Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Another year at Crankworx and a brand new course for the riders. For 2019 the 100% Dual Slalom moved to the base of Blackcomb and featured a completely new course purpose-built to test the riders skills and bike control. The track was a favorite among the riders and many were saying it was the best dual slalom course they've raced. The course started with a couple of fresh rutted flat turns where keeping your feet on the pedals would mean a win or a loss. A small step down led into two tight berms followed by a straightaway rhythm section. Once past the straight riders had to navigate another fast berm which led directly into a step-down hump. In typical fashion, the final section was high-speed flat turns leading into the finish corral.
Racing was tight all day with plenty of drama to keep the crowd on their feet. After many tight races and hard battles the women's podium saw Jill Kinter in first, Clare Hamilton second and Vaea Verbeeck in third. The men's podium saw Mitch Ropelato on the top spot followed by Austin Warren in second and Tomas Slavik third.
Am I the only one who thought it wasn't a very difficult course in the aspect of "slalom" racing? It was a curvy track, but didn't look like too many folks had issues making transitions from turn to turn. The flat turns up top were a good challenge but the rest looked like a drag race. Amazed that Slavik didn't blow everyone's doors off with the gate starts.
Edit: Oh...and MERICA!!! BUBBA!!! MITCH!!! JILL!!! CLARE!!!
