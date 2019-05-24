RACING

Photo Epic: Friday Night Fights - Nove Mesto World Cup XCC 2019

May 24, 2019
by Matthew DeLorme  

Chloe Woodruff got away and never looked back.
Race Report
Friday Night Fights
UCI XC MTB World Cup XCC Nove Mesto, Presented by Mercedes Benz
Photography by Matthew DeLorme, Ross Bell, and Andy Vathis

Photo Epic presented by Topeak



American Chloe Woodruff made a break for it early in the Nove Mesto Short Track race and was able to carry the momentum to her first ever World Cup victory for the women. Annie Last edged out Jolanda Neff for second at the line, with Neff taking third in a photo finish ahead of Kate Courtney.

Mathieu van der Poel was also able to ride away from the pack early and despite the efforts of the chase pack, led for several laps by Canadian Peter Disera, he was able to take his second win of the season in the XCC. Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini rounded out the men's podium in another tight sprint to the line ahead of Nino Schurter.


And the Women s field is off.
And the women's field is off.

Kate was looking to continue her wrath in XCC tonight.
Kate was looking to continue her wrath in XCC tonight.

Formation flying as the pack ascends the main climb on the course.
Formation flying as the pack ascends the main climb on the course.

Annie Last fighting her way through the field.
Annie Last fighting her way through the field.

Chloe Woodruff was so far ahead we thought for a moment she was getting lapped.
Chloe Woodruff was so far ahead, we thought for a moment she was getting lapped.

Norco s Haley Smith lead out a few laps. She ll be in the second row come Sunday.
Norco's Haley Smith lead out a few laps. She'll be in the second row come Sunday.

Chloe Woodruff takes the win in XCC today.
Chloe Woodruff takes the win in XCC today.

Mathieu van der Poel and Nino duke it out during the final laps.
Mathieu van der Poel and Nino duke it out during the early laps.

Nino Schurter takes fourth place on the day.
Nino Schurter takes fourth place on the day.

Henrique Avancini took third in the 20 minute short track.
Henrique Avancini took third in the 20-minute Short Track.

Maxime Marotte took second today in short track.
Maxime Marotte took second today in Short Track.

Mathieu van der Poel once again stomped in it mid race and rode away from the pack like it was nothing.
Mathieu van der Poel once again stomped in it mid-race and rode away from the pack like it was nothing.

The noise the riders will be greeted with as they drop into the stadium this Sunday will be wild.
The noise the riders will be greeted with as they drop into the stadium this Sunday will be wild.

Anton Cooper had a strong opening half before dropping back slightly. He ended up 9th.
Anton Cooper had a strong opening half before dropping back slightly. He ended up 9th.

Van Der Poel started his attack a few laps in then promptly left everyone behind.
Van Der Poel started his attack a few laps in and then promptly left everyone behind.

Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini teamed up in the final lap to guarantee second and third.
Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini worked together in the final lap to guarantee second and third.

Proper work by the teamates.
Proper work by the teammates.

Suffer fest post race.
Sufferfest post race.

Looking back at it. Van Der Poel on the finish straight.
Looking back at it. Van Der Poel on the finish straight.

Mathieu Van Der Poel, Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini, your men's short track podium.

Chloe Woodruff Jolanda Neff and Annie Last your women s short track podium.
Chloe Woodruff, Jolanda Neff, and Annie Last, your women's short track podium.


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
215066 views
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
105165 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
59743 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
58685 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
55203 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
53955 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
51009 views
Aaron Gwin Comments on Injured Ankle, Broken Cranks, & More
48050 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Could we get team names/sponsors after the names on the captions? No problem on the solo shots; but I've no idea who Marotte races for (until it became a little more obvious later) - for example.
  • + 2
 Chloe on her new Pivot Mach4 SL. Pretty Rad
  • + 1
 And Keegan on his in 13th I think!
  • + 1
 still no pics of the new trek?....
  • + 2
 Peter Disera in 7th!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043122
Mobile Version of Website