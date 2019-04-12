Photo Recap: Enduro - Sea Otter 2019

Riders awaiting to drop in. The Sea Otter enduro is a super-social event.

Gummy candies, the secret to success?

Checking the list for start times.

The first rider on the course was Nic Bean with the number 1 plate, is that another new Fox helmet we see?

Tucking up the first jump on stage 1.

Dan Wolfe had a crash on the first stage, but made up time on the remaining 3.

Suns out tongues out.

Pushing it to the very end

Bobbing and weaving between gates. This final stage is unlike any other enduro.

Curtis Keene took home the silver medal, a mere 2 seconds behind the top spot.

First place in Pro Men went to McKay Vezina.

Keeping speed over the jumps

Marcelo narrowly missed a podium spot and ended up in 6th place.

Anneke Beerten was the fastest woman of the day and took the gold for Pro Women.

Adam "The Privateer" Price lining up his next turn.

Alex Pavon going hard into the berm.

Walker Shaw took home a very respectable 4th place.

James Eves finished out the Men's Pro podium in 5th.

The look after finishing the final stage.

Happy to be done.

Maghalie Rochette was looking fast and took 3rd place.

The wind was a major problem all day, and had a lot of racers opting not to go very big on the jumps.

Rachel Strait on stage 4.

Noga Korem nabbed a 4th place finish for the day.

Rae Morrison was the silver medal winner.

Martha Gill rounded out the women's podium with a 5th place spot.

Men's Podium

Women's Podium