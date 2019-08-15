Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 15, 2019
by Trevor Lyden  



Focused in the start gate.
Photo Epic
Dual Slalom
Crankworx Whistler 2019
Words & Photography: Trevor Lyden // Chris Pilling

Another year at Crankworx and a brand new course for the riders. For 2019 the 100% Dual Slalom moved to the base of Blackcomb and featured a completely new course purpose-built to test the riders skills and bike control. The track was a favorite among the riders and many were saying it was the best dual slalom course they've raced. The course started with a couple of fresh rutted flat turns where keeping your feet on the pedals would mean a win or a loss. A small step down led into two tight berms followed by a straightaway rhythm section. Once past the straight riders had to navigate another fast berm which led directly into a step-down hump. In typical fashion, the final section was high-speed flat turns leading into the finish corral.

Racing was tight all day with plenty of drama to keep the crowd on their feet. After many tight races and hard battles the women's podium saw Jill Kinter in first, Clare Hamilton second and Vaea Verbeeck in third. The men's podium saw Mitch Ropelato on the top spot followed by Austin Warren in second and Tomas Slavik third.

A hard pull out the gate during practice.
Bas and Elliot Jackson review the first half of the course before racing begins
Mitch doing some wind sprints before the race.
Dual Slalom is some of the fastest racing crankworx has to offer
Clare Hamilton fought hard all night and finished second.
Keegan Wright coming out strong.
Youn Deniaud laying into the sidewalls
Matthew Sterling defending his Innsbruck gold medal. Despite great racing he finished just outside the podium.
Vaea Verbeeck is a force to be reckoned with.
Adrien Loron on course.
The dry weather made the course a bit dusty.
Constant watering kept the track in good shape.
Bas and Cody Kelley battling it out.
Bas Van Steenbergen could not quite put it together today but not for lack of trying.
Rope-a-dope versus Billy the Kid.
Austin Bubba Warren proving that he is a real threat taking out Fabien Cousinie
Bubba Warren dominated the night and got second place.
Kialani Hines was a crowd favorite for going all the way however she was eliminated by Vaea.
Keegan took a nasty crash in his heat against Bubba. Thankfully he walked away unscathed.
Keegan Wright lost it coming in to the final slalom section. Thankfully no serious injuries and he was on his feet right away.
Elliot Heap keeping it low over the last jump.
A new course has been cut in to Blackcomb mountain.
Clare Hamilton pumping.
Slavik takes Sterling to land in 3rd place in the small final.
After a close finish Slavik had a little accedent. No one was hurt thankfully.
Ropelato beating out Warren but not by much.
Jill Kintner looking in fine form despite being sick all week.
Queen Jill takes takes the gold
Bro-mantic.
Mitch
Vaea
Jill
Dual Slalom podium.
Sunset Champagne showers.
2 Comments

  • + 1
 So I watched the live feed last night & thanks for putting it on. Slalom unfolding live is always a great show.

Am I the only one who thought it wasn't a very difficult course in the aspect of "slalom" racing? It was a curvy track, but didn't look like too many folks had issues making transitions from turn to turn. The flat turns up top were a good challenge but the rest looked like a drag race. Amazed that Slavik didn't blow everyone's doors off with the gate starts.

Edit: Oh...and MERICA!!! BUBBA!!! MITCH!!! JILL!!! CLARE!!!
  • + 1
 Did we just witness a real slalom course? Like one a real mtb should be used on?

Post a Comment



