Photo Gallery: Fort William World Cup Track Walk

Vaux-haulin' ass all the way to Fort William. Vaux-haulin' ass all the way to Fort William.

Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in Scotland looms large above the village of Fort William. Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in Scotland looms large above the village of Fort William.

Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave definitely have the best rider mural at the entrance to their pits this weekend. Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave definitely have the best rider mural at the entrance to their pits this weekend.

After 5 weeks off the DH bike following his broken collarbone in Croatia, Brook Macdonald is back at it an looking for redemption in Fort William. After 5 weeks off the DH bike following his broken collarbone in Croatia, Brook Macdonald is back at it an looking for redemption in Fort William.

Mick Hannah has recovered from the broken hand he suffered in Croatia and has been putting in long days on his new dirt bike in preparation for hanging onto the bars in Fort William. Mick Hannah has recovered from the broken hand he suffered in Croatia and has been putting in long days on his new dirt bike in preparation for hanging onto the bars in Fort William.

Resigned to the sidelines. It's fair to say a hole in the Fort William podium has opened up... Resigned to the sidelines. It's fair to say a hole in the Fort William podium has opened up...

It's kind of a classic. It's kind of a classic.

Atherton Racing represent right out of the gate. Atherton Racing represent right out of the gate.

The long march begins from atop Aonach Mor. The long march begins from atop Aonach Mor.

Track Walk felt more like track stand today in some sections. Despite being relatively unchanged over the past decade, there are still a few new line options out there that riders seem to find each year. Track Walk felt more like track stand today in some sections. Despite being relatively unchanged over the past decade, there are still a few new line options out there that riders seem to find each year.

Aaron Gwin enjoying the loose and dusty conditions during track walk. But unlike his home in Southern California, it is doubtful things will stay this way all weekend in Scotland. Aaron Gwin enjoying the loose and dusty conditions during track walk. But unlike his home in Southern California, it is doubtful things will stay this way all weekend in Scotland.

After a disastrous 9th at last year's race, Seagrave, will be looking to turn her luck around in the far drier, far rockier wood section. After a disastrous 9th at last year's race, Seagrave, will be looking to turn her luck around in the far drier, far rockier wood section.

'Yeahhhh' - D.Lucas tribute to injured teammate, J.Moir. 'Yeahhhh' - D.Lucas tribute to injured teammate, J.Moir.

Blenky's hungry for another podium and it's nothing he hasn't pulled off before at the 'Bill. Blenky's hungry for another podium and it's nothing he hasn't pulled off before at the 'Bill.

Stretching is more than crucial before a track walk of Fort Bill's duration and always hammies go first. Stretching is more than crucial before a track walk of Fort Bill's duration and always hammies go first.

The grey mile stretches out in front of the Athertons and old lines need to be tuned up or chucked out all the way down to the forest. The grey mile stretches out in front of the Athertons and old lines need to be tuned up or chucked out all the way down to the forest.

Will Losinj wildcard, Dakotah Norton, continue his assault on the top steps? Will Losinj wildcard, Dakotah Norton, continue his assault on the top steps?

Enjoy the long and smooth boardwalk because once you reach the end this doesn't let up into you cross the finish line. Enjoy the long and smooth boardwalk because once you reach the end this doesn't let up into you cross the finish line.

Kaos Seagrave and Coach Chris discuss line options heading into the first big rock garden on track. Kaos Seagrave and Coach Chris discuss line options heading into the first big rock garden on track.

Luca Shaw ready to take on the midges... Luca Shaw ready to take on the midges...

It's a Kiwi... Obviously. Cube's Matt Walker to be precise. It's a Kiwi... Obviously. Cube's Matt Walker to be precise.

Now eroded down to the bedrock and with a catch berm made of boulders, the fastest part of the track is not for the faint of heart. Now eroded down to the bedrock and with a catch berm made of boulders, the fastest part of the track is not for the faint of heart.

Mick Hannah sizes up some massive boulders on track in First William. Mick Hannah sizes up some massive boulders on track in First William.

The wire on the bridges is starting to show some fatigue after a few thousand runs take their toll. The wire on the bridges is starting to show some fatigue after a few thousand runs take their toll.

These slopes have seen years of abuse from the best in the world. These slopes have seen years of abuse from the best in the world.

Out with the old and in with the new. For years the track went left after the deer gate, but as of 2017 the track now cuts right for a new series of corners before entering the woods. Out with the old and in with the new. For years the track went left after the deer gate, but as of 2017 the track now cuts right for a new series of corners before entering the woods.

It's a long and rough track to the deer gate but there is still a long way to go until you get to the bottom. From here down is often where the race is won or lost as riders become fatigued while trying to negotiate the tricky woods and gravity is less on their side through the motorway. It's a long and rough track to the deer gate but there is still a long way to go until you get to the bottom. From here down is often where the race is won or lost as riders become fatigued while trying to negotiate the tricky woods and gravity is less on their side through the motorway.

Last year these new bits were soft and full of ruts come race day. Fast forward a year and they're brick hard and rough just like the track further up the hill. Last year these new bits were soft and full of ruts come race day. Fast forward a year and they're brick hard and rough just like the track further up the hill.

All between the tape. All between the tape.

The most controversial section of a World Cup track in 2017 has been completely overhauled. You won't find anyone sinking in the mud or getting off to run through a bog this time around. The most controversial section of a World Cup track in 2017 has been completely overhauled. You won't find anyone sinking in the mud or getting off to run through a bog this time around.

Perhaps Fort William didn't like it when we said Croatia was the rockiest World Cup of the season. Perhaps Fort William didn't like it when we said Croatia was the rockiest World Cup of the season.

Enduro boss, Greg Callaghan, assisting Max Hartenstern's hike in the forest. Enduro boss, Greg Callaghan, assisting Max Hartenstern's hike in the forest.

One of the classic wooded sections, unchanged through the years other than some rocky armor on the landing zone. One of the classic wooded sections, unchanged through the years other than some rocky armor on the landing zone.

The motorway... same as it ever was. Since last year's tune-up at least. The motorway... same as it ever was. Since last year's tune-up at least.

Guess who? Guess who?

Olly Wilkins bit the dust big time on his trail bike following two-time winner, Gee, down this beast of a hillside for the course preview. Luckily he'll live to tell the tale. Olly Wilkins bit the dust big time on his trail bike following two-time winner, Gee, down this beast of a hillside for the course preview. Luckily he'll live to tell the tale.

Suited and booted, Rachel is ready for battle a day early. Suited and booted, Rachel is ready for battle a day early.

Young French pilot, Marine Cabirou, always a threat on the WC scene, but strangely never managing better than 9th at Fort William. Will this be her year? Young French pilot, Marine Cabirou, always a threat on the WC scene, but strangely never managing better than 9th at Fort William. Will this be her year?

Max putting the finishing touches on overall leader Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme. Max putting the finishing touches on overall leader Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme.

The Ferrari red M29, only missing a set of oversized hoops. The Ferrari red M29, only missing a set of oversized hoops.

The Highlands, combining beauty with gnar since '02. The Highlands, combining beauty with gnar since '02.

If there's one question that could be asked of the first two World Cup DH rounds this season, it would be "where's the dirt?". With the opening round in Croatia being contested almost entirely on a surface of boulders, the racers find themselves facing similar conditions once again in Fort William. Though there seems to be a lot more speed and flow on offer on the slopes surrounding Ben Nevis, the surface is still composed overwhelmingly of rock. The tried and true track, well in its teenage years at this point, has been relatively unchanged for the 2018 rendition though as always it seems the rocks have gotten bigger and the dirt between them more scarce. Really, the only change of note would be to last year's controversial wooded section. What was a messy rutted bog that ruined many a race run and angered a large mob on the internet, has been changed into, you guessed it, one giant rock garden. Where there once was proper brown dirt in Fort William, there is now rock arranged in a fashion that would make the road builders on Roman times envious. Are we seeing a new trend in DH tracks perhaps?With nothing drastically new there would be little reason to assume the favorites from last year are sure to be the favorites once again in 2018. No one more so than Greg Minnaar who has won here the past three years in a row. That theory held true of course until about 24 hours ago when it was revealed that Minnaar would be sidelined this week with a fractured elbow. Of course, behind Greg and ready to take advantage of his absence will be a familiar cast that includes Aaron Gwin, Troy Brosnan, Danny Hart and so on. As well as some motivated riders who showed promise at the opening round such as Luca Shaw and of course Brook Macdonald, who is back from the broken collarbone he suffered in Croatia. For the ladies, it would usually be Rachel Atherton as almost a guarantee, but her injury here last year opened the door for her rivals to taste victory. The current form of the top ladies has elevated the game to make it anyone's race. Tracey Hannah took top honors last year and will be looking for redemption after crashing in Croatia, and Myriam Nicole will want to carry on with the momentum of her opening round win. Then there's Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave who will have the home crowd pushing then down the hill all weekend long. Regardless of who you put your money on, it's sure to be a nail bitter of a race in all categories.Right now conditions look dry and loose and if the weather holds we will be in for an amazing weekend of racing in the Scottish Highlands. However, if years past are an indication, anything can and likely will happen, and the riders who can adapt to rapid changes in conditions will always fare best at the Fort.Crank up those compression settings and prepare to hold on for a wild ride. The Fort William World Cup is about to get underway.