Photo Recap: Adrien Loron Wins Down Puerto Vallarta 2019

Down-Vallarta: Speed & Style Words and Images by: Nicolas Switalski Will White doing his thing!

Speed

The start of the course was just as it was last year only with a slightly higher drop. Tomas Lemoine dropping in and proving on his final run he has speed as well as the tricks, landing a 6th overall

It was not Remy Metailler's race, some mistakes would deny him another win here

Oliver Cuvet tackling the first sections on the track

John Buckel styling it out

Ray Syron

Such a deserved podium after ending up with no bike sponsor! Adrien Loron had this one coming for a long time!

Watch out for this kid in the coming races, Camilo Sanchez was flying down the course

Bernardo Cruz had a slammer in practice on Saturday and I guess he couldn't shake it off for his final run

Last year's 3rd place was for the Mexican Ray Fournier, this year he was on an all or nothing mission, and unfortunately it didn't work out for him

Ricardo Peredo was the fastest Mexican this year

Pedro Ferreira came confident from his win at Valpo managing to place 2nd here

Tomas Slavik had a flat on his warm up run, was .47 behind Adrien Loron on his first run but couldn't hold it for the second run

Style

Antoni Villoni

Yannick Granieri

Antoine Bizet flipping for the crowd

Ethan Nell

Bienvenido Aguado took the win this time with a Front Flip Tuck No Hander, Back Flip Table, Front Flip Superman

Sam Pilgrim on a mission to win

Tomas Lemoine

Reed Boggs

DJ Brandt's third place trick combo was Flip Can, Oposite 360, Front Flip

Remy Metailler

DJ Brandt

Reed Boggs

From left to right: Pedro Ferreira, Adrien Loron and Camilo Sanchez for the speed side of the event, and for the style side DJ Brandt, Bienvenido Aguado and Sam Pilgrim

For its third consecutive year, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, hosted the Down Puerto Vallarta Speed and Style event. Riders from all parts of the globe and from several disciplines arrived to this venue to enjoy this event that took riders from the highest part of the city bombing down stairs and alleys straight to the beach!The event, as always is divided into two: the downhill race for the "speed" side and the trick contest for the "style" side of the event.The track, as with previous years, was designed by BSI, it was a short, steep but physical track with few pedaling sections and some technical features that all came together for a fastest time of 1:26.30. The format for this race is made up of one warm up run followed by two timed runs, the fastest run would count as the best one.While all the usual favorites for the podium were there, as with any race, the unexpected happened and made the final result quite an interesting one. Previous years saw riders likes of Tomas Slavik, Remy Metailler and Bernardo Cruz take the win but this time those usual suspects would find it hard to defend their position in the top step and would have to hand over the win to new faces in the Urban Downhill scene.At the end of the day, the fastest time would go to the Frenchman Adrien Loron with a lead of +0:00.21 over the Chilean winner of Valparaiso, Pedro Ferreira. They were followed by a new face in the Urban Downhill scene, the Colombian Camilo Sanchez with a time of 1:26.54. Watch out for him in upcoming races.The style side of the event is always a favorite among spectators and it brings the sport to a huge audience. Around 40,000 spectators gathered at this year's event to watch riders like, Sam Pilgrim, Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt and Reed Boggs to name a few, style their way into a frenetic crowd that cheered on until the sun set on the horizon.The contest rules as before should judge the combination of tricks done on the three jumps at the end of the track.The winning combos were as follows:First place for the Spaniard Bienvenido Aguado - Front Flip Tuck No Hander, Back Flip Table, Front Flip SupermanSecond place for Englishman Sam Pilgrim - Flip Tuck No Hander, Front Flip, 360 InvertAnd third place for American DJ Brandt with - Flip Can, Oposite 360, Front Flip