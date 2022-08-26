Photo Epic: XCC Short Track World Champs - Les Gets 2022

There was that little bit extra at stake during this week’s short track, with a rainbow jersey and three medals up for grabs. Last year’s inaugural XCC World Championship saw Sina Frei and Christopher Blevins take home the spoils with some rather epic racing, and tonight was no different. There were some heavy hitters missing tonight with several riders opting to save their legs and lungs for Sunday's XCO. As for the weather... The rain arrived right on time and began to fall just before the start of the women's race, progressively getting heavier and heavier making the course increasingly slick which caused havoc through the field with some big crashes.
The French crowd turned out in force to cheer on their home hopefuls and much to their delight their wishes came true with a dominant performance from Pauline Ferrand Prevot. It was a commanding performance, Prevot winning by a monstrous 18 seconds, which is somewhat uncommon in XCC. Alessandra Keller and Gwendalyn Gibson took home the silver and bronze respectively with strong rides. In the men's race it was hard to pick a winner with plenty of potential victors in the mix. In the end it came down to a final lap battle between Sam Gaze and Christopher Blevins. The latter made his move in the final rock garden but would unfortunately go down hard in the process, ultimately making Sam Gaze's path to the rainbow stripes that little bit clearer. A great ride from the Kiwi who crossed the line in front of Filippo Colombo and Thomas Litscher.
Tonight’s highs and lows will quickly be put to one side for both the winners and losers as attention turns to Sunday with another rainbow jersey and a variety of medals up for grabs.
