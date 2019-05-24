Photo Epic: Friday Night Fights - Nove Mesto World Cup XCC 2019

Photo Epic presented by Topeak

And the women's field is off.

Kate was looking to continue her wrath in XCC tonight.

Formation flying as the pack ascends the main climb on the course.

Annie Last fighting her way through the field.

Chloe Woodruff was so far ahead, we thought for a moment she was getting lapped.

Norco's Haley Smith lead out a few laps. She'll be in the second row come Sunday.

Chloe Woodruff takes the win in XCC today.

Mathieu van der Poel and Nino duke it out during the early laps.

Nino Schurter takes fourth place on the day.

Henrique Avancini took third in the 20-minute Short Track.

Maxime Marotte took second today in Short Track.

Mathieu van der Poel once again stomped in it mid-race and rode away from the pack like it was nothing.

The noise the riders will be greeted with as they drop into the stadium this Sunday will be wild.

Anton Cooper had a strong opening half before dropping back slightly. He ended up 9th.

Van Der Poel started his attack a few laps in and then promptly left everyone behind.

Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini worked together in the final lap to guarantee second and third.

Proper work by the teammates.

Sufferfest post race.

Looking back at it. Van Der Poel on the finish straight.

Mathieu Van Der Poel, Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini, your men's short track podium.

Chloe Woodruff, Jolanda Neff, and Annie Last, your women's short track podium.

American Chloe Woodruff made a break for it early in the Nove Mesto Short Track race and was able to carry the momentum to her first ever World Cup victory for the women. Annie Last edged out Jolanda Neff for second at the line, with Neff taking third in a photo finish ahead of Kate Courtney.Mathieu van der Poel was also able to ride away from the pack early and despite the efforts of the chase pack, led for several laps by Canadian Peter Disera, he was able to take his second win of the season in the XCC. Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini rounded out the men's podium in another tight sprint to the line ahead of Nino Schurter.