Photo Epic: Massive Lines and Good Times - Loosefest XL Recap

Jul 21, 2019
by Trevor Lyden  

Due to the wind during the day riders didn t usually start until around 6pm.
LOOSEFEST XL
F*CK YEAH & HOLY SH*T
Words & Photography: Trevor Lyden // Eric Palmer

Massive lines and good times in Belgium. Loosefest XL is a wrap and we're already looking forward to next year. Despite a few injuries, the event was a huge success and riders loved the redesigned course. The venue was packed all week with people coming from all over Europe to enjoy the FESTivities. The crowds got to witness some of the best riders in the world throw down on some of the biggest jumps in mountain biking. The non-professional riders in attendance were able to participate in events such as the whip-off, long jump contest and the mega train with conductor Vink. The weather proved to be the biggest factor affecting ride time for the athletes. Most of the time the wind was too strong during the middle of the day, and only died down around 6 pm for evening sessions on the big course. Thankfully there were a solid 4 days of riding before the worst of the weather came in. Saturday afternoon just as the riders were preparing for their final session, a thunderstorm swept through the area dumping an impressive amount of rain on the venue. The course took a beating and unfortunately, the riders were forced to call off their last jump session.

In traditional fest fashion, the afterparty was a rowdy good time there was no shortage of strong drinks and killer dance moves. The riders awarded themselves prizes and the winners received a custom painted Loosefest helmet. Remy Morton, who suffered a heinous crash here two years ago, received the MVP award AND the coveted King of Loosefest title. Connor Macfarlane took home the best trick award for his backflip over the second gap jump, while Andreu won the best line of the week. Bas was the most stylish rider of the event, and to no one's surprise, Kade walked away with the best whip helmet. Despite Nico Vink not awarding himself a prize, he was the real man of the hour and found himself the center of multiple standing ovations. None of this event would be possible with all the hard work from Nico, his build crew, and the wonderful people of bike park Ferme Libert. Until next year!

Remy the water god.
Doin' work


The host builder and all around nicest guy on the hill Nico Vink.
The host, builder, and all-round nicest guy on the hill Nico Vink.

Damon boosting one before his collarbone and scapula injury.
Damon boosting one before his collarbone and scapula injury.


Alex Volokhov with a clean top to bottom run.
Alex Volokhov with a clean top to bottom run.

Warming up in the woods.

Andreu won best line of the fest. Obviously.
Andreu won the best line of the fest. Obviously.

Andreu



Kaos looking right at home on the big jumps.
Kaos looking right at home on the big jumps.

Sam Reynolds can whip.
Sam Reynolds can whip.




Conor with the biggest single trick of the event. Wait till you see the GoPro footage from this one.
Conor with the biggest single trick of the event. Wait till you see the GoPro footage from this one.


He can also throw a mean whip too.
He can also throw a mean whip too.





King Remy with a big ol t-bog.
King Remy with a big ol' t-bog.


Rounding the mega berm.
The mega berm was a wheel bender and face melter.
Mega berm.


Kade Edwards joined the road cycling club.
Kade Edwards joined the road cycling club.

Kade won the best whip award. Selected by the riders for the riders.
Kade won the best whip award. Selected by the riders, for the riders.

The crowds were stoked on the sessions that went down on the last massive hip.
The crowds were stoked on the sessions that went down on the last massive hip.


Keeping your bikes happy is equally as important as knowing how to ride them.
Keeping your bikes happy is equally as important as knowing how to ride them.


A very precise measuring system.
The long jump contest was not small.
Long jump challenge.

Can your 6 year old do this I m guessing that s a no.
Can your six-year-old do this? Probably not.

The Loose Riders mega train had around 100 riders descending the hills of the bike park.
The Loose Riders mega train had around 100 riders descending the hills of the bike park.

Hunkering down for cover during the storm.
Hunkering down for cover during the storm.

Unfortunately the thunderstorms came in just as ride time was approaching on Saturday putting an early end to the week.
Unfortunately the thunderstorms came in just as ride time was approaching on Saturday, putting an early end to the week.

The boys were all pumped to check out clips from the week.
The boys were all pumped to check out clips from the week.

Conor - Best trick
Conor - Best trick
Bas - Best Style
Bas - Best Style

Kade- Best whip and Andreu - Best Line
Kade- Best whip and Andreu - Best Line

King Remy
King Remy!


Bikepark Ferme Libert

Racing and Events Photo Epics Andreu Lacondeguy Bas Van Steenbergen Damon Iwanaga Kade Edwards Kaos Seagrave Nico Vink Remy Morton Sam Reynolds Fest Series Loosefest


5 Comments

  • + 5
 The size of these jumps is just incredible (photos always make them look smaller as everyone knows). FMX territory.
I'd like to ride the big berm - that is all.
  • + 2
 Can't wait to see the edit !!
  • + 2
 Great to see Remy back at it!
  • + 1
 I guess the riders who dont win anything, they make their money thanks to insurance companies ^^
  • + 1
 I hope to make it to fest in Oregon next year.

