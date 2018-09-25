Photo Recap: Kamikaze Pro GRT - California

The Kamikze Games Pro GRT was a race filled with steep rocky chutes, lots of loose dirt and some big drops. Mammoth has really stepped up the course for this year, with riders dropping in on Pinball trail. This newly resurrected track was one of the most challenging courses on the circuit and it put the riders through the ringer. Rumor has it that Mammoth might be putting their name in the hat for bringing a World Cup back to US soil, and this track was set to show off what they could provide. At the end of the day Aaron Gwin took the win for the Elite Men with Bubba Warren finishing just a couple seconds behind. The rest of the men's field was stacked with many of the usual Pro GRT riders who put down impressive runs with a surprisingly small amount of carnage. On the women's side, Camila Nogueira took first with a massive lead of nearly twenty seconds. Samantha Soriano and Amanda Wentz rounded out the Women's Elite top three.
Results
Click Here for Full Results
Men
1st. Aaron Gwin
2nd. Austin Warren
3rd. Charles Frydendal
4th. Nikolas Nestoroff
5th. Steven Walton
Women
1st. Camila Nogueria
2nd. Samantha Soriano
3rd. Amanda Wentz
4th. Heather Munive
5th. Tasa Herndon
7 Comments
Post a Comment