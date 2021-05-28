Photo Recap: Dig Days at Formation 2021

Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Riders arrived Monday and started by walking the course.

Chelsea Kimball and Kaia Jensen scope the course.

Chelsea's landing and canyon gap took lots of sandbags and some serious work.

Many hands make slightly lighter work.

This crew built the only bike park ish berm at the venue. They spent two days piling it up and packing it in.

She's here as a reserve rider, but Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith is working hard as a builder.

You can't win 'em all. Sometimes the hill just collapses.

Sam Soriano and Dani Johnson spent a lot of time at the top of the hill.

The camaraderie at Formation is something special.

Cami Nogueira has been working on a pretty wild cliff drop.

The "En-Zet" girls.

Chelsea has a knee injury right now, but she's trooping through this week.

At the end of the dig days, everyone is tired but happy.

We're now halfway through Formation, and the riders will put tires on the dirt tomorrow. They spent the last three days working hard in the sun to create lines down the mountain, resuscitating some of the old Rampage features and building new ones of their own.Although everyone has seen the Rampage videos over the years, the terrain is so much more intimidating in real life, and the scale seems to sink in when the prospect of actually riding comes up. Back at the riders' house, they've been watching re-runs from the years Rampage used this course, and the hits seem bigger than ever.It's hard to fathom the exposure without actually being there, but the returning riders brought in some confidence that was leftover from 2019. While telling me about the first iteration of the event, Katie Holden told me that it took some convincing before the riders fully believed they could build and ride anything big, but this year, the riders arrived ready to chase loftier goals this time around. Even the rookies came in with fire, having already proved that they deserve to be here and having seen what the event entails.While many of the lines incorporate pieces of old Rampage runs, some parts will be entirely their own. Despite Rampage having used the venue from 2008 to 2013, Chelsea Kimball was able to find a totally unbuilt spot to put a monster drop. She worked relentlessly with CJ Selig, Kaia Jensen, Michelle Parker, and Lexi Dupont to build a landing after telling me the project was "ambitious." Then, because she finished with a couple of hours to spare, decided to build a massive canyon gap. (In the course feature roundup, I'll introduce you to Chelsea's line, as well as other features with names like "The Mustache Ride" and "The Fallopian Tube."Tomorrow is the first ride day. The eight riders will start by testing their features, and although even just riding short sections of the mountain would be impressive, they will work up to linking together full lines. Over the next few days, we'll show you the course, check out the bikes, and share the riding videos.