueckiger. Well done.
Rainy day rainbow stripes.
Kate Courtney getting ready for battle.
Those little touches the World Champ gets.
Not the race Kate Courtney wanted.
Jolanda Neff goes over start position with Simon of the UCI, La Bresse, 2018.
Kate Courtney with the fire to take the win despite a rough go the previous weekend.
Jolanda Neff in 2018 climbing the tape maze in Albstadt.
Ferrand Prevot dropping into the final lap of her win in Snowshoe, WV.
Courtney atop the Elite Women's XC podium, Albstadt 2019.
Nino Schurter had his work cut out for him. He fought his way back to the lead pack and then dueled it out with Flueckiger at the very end of the race. Insane power on display.
The business face of Kate Courtney.
Annika Langvad was an absolute powerhouse throughout 2016-2017.
Prevot has been making solid gains throughout the season, which culminated in another World Championship title.
Kate Courtney at the start of the 2019 season, Sea Otter Classic.
Annika Langvad, Nove Mesto 2017, a year after she won World Champs here.
PFP wearing the rainbow stripes once again in Snowshoe, West Virginia.
Nino Schurter, styling it up, PMB, South Africa.
Sometimes those stripes get dirty.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Photo Epics
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
138947 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
76906 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
63501 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
44082 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
43995 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
42310 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
40732 views
Bike Check & Interview: Evan Turpen's High Pivot Steel Beauty
39481 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Chadimac22
(1 mins ago)
Random fact: I was the one who handed Kate the small American flag before she crossed the line in Albstadt.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008727
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment