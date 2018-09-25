RACING

Photo Recap: Kamikaze Pro GRT - California

Sep 25, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  
 
Looking good for the on-lookers
 
Photo Recap
 
Pro GRT
 
Kamikaze Games 2018
 
 
Words & Photography // Trevor Lyden
 

The Kamikze Games Pro GRT was a race filled with steep rocky chutes, lots of loose dirt and some big drops. Mammoth has really stepped up the course for this year, with riders dropping in on Pinball trail. This newly resurrected track was one of the most challenging courses on the circuit and it put the riders through the ringer. Rumor has it that Mammoth might be putting their name in the hat for bringing a World Cup back to US soil, and this track was set to show off what they could provide. At the end of the day Aaron Gwin took the win for the Elite Men with Bubba Warren finishing just a couple seconds behind. The rest of the men's field was stacked with many of the usual Pro GRT riders who put down impressive runs with a surprisingly small amount of carnage. On the women's side, Camila Nogueira took first with a massive lead of nearly twenty seconds. Samantha Soriano and Amanda Wentz rounded out the Women's Elite top three.

There was an easy ride-around to this drop, but launching it saved precious time.
There was an easy ride-around to this drop, but launching it saved precious time.

Lift up, push out
Lift up, push out

Folks riding the gondola were treated to some pretty good views of the course.
Folks riding the gondola were treated to some pretty good views of the course.

It was great to see so many of the women competitors hitting this feature.
It was great to see so many of the women competitors hitting this feature.

Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.
Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.

The downhill course had no shortage of steep and rocky.
The downhill course had no shortage of steep and rocky.

Cole Suetos was the fasted junior on course today and finished five seconds ahead of his next competitor.
Cole Suetos was the fasted junior on course today and finished five seconds ahead of his next competitor.

The views aren't too bad around here
The views aren't too bad around here'

Practice train.
Practice train.

Clean and clear skies, despite the small fires burning in the area.
Clean and clear skies, despite the small fires burning in the area.

The final drop on Pinball was one of the gnarlier looking feature on the course
The final drop on Pinball was one of the gnarlier looking feature on the course and...

Unfortunately a few riders had some trouble in this section
...Some riders had some trouble in this section.

Samantha Kingshill, navigating the tech
Samantha Kingshill, navigating the tech

Samantha Soriano finished second in Elite Women.
Samantha Soriano finished second in Elite Women.

Camila Nogueira was the fasted Elite woman of the day.
Camila Nogueira was the fasted Elite woman of the day.

Delete
Solo lift rides.

Looking toward the top of the downhill course.
Looking toward the top of the downhill course.

Jeff Leishman, entering the start of the steep section on Upper Velocity.
Jeff Leishman, entering the start of the steep section on Upper Velocity.

Tyler Ervin, riding through the gauntlet.
Tyler Ervin, riding through the gauntlet.

An alternative line.
An alternative line.

Believe it or not, this section didn't cause as many crashes as you may imagine.
Believe it or not, this section didn't cause as many crashes as you may imagine.

Second place Cat 1 Junior Men, Dante Silva.
Second place Cat 1 Junior Men, Dante Silva.

Third place Cat 1 Junior Men, Spencer Ervin.
Third place Cat 1 Junior Men, Spencer Ervin.

Your on-course announcer for the day.
Your on-course announcer for the day.

Goggles optional.
Goggles optional.

Shane Leslie on course.
Shane Leslie on course.

Christian Gonzalez.
Christian Gonzalez.

Even on the rocks, traction was hard to come by.
Even on the rocks, traction was hard to come by.

Mikey Haderer, warming up before his tandem run down the Megakami.
Mikey Haderer, warming up before his tandem run down the Megakami.

Logan Binggeli, adding another good result to his Pro GRT season.
Logan Binggeli, adding another good result to his Pro GRT season.

Unicorns are real in Mammoth.
Unicorns are real in Mammoth.

Santa Cruz rider Kiran Mackinnon.
Santa Cruz rider Kiran Mackinnon.

Bubba Warren took second place for Elite Men, only 2 second behind Gwin.
Bubba Warren took second place for Elite Men, only 2 second behind Gwin.

No surprise here, Aaron Gwin for the win.
No surprise here, Aaron Gwin for the win.

Women's Elite podium.
Women's Elite podium.

Men's Elite podium.
Men's Elite podium.


Results
 
 
Men 
 
1st. Aaron Gwin
2nd. Austin Warren 
3rd. Charles Frydendal
4th. Nikolas Nestoroff 
5th. Steven Walton
 
Women 
 
1st. Camila Nogueria
2nd. Samantha Soriano
3rd. Amanda Wentz
4th. Heather Munive
5th. Tasa Herndon
 
 
Click Here for Full Results 

7 Comments

  • + 12
 Gwin's eyes are focused farther down the track than anyone else's eyes that you can see.
  • + 3
 Mammoth would be great to host a WC. I would be fun to see the reaction from the WC riders to starting a race from 11,000 feet (3300 meters)!
  • + 2
 mammoth has some incredible terrain, but I swear the top 20% of the mountain is like riding on the moon.
  • + 1
 Over at VitalMTB they have a raw video of this race and it’s absolutely insane
  • + 1
 Awesome coverage Trevor _\m/
  • + 1
 Gwin's Eyes are hAunting the trail ahead!
  • + 1
 NOBODY TOOK THE DOLLAR?!

