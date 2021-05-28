Photo Recap: Dig Days at Formation 2021

May 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Nicolas Piraud Kaia Jensen Chelsea Kimball discuss the course at Redbull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021
Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

We're now halfway through Formation, and the riders will put tires on the dirt tomorrow. They spent the last three days working hard in the sun to create lines down the mountain, resuscitating some of the old Rampage features and building new ones of their own.

Athletes and diggers walk the course at Redbull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021
Riders arrived Monday and started by walking the course. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Athletes and diggers scope the course at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Although everyone has seen the Rampage videos over the years, the terrain is so much more intimidating in real life, and the scale seems to sink in when the prospect of actually riding comes up. Back at the riders' house, they've been watching re-runs from the years Rampage used this course, and the hits seem bigger than ever.

Sam Soriano Casey Brown work on their lines at Redbull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021
Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

It's hard to fathom the exposure without actually being there, but the returning riders brought in some confidence that was leftover from 2019. While telling me about the first iteration of the event, Katie Holden told me that it took some convincing before the riders fully believed they could build and ride anything big, but this year, the riders arrived ready to chase loftier goals this time around. Even the rookies came in with fire, having already proved that they deserve to be here and having seen what the event entails.

Athletes and diggers scope the course at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Jess Blewitt Vinny Armstrong and Dani Johnson scope the course at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Chelsea Kimball and Kaia Jensen scope the course at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Chelsea Kimball and Kaia Jensen scope the course. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

While many of the lines incorporate pieces of old Rampage runs, some parts will be entirely their own. Despite Rampage having used the venue from 2008 to 2013, Chelsea Kimball was able to find a totally unbuilt spot to put a monster drop. She worked relentlessly with CJ Selig, Kaia Jensen, Michelle Parker, and Lexi Dupont to build a landing after telling me the project was "ambitious." Then, because she finished with a couple of hours to spare, decided to build a massive canyon gap. (In the course feature roundup, I'll introduce you to Chelsea's line, as well as other features with names like "The Mustache Ride" and "The Fallopian Tube."

Chelsea Kimball carries sandbags to her dig site at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 26 May 2021
Chelsea's landing and canyon gap took lots of sandbags and some serious work. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Carson Storch Jess Blewitt Vinny Armstrong and their diggers work on a line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021.
Jess Blewitt and Vinny Armstrong dig a line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021.
Many hands make slightly lighter work. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Vinny Armstrong Jess Blewitt begin work on their line at Redbull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021
Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Athletes and diggers work on a line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021.
This crew built the only bike park ish berm at the venue. They spent two days piling it up and packing it in. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Camila Nogueira Blake Hansen and Harriet Burbidge-Smith work on a line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021.
She's here as a reserve rider, but Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith is working hard as a builder. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Sam Soriano Hannah Bergemann Casey Brown work on a line as the hillside gives way at Redbull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021
You can't win 'em all. Sometimes the hill just collapses. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Samantha Soriano prepares to dig at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021.
Sam Soriano and Dani Johnson spent a lot of time at the top of the hill. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Carson Storch and Cami Nogueira fist bump at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 26 May 2021.
The camaraderie at Formation is something special. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Cami Nogueira poses for a dig day portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 26 May 2021.
Cami Nogueira has been working on a pretty wild cliff drop. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Jess Blewitt and Vinny Armstrong head out to dig at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 26 May 2021.
The "En-Zet" girls. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Samantha Soriano moves dirt at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Hannah Bergemann and Finnegan Hopper scope a line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Athletes and diggers work on a line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Blake Hansen digs at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Chelsea Kimball walks the course at Redbull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021
Chelsea has a knee injury right now, but she's trooping through this week. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Blake Hansen and Cami Nogueira arrive at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Blake Hanses poses for. Dig Day portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 26 May 2021.
Chelsea Kimball poses for a dig day portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 26 May 2021.
At the end of the dig days, everyone is tired but happy. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Tomorrow is the first ride day. The eight riders will start by testing their features, and although even just riding short sections of the mountain would be impressive, they will work up to linking together full lines. Over the next few days, we'll show you the course, check out the bikes, and share the riding videos.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Formation Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
54912 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
50639 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
49696 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
44854 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
37490 views
Bike Check: 10 Year Old Olivia Taylor's Mondraker Summum
31481 views
Bike Check: Carter Woods' Race Winning Norco Revolver FS
31320 views
Review: Nukeproof's $563 Horizon V2 Wheels
30660 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Looks like a great time! I still wish Red Bull was live-streaming the event.
  • 2 0
 for such a (traditionally) bro-centered sport, this is SO rad to see.
  • 2 0
 So sick, go ladies!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008199
Mobile Version of Website