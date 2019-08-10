Photo Epic: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

The wait is over! Crankworx Whistler is back and better than ever. This summer has treated British Columbia well and provided plenty of precipitation to keep the trails in tip top shape. In addition to the trails running well, there are no fires in the immediate area which means we can all breath easy while slogging ourselves around the hills. The Garbanzo Downhill was the first event of the series and even brought out a few big names to challenge the rest of the racers. The Garbo course takes riders down Original Sin > Blue Velvet > In Deep > Duffman > Golden Triangle > World Cup Single Track >Ho Chi Min > Longhorn > Monkey Hands. This course is long and brutal, with the fastest time of the night being 12 minutes and 36 seconds. By the end of the race, all the riders were completely exhausted and left nothing on the track. The pro women category had a Canadian sweep, with Vaea Verbeeck in third, Casey Brown second and Georgia Astle taking the win. The pro men saw Bas Van Steenbergen taking the bronze, Adrien Loron silver and Mitch Ropeleto gold. With this being the first race of Crankworx Whistler, we still have a lot more to look forward to for the rest of the week.
0 Comments
Post a Comment