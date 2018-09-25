Photo Recap: Kamikaze Pro GRT - California

There was an easy ride-around to this drop, but launching it saved precious time. There was an easy ride-around to this drop, but launching it saved precious time.

Lift up, push out

Folks riding the gondola were treated to some pretty good views of the course.

It was great to see so many of the women competitors hitting this feature.

Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.

The downhill course had no shortage of steep and rocky.

Cole Suetos was the fasted junior on course today and finished five seconds ahead of his next competitor.

The views aren't too bad around here'

Practice train.

Clean and clear skies, despite the small fires burning in the area.

The final drop on Pinball was one of the gnarlier looking feature on the course and...

...Some riders had some trouble in this section.

Samantha Kingshill, navigating the tech

Samantha Soriano finished second in Elite Women.

Camila Nogueira was the fasted Elite woman of the day.

Solo lift rides.

Looking toward the top of the downhill course.

Jeff Leishman, entering the start of the steep section on Upper Velocity.

Tyler Ervin, riding through the gauntlet.

An alternative line.

Believe it or not, this section didn't cause as many crashes as you may imagine.

Second place Cat 1 Junior Men, Dante Silva.

Third place Cat 1 Junior Men, Spencer Ervin.

Your on-course announcer for the day.

Goggles optional.

Shane Leslie on course.

Christian Gonzalez.

Even on the rocks, traction was hard to come by.

Mikey Haderer, warming up before his tandem run down the Megakami.

Logan Binggeli, adding another good result to his Pro GRT season.

Unicorns are real in Mammoth.

Santa Cruz rider Kiran Mackinnon.

Bubba Warren took second place for Elite Men, only 2 second behind Gwin.

No surprise here, Aaron Gwin for the win.

Women's Elite podium.

Men's Elite podium.

Results



Men



1st. Aaron Gwin

2nd. Austin Warren

3rd. Charles Frydendal

4th. Nikolas Nestoroff

5th. Steven Walton



Women



1st. Camila Nogueria

2nd. Samantha Soriano

3rd. Amanda Wentz

4th. Heather Munive

5th. Tasa Herndon



The Kamikze Games Pro GRT was a race filled with steep rocky chutes, lots of loose dirt and some big drops. Mammoth has really stepped up the course for this year, with riders dropping in on Pinball trail. This newly resurrected track was one of the most challenging courses on the circuit and it put the riders through the ringer. Rumor has it that Mammoth might be putting their name in the hat for bringing a World Cup back to US soil, and this track was set to show off what they could provide. At the end of the day Aaron Gwin took the win for the Elite Men with Bubba Warren finishing just a couple seconds behind. The rest of the men's field was stacked with many of the usual Pro GRT riders who put down impressive runs with a surprisingly small amount of carnage. On the women's side, Camila Nogueira took first with a massive lead of nearly twenty seconds. Samantha Soriano and Amanda Wentz rounded out the Women's Elite top three.