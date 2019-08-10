Photo Epic: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Airing into steeps on a late evening.

Rocky turns are the name of the game in the upper section of course.

Anneke Beerten was the first pro-woman to drop in on the Garbo DH, although she rode fast and clean, she didn't quite make it on the podium.

Vaea Verbeeck rode well and took home the bronze.

Gold medal winner for your pro-women, Georgia Astle.

Casey has been focusing on freeride lately, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten how to ride fast. She got the silver medal tonight.

Bas put down a smoking fast time and joined girlfriend Vaea on the podium for third.

Practice Photo Epic Garbanzo Downhill Crankworx Whistler 2019 Words & Photography: Trevor Lyden // Chris Pilling Adrien Loron taking the high line and securing himself a silver medal.

Local legend Chris Kovarik knows this trail well, and just missed the podium by one spot.

Winner winner chicken dinner for Mitch Ropelato.

The Manager appeared to be left open, one brave rider took the gamble.

Though dusty, the track was running fast and corners were hooking up.

If you can link up the rock slabs on Duffman, it's a smooth ride

Low and fast though the rhythm section for Kendall Mclean, finishing with a solid 10th

It all starts with the gate. ~15 minutes of racing lay ahead.

On the day, no one could touch Mitch Ropelato. Claiming the lead with a 12.63 lead

A happy man after a well-earned win.

Sean O'Donnell appeared to have some left in the tank for the final push into the finish corral.

The views over Whistler valley can't be beaten. No time to stop and take it in though

3rd place finisher Bas Van Steenbergen looking determined

Anneke Beerten making her way through what is sure to be the most blown out section of the course, Monkey Hands.

In a 1200 vertical meter race it can't all be technical. Take this time to collect your self because it won't last forever.

Once monkey hands is over its a mad dash to the finish.

Garbanzo Downhill Podium

The wait is over! Crankworx Whistler is back and better than ever. This summer has treated British Columbia well and provided plenty of precipitation to keep the trails in tip top shape. In addition to the trails running well, there are no fires in the immediate area which means we can all breath easy while slogging ourselves around the hills. The Garbanzo Downhill was the first event of the series and even brought out a few big names to challenge the rest of the racers. The Garbo course takes riders down Original Sin > Blue Velvet > In Deep > Duffman > Golden Triangle > World Cup Single Track >Ho Chi Min > Longhorn > Monkey Hands. This course is long and brutal, with the fastest time of the night being 12 minutes and 36 seconds. By the end of the race, all the riders were completely exhausted and left nothing on the track. The pro women category had a Canadian sweep, with Vaea Verbeeck in third, Casey Brown second and Georgia Astle taking the win. The pro men saw Bas Van Steenbergen taking the bronze, Adrien Loron silver and Mitch Ropeleto gold. With this being the first race of Crankworx Whistler, we still have a lot more to look forward to for the rest of the week.