Photo Epic: Friday Night Fights - Nove Mesto World Cup XCC 2019

Photo Epic presented by Topeak
American Chloe Woodruff made a break for it early in the Nove Mesto Short Track race and was able to carry the momentum to her first ever World Cup victory for the women. Annie Last edged out Jolanda Neff for second at the line, with Neff taking third in a photo finish ahead of Kate Courtney.
Mathieu van der Poel was also able to ride away from the pack early and despite the efforts of the chase pack, led for several laps by Canadian Peter Disera, he was able to take his second win of the season in the XCC. Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini rounded out the men's podium in another tight sprint to the line ahead of Nino Schurter.
5 Comments
Post a Comment