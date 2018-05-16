Photo Recap From the Down Puerto Vallarta Urban DH

For its second edition the Down Puerto Vallarta: Speed and Style event put together by Altius Events brought riders from all over the world down to one of Mexico's most popular beach towns. The track was again as last year laid out by Olly Wilkins, Duncan Ferris, Liam Mason and Christian Fairclough adding some new features to the previous track. A short but fun and technical track had riders tackling down the town's streets and alleys with full speed and style!The Fast and The Furious
For the speed side, the race was comprised of one warm-up ride, and the best time from two runs would position the winners.
This field had a few surprises make the podium an unpredictable finish. Tomas Slavik a favorite and returning from Crankworx in great shape suffered a mechanical on his bike during the first race run that made him retire early from the race. Bernardo Cruz, another contender for the podium broke his chain a few hundred meters from the finish line, that cost him precious hundreds of a second that eliminated him from the podium.
In the end, Remy Metailler who has been training hard and getting quite the hang of these Urban events took the first place win, followed by Pedro Ferreira all the way from Chile and well accustomed to urban events considering Vaparaiso is another wild race. And last but not at all least, a very welcoming surprise for the Mexican crowd and specially for the local crowd, Guadalajara local Raymundo Fournier stepping into the last spot of the podium with a well deserved 3rd place with just a few hundreds of a second away from 2nd place.Top 10 best times:
1- Remy Metailler (FRA) 01:21.41
2- Pedro Ferreira (CHI) 01:21.47
3- Ray Fournier (MEX) 01:22.26
4- Bernardo Neves (BRA) 01:22.62
5- Adrien Loron (FRA) 01:23.65
6- Fabian Alcantar (MEX) 01:24.94
7- Oscar Härnström (SWE) 01:25.62
8- Rayitas Ramirez (MEX) 01:28.01
9- Roberto Castillo (CR) 01:28.02
10- Antonio Villoni (FRA) 01:28.11Steeziest Rider
A crowd favorite and street frenzy filled event! It is hard to believe how you can fit 30,000 spectators on a few hundred meters, and it is a special energy for the riders being cheered by such a crowd. Every time a rider booted of a jump the crowd went wild! This event was judged having the best combo on the three last jumps and for this, the judges had a hard time as always getting their scores out.
First place was for Antoine Bizet with a combo of flip tuck no hand - flat spin/cork flip table - front flip.
Second place for Adolf Silva with a persistent and effective combo of flip - superman double grab - front flip.
And third place for DJ Brandt with a flip tuck no hand - flat spin/cork flip table - front flip.The Podiums
2 Comments
Yeah can urban enduro be a thing"....
Post a Comment