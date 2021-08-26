Photo Epic: First Ever Short Track Rainbow Stripes Awarded - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

It was a historic day with the very first XCC World Championship taking place in Val di Sole. World Cup short tracks are always a frantic affair with the grid for the main XCO event being decided on the results, but today there was a lot more on the line with the rainbow jersey and three medals laying in wait. It lived up to the hype with both races being decided in the dying seconds of the race.
Sina Frei just pipped Evie Richards in a photo finish whilst Pauline Ferrand Prevot was a few meters behind in third. In the men's field, it looked like Max Brandl had broken free from the chasing pack with one lap to go before he was reeled in for a final straight show down with Christopher Blevins, Henrique Avancini, Ondrej Cink and Alan Hatherly.
It was the American Christopher Blevins who had the most left in the tank and Avancini and Brandl fought over the remaining medals in his dust with Avancini coming out ahead.
