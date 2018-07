Niklas Schehl Niklas Schehl

Vlad Dascalu is looking strong - can he take another win in U23? Vlad Dascalu is looking strong - can he take another win in U23?

Jolanda Neff Jolanda Neff

Emily Batty is looking to follow up her strong Nove Mesto result Emily Batty is looking to follow up her strong Nove Mesto result

Lea Davison finding the terrain a bit like home in Vermont. Lea Davison finding the terrain a bit like home in Vermont.

Kate Courtney amongst the pines of Val di Sole. Kate Courtney amongst the pines of Val di Sole.

Mathieu van der Poel having fun Mathieu van der Poel having fun

Reto Indergand Reto Indergand

Keegan Wright still healing putting a lap or two in. Keegan Wright still healing putting a lap or two in.

The Scott SRAM squad out on a burner. The Scott SRAM squad out on a burner.

BMC team checking out the lines BMC team checking out the lines

Reto Indergand riding with Lars Forster Reto Indergand riding with Lars Forster

Manuel Fumic Manuel Fumic

Malene Degn finds her flow in the punchy terrain. Malene Degn finds her flow in the punchy terrain.

Nino gives the onlookers a master class. Nino gives the onlookers a master class.

Sina Frei will be wanting to keep that number one plate. Sina Frei will be wanting to keep that number one plate.

Anne Terpstra pushing up yet again to practice a rocky downhill section Anne Terpstra pushing up yet again to practice a rocky downhill section

Sebastian Carstensen Fini Sebastian Carstensen Fini

Yana Belamoina is always a threat. Yana Belamoina is always a threat.

Chloe Woodruff takes a roller coaster ride. Chloe Woodruff takes a roller coaster ride.

The lines are burning in nicely. The lines are burning in nicely.

Anne Tauber having a relaxed ride Anne Tauber having a relaxed ride

Anton Cooper wants another run at the podium and this could be his track. Anton Cooper wants another run at the podium and this could be his track.

Final checks before the big day tomorrow. Final checks before the big day tomorrow.

The laps are over, homework has been done. Here in Val di Sole the riders are eating a sensible supper and settling in for a good night's rest. Four races tomorrow. Plenty of hurt to go around. Will Nino take another win, or will Mathieu van der Poel finally take his win? This one is going to be tough to call as Mathieu is peaking right now and showed top form in Short Track. But you never know, the king doesn't give up his throne all that easily.