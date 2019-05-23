Photo Recap: Adrien Loron Wins Down Puerto Vallarta 2019

For its third consecutive year, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, hosted the Down Puerto Vallarta Speed and Style event. Riders from all parts of the globe and from several disciplines arrived to this venue to enjoy this event that took riders from the highest part of the city bombing down stairs and alleys straight to the beach!
The event, as always is divided into two: the downhill race for the "speed" side and the trick contest for the "style" side of the event.Speed
The track, as with previous years, was designed by BSI, it was a short, steep but physical track with few pedaling sections and some technical features that all came together for a fastest time of 1:26.30. The format for this race is made up of one warm up run followed by two timed runs, the fastest run would count as the best one.
While all the usual favorites for the podium were there, as with any race, the unexpected happened and made the final result quite an interesting one. Previous years saw riders likes of Tomas Slavik, Remy Metailler and Bernardo Cruz take the win but this time those usual suspects would find it hard to defend their position in the top step and would have to hand over the win to new faces in the Urban Downhill scene.
At the end of the day, the fastest time would go to the Frenchman Adrien Loron with a lead of +0:00.21 over the Chilean winner of Valparaiso, Pedro Ferreira. They were followed by a new face in the Urban Downhill scene, the Colombian Camilo Sanchez with a time of 1:26.54. Watch out for him in upcoming races. Style
The style side of the event is always a favorite among spectators and it brings the sport to a huge audience. Around 40,000 spectators gathered at this year's event to watch riders like, Sam Pilgrim, Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt and Reed Boggs to name a few, style their way into a frenetic crowd that cheered on until the sun set on the horizon.
The contest rules as before should judge the combination of tricks done on the three jumps at the end of the track.
The winning combos were as follows:
First place for the Spaniard Bienvenido Aguado - Front Flip Tuck No Hander, Back Flip Table, Front Flip Superman
Second place for Englishman Sam Pilgrim - Flip Tuck No Hander, Front Flip, 360 Invert
And third place for American DJ Brandt with - Flip Can, Oposite 360, Front Flip
