RACING

Photo Recap: Enduro - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 12, 2019
by Trevor Lyden  

The final stage of the day took racers down the dual slalom track.
Sea Otter Classic 2019
Enduro Photo Recap
photography & words: // Trevor Lyden

Day one of the Sea Otter Classic 2019 went off with a bang. The four stage enduro race took place first thing in the morning and the riders had to compete with the howling wind all day.

The first stage sent riders barreling down the classic DH course, which is a fast sprint to the bottom of the stage. The following two stages were centered in the deep woods which are adjacent to the venue. These two stages are filled with high speed turns, many of which are flat or off-camber. The final stage took place on the dual slalom course. Riders were pushing through berms and weaving through gates in order to get the fastest time of the day.

Riders awaiting to drop in
Riders awaiting to drop in. The Sea Otter enduro is a super-social event.

Gummy candies the secret to success
Gummy candies, the secret to success?

Checking the list for start times
Checking the list for start times.

The first rider on the course
The first rider on the course was Nic Bean with the number 1 plate, is that another new Fox helmet we see?

Tucking up the first jump on stage 1
Tucking up the first jump on stage 1.

Daniel Wolfe had a crash on the first stage but made up time on the remaining 3.
Dan Wolfe had a crash on the first stage, but made up time on the remaining 3.

Suns out tongues out.
Suns out tongues out.

Pushing it to the very end
Pushing it to the very end

Bobbing and weaving between gates. This final stage is unlike any other enduro.
Bobbing and weaving between gates. This final stage is unlike any other enduro.

Curtis Keene took home the silver medal a mere 2 seconds behind the top spot.
Curtis Keene took home the silver medal, a mere 2 seconds behind the top spot.

First place in Pro Men went to McKay Vezina.
First place in Pro Men went to McKay Vezina.

Keeping speed over the jumps
Keeping speed over the jumps

Marcelo narrowly missed a podium spot and ended up in 6th place.
Marcelo narrowly missed a podium spot and ended up in 6th place.

Anneke Beerten was the fastest woman of the day and took the bronze for Pro Women.
Anneke Beerten was the fastest woman of the day and took the gold for Pro Women.

Adam The Privateer Price lining up his next turn.
Adam "The Privateer" Price lining up his next turn.

Alex Pavon going hard into the berm.
Alex Pavon going hard into the berm.

Walker Shaw took home a very respectable 4th place.
Walker Shaw took home a very respectable 4th place.

James Eves finished out the Men s Pro podium in 5th.
James Eves finished out the Men's Pro podium in 5th.

The look after finishing the final stage.
The look after finishing the final stage.

Happy to be done.
Happy to be done.

Maghalie Rochette was looking fast and took 3rd place.
Maghalie Rochette was looking fast and took 3rd place.

The wind was a major problem all day and had a lot of racers opting not to go very big on the jumps.
The wind was a major problem all day, and had a lot of racers opting not to go very big on the jumps.

Rachel Strait on stage 4.
Rachel Strait on stage 4.

Noga Korem nabbed a 4th place finish for the day.
Noga Korem nabbed a 4th place finish for the day.

Rae Morrison was the silver medal winner.
Rae Morrison was the silver medal winner.

Martha Gill rounded out the women s podium with a 5th place spot.
Martha Gill rounded out the women's podium with a 5th place spot.

Men s Podium
Men's Podium

Women s Podium
Women's Podium

Full results here.

