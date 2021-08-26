Photo Epic: First Ever Short Track Rainbow Stripes Awarded - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Moody skies moved in during the afternoon, but the rain held off until after the race.

Jenny Rissveds finished in the top 10 but was a contender midway through the race.

Deep breathes for Evie Richards as the clock runs down to the start.

Sina Frei about to make history.

The women leave the start for a fast and frantic 20 minutes in the saddle.

Olympic champ Jolanda Neff led the first lap but would slip back to 5th with a few mistakes.

Eva Lechner goes up ahead with many laps still to go.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot was a permanent fixture at the front of the field today.

Rebecca McConnell rode another consistent race and ended up in 6th.

Evie Richards found herself ahead fending off attacks towards the last couple laps.

Linda Indergand digs deep. She'd finish fourth.

Eventual winner Sina Frei content to hold back from the front in the early laps.

It came down to a 3-way sprint between Sina Frei, Evie Richards and Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

There was absolutely nothing to separate Sina Frei and Evie Richards on the line.

The smallest of margins separated Evie Richards from the gold medal today.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot gave it her all but didn't quite have the legs to take another gold medal and World Championship jersey.

A photo finish for the first XCC Champion. What a way to write history here in Val di Sole.

Your top 3 XCC Women Elite: Sina Frei 2nd Evie Richards 3rd Pauline Ferrand Prevot

The champagne flies for the first time this week in Val di Sole.

Ondrej Cink in the final moments before the race start.

Alan Hatherly has had a good week so far and today was no different.

Chris Blevins finished third in his XCC qualifying heat and today, he wanted more.

The men round the first turn with eventual winner Christopher Blevins already at the sharp end of proceedings.

Anton Cooper won his qualifying heat but was left frustrated after the race tonight.

It was good to see Sam Gaze back in the mix again.

The lead group heads up the four cross track.

Out on the lead lap was Denmark's Sebastian Carstensen.

Henrique Avancini was hungry for it today. He ended up second, but has a shot at redemption on Saturday.

Ondrej Cink was at the front for the whole race but didn't quite have the legs to hang on at the end.

Chris Blevins making his way up the pack with Max Brandl in tow.

Christopher Blevins rode the last lap to perfection and was rewarded with the very first World Championships in XC Short Track.

Madness as Blevins is greeted by his team.

Unbelievable finish by Blevins taking the stripes.

Max Brandl had one hell of a ride but couldn't sustain his breakaway and had to settle for third in the end.

So close yet so far for Henrique Avancini.

Your top 3 Men Elite - 1st Christopher Blevins, 2nd Henrique Avancini, 3rd Max Brandl

Champagne before the rain trickled into the venue. Let's hope everything stays dry a little longer.

It was a historic day with the very first XCC World Championship taking place in Val di Sole. World Cup short tracks are always a frantic affair with the grid for the main XCO event being decided on the results, but today there was a lot more on the line with the rainbow jersey and three medals laying in wait. It lived up to the hype with both races being decided in the dying seconds of the race.Sina Frei just pipped Evie Richards in a photo finish whilst Pauline Ferrand Prevot was a few meters behind in third. In the men's field, it looked like Max Brandl had broken free from the chasing pack with one lap to go before he was reeled in for a final straight show down with Christopher Blevins, Henrique Avancini, Ondrej Cink and Alan Hatherly.It was the American Christopher Blevins who had the most left in the tank and Avancini and Brandl fought over the remaining medals in his dust with Avancini coming out ahead.