Photo Recap: Enduro - Sea Otter 2019

Day one of the Sea Otter Classic 2019 went off with a bang. The four stage enduro race took place first thing in the morning and the riders had to compete with the howling wind all day.
The first stage sent riders barreling down the classic DH course, which is a fast sprint to the bottom of the stage. The following two stages were centered in the deep woods which are adjacent to the venue. These two stages are filled with high speed turns, many of which are flat or off-camber. The final stage took place on the dual slalom course. Riders were pushing through berms and weaving through gates in order to get the fastest time of the day.
