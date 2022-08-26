Photo Epic: XCC Short Track World Champs - Les Gets 2022

Aug 26, 2022
by Andy Vathis  

Impeccable timing for the weather to creep in as soon as the call up boxes closed.
Words & Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis


There was that little bit extra at stake during this week’s short track, with a rainbow jersey and three medals up for grabs. Last year’s inaugural XCC World Championship saw Sina Frei and Christopher Blevins take home the spoils with some rather epic racing, and tonight was no different. There were some heavy hitters missing tonight with several riders opting to save their legs and lungs for Sunday's XCO. As for the weather... The rain arrived right on time and began to fall just before the start of the women's race, progressively getting heavier and heavier making the course increasingly slick which caused havoc through the field with some big crashes.

The French crowd turned out in force to cheer on their home hopefuls and much to their delight their wishes came true with a dominant performance from Pauline Ferrand Prevot. It was a commanding performance, Prevot winning by a monstrous 18 seconds, which is somewhat uncommon in XCC. Alessandra Keller and Gwendalyn Gibson took home the silver and bronze respectively with strong rides. In the men's race it was hard to pick a winner with plenty of potential victors in the mix. In the end it came down to a final lap battle between Sam Gaze and Christopher Blevins. The latter made his move in the final rock garden but would unfortunately go down hard in the process, ultimately making Sam Gaze's path to the rainbow stripes that little bit clearer. A great ride from the Kiwi who crossed the line in front of Filippo Colombo and Thomas Litscher.

Tonight’s highs and lows will quickly be put to one side for both the winners and losers as attention turns to Sunday with another rainbow jersey and a variety of medals up for grabs.

Evie Richards back in the game.
Eventual winner Pauline Ferrand Prevot gets ready to lay it all out there in front of the home crowd.
Hell of a season so far for Gwendalyn Gibson and the good times continue this evening.
The women roaring off the line.
Annie Last had the front all to her self for what seemed like forever until the mob caught up to her.
Sixth place after a strong race from Greta Seiwald.
Alessandra Keller would fight back onto the podium after a huge crash.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot lurking.
A solid come back for Evie Richards in 5th.
Jolanda Neff just missed out in the medals in 4th.
Gibson fought her way to the lead group holding Neff off just enough to secure Bronze
A late tactical move had Pauline jet to the front and pull far away from the rest.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot wins the short track World Championship in front of the home crowd.
Smart moves and patience were in the winning formula today.
Jolanda Neff will have her eyes on Sunday now.
More showers in the forecast for Sunday. Champagne showers that is.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes gold in front of Alessandra Keller and Gwendalyn Gibson.
Close but no cigar for Filippo Colombo today.
The defending champ lines up for battle.
Henrique Avancini leads them off the line.
A big crowd came out to enjoy some epic rcing.
Fifth for Martin Blums after an incredible effort.
Sebastian Fini Cartensen was another to crash hard but he charged back to 6th.
The rain made these turns treacherous.
Christopher Blevins is always a threat on course and this was no different. He raced smart and positioned himself to force Gaze into a sprint. He unfortunately ran out of real estate in the final boulder field and crashed out.
Samuel Gaze having a go at the front mid stanza before revisiting that position when it counted most.
There were plenty of contenders in the men s field until the final moments when Sam Gaze blew them apart.
Thomas Litscher remained consistent throughout and charged for third.
Colombo being chased down with two to go.
Filippo Colombo aggonisgly close to that rainbow jersey.
A massive win for Gaze as he takes the Stripes.
Unreal day for Gaze.
A brave ride by Chris Blevens to defend his jersey. A crash in the final moments took him out the running.
Sam Gaze will now get to race in those infamous World Champs stripes in each short track.
Samuel Gaze Thomas Filippo Colombo and Thomas Litscher showing off their new neck pieces.
There s more medals and another rainbow jersey up for grabs on Sunday.
Goodnight from Les Gets.
 Anyone ever win world champs for two MTB disciplines in one weekend?
 They've only just added short track last year, so not yet.
 Yeah, Josh bender.
 First elite xc world champs medal for NZ?
 John Tomac won world champs for xc and dh in 1991?





