Photo Recap: Kamikaze Enduro - California



Photo Recap

Skid Marks and Kitty Litter

Enduro - Kamikaze Games 2018



Words & Photography // Trevor Lyden Amy Binney took the win for Expert Women Amy Binney took the win for Expert Women

Stage 1 started out on the most mellow trails of the day. A good warm up for the race to come Stage 1 started out on the most mellow trails of the day. A good warm up for the race to come

Fast and flowy. David Stringfellow took third in Junior Pro Men Fast and flowy. David Stringfellow took third in Junior Pro Men

Travis Claypool making shapes Travis Claypool making shapes

Travis Collins was the fastest man in the Masters 40+ category Travis Collins was the fastest man in the Masters 40+ category

Stage 1 Stage 1

Lots of pedaling on this stage Lots of pedaling on this stage

Up and over Up and over

Ryan Gorman looking fast out of the corner Ryan Gorman looking fast out of the corner

Bjorn Temple digging in to the pumice Bjorn Temple digging in to the pumice

Stage 2 took riders down the top of the mountain Stage 2 took riders down the top of the mountain

Skid Marks on bikes are better than skid marks on undies Skid Marks on bikes are better than skid marks on undies

Lots of rocks up top of the mountain Lots of rocks up top of the mountain

The views are bad from up here The views are bad from up here

Michael Lee having some fun on stage 2 Michael Lee having some fun on stage 2

Myles Trainer took fourth in Pro Men Myles Trainer took fourth in Pro Men

Rachel Strait putting the hammer down to a second place finish in Pro Women Rachel Strait putting the hammer down to a second place finish in Pro Women

The fasted lady of the day, Zephyr Sylvester took the win for Pro Women The fasted lady of the day, Zephyr Sylvester took the win for Pro Women

Brian Butler on Stage 2 Brian Butler on Stage 2

Brian Lopes was the quickest rider on course today and took the W for Pro Men Brian Lopes was the quickest rider on course today and took the W for Pro Men

Matt Guntert taking the bronze in Pro Men Matt Guntert taking the bronze in Pro Men

Keeping it loose Keeping it loose

Nathaniel Lewis keeping traction Nathaniel Lewis keeping traction

Is this Mammoth or the moon? Is this Mammoth or the moon?

There was no shortage of switchbacks on Stage 2 There was no shortage of switchbacks on Stage 2

Tucking to keep the speed up Tucking to keep the speed up

Dropping in from the very top Dropping in from the very top

The mountains are calling... The mountains are calling...

The wildlife of Mammoth Mountain The wildlife of Mammoth Mountain

Stage 3 took riders through some tight sections with lots of wooden features Stage 3 took riders through some tight sections with lots of wooden features

First place in your quadruped category, Billy Buck First place in your quadruped category, Billy Buck

Pro Men racer Todd Renwick on his way to fifth place Pro Men racer Todd Renwick on his way to fifth place

Cole Kersey was on a hardtail all day, that can't be easy on the bike or the body Cole Kersey was on a hardtail all day, that can't be easy on the bike or the body

Taking the line around the stairs seemed to be the quickest way through this section Taking the line around the stairs seemed to be the quickest way through this section

John Achey on Stage 3 John Achey on Stage 3

It's nice to see some different bikes out there, here is Trevor Boldi on his Pyga It's nice to see some different bikes out there, here is Trevor Boldi on his Pyga

Fourth place finisher in Pro Women, Cicily Kessmann Fourth place finisher in Pro Women, Cicily Kessmann

Xylena Hoppen on Stage 5 Xylena Hoppen on Stage 5

Calvin Giannini riding one of the rock gardens on Chain Smoke Calvin Giannini riding one of the rock gardens on Chain Smoke

Pick your line Pick your line

Todd Renwick on Stage 5 Todd Renwick on Stage 5

Ryan Gorman on Stage 5 Ryan Gorman on Stage 5

Leon Hanson taking the highline Leon Hanson taking the highline

Taking second for Pro Men was Evan Geankoplis Taking second for Pro Men was Evan Geankoplis

Brian Lopes on his way to the win Brian Lopes on his way to the win

Putting the Santa Cruz Chameleon through the ringer Putting the Santa Cruz Chameleon through the ringer

Third place in Master Pro 40+ Jeff Evans Third place in Master Pro 40+ Jeff Evans

Joshua Kahn on Stage 5 Joshua Kahn on Stage 5

Some end of course shenanigans Some end of course shenanigans

Pro Women podium Pro Women podium

Pro Men podium Pro Men podium

Results



Women



1st. ZEPHYR SYLVESTER

2nd. RACHEL STRAIT

3rd. HEIDI KANAYAN

4th. CICILY KESSMANN

5th. AMANDA PROPST



Men



1st. BRIAN LOPES

2nd. EVAN GEANKOPLIS

3rd. MATT GUNTERT

4th. MYLES TRAINER

5th. TODD RENWICK



It was the final day of the 2018 Kamikaze Games and time for the enduro race. This stop is part of the California Enduro Series and is also a qualifier for the Enduro World Series. The riders had an early start and had to deal with the brisk and windy conditions. Stage 1 took riders down the trails Brake Through, Flow and Smooth Operator. This first stage was by most accounts a great warm up and started off with a fair amount of pedaling as the trail traversed across the mountain. The trail continued its flowy feel for the remainder of the stage. After riders were feeling warmed they were brought to the top of the mountain to start Stage 2 on Skid Marks trail. The course was loose and there were plenty of deep pumice pockets waiting to grab unsuspecting riders. Once riders were done braving the open, freeride feel of Skid Marks, the course continued down Roma's Road, Bridge the Gap, Lower Skid Marks, Lincoln Express and Follow me. After a gradual climb and quick lift ride racers found themselves at the start of Stage 3. This course took riders down Sunset Strip, Velocity and Twilight Zone. Part of this stage was featured in the downhill race the previous day and it was no surprise that this section had some big time splits between the riders. Moving on to Stage 4, racers started by bombing down the fire roads of Kamikaze. This section is all about high speeds and having the courage to leave your brakes open. Towards the bottom of the mountain, the riders bounced back and forth between more fire roads and the trails White Bark and Richter. This would be the final stage for the beginner and sport categories, as only the experts and pros moved on to the most challenging Stage 5. The last stage of the day would prove to be the most challenging. Racers were tired from the previous four stages and this final stage put riders up against the technical Chain Smoke trail. This stage featured numerous rock gardens, drops and pumice fields. Many of the racers had hang ups, foot dabs or all out falls on this track and staying on your bike was the key to putting down a fast time. The 2018 enduro course was fast, technical and an overall great race. Full results can be accessed via the link at the bottom of the page. Till next year Mammoth!