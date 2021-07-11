Photo Recap: Olivier Cuvet Alchemy Invitational

Jul 11, 2021
by Olivier Cuvet  

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
ALCHEMY INVITATIONAL
Mixing pros and rookies
Photography : Léo Grosgurin // Words : Olivier Cuvet

Alchemy Invitational was all about shredding, sharing, and spending good times with pros and rookies, all together on Olivier Cuvet's backyard. Le Labo offers a huge variety of lines, jumps, and is the perfect spot to progress and try new tricks.

You'll find here two videos recap. Dive into two days of laugh and send!

And for those in a hurry, check outthe highlights of this incredible weekend!

Leo Grosgurin was there to shoot some photos, and the guy killed behind the lens. Enjoy this selection of some of the best shots we had from the event.

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Good vibes all day! Riders with different backgrounds, coming from different places in France, were all stoked to progress and push themselves together!

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Geoffrey Ador is steeze! Boosting higher than anybody with the steeziest tricks you can get.

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Ken Desmazeau couldn't stop sending it ...

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
... It didn't work all the time. Luckily he's tough as a nail!

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Big climb to get the speed for the big lines. The spot is pretty flat so this tower is mandatory to get the speed.

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
But it was definitely worth it! Big line calls big tricks!

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Olivier and William spending their air time upside down

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Maxime Peythieu was the most confident man on the hill. Those 270 on the hip were next level, the versatility of this man is mind-blowing.

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Arthur Deblonde got the Nac nac, and many more tricks, on lock.

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Pic by Leo Grosgurin
We saw so many cool tricks on the mulch jump. Everybody was confident on this trick booter so the show was on point

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
And some crashes too...

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Style over trick ?

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
William casually sending some 3 drop

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Yes, Nicolas Rouze is up there catching humongous tail whip!

Pic by Leo Grosgurin
Thanks for the good times everybody! We'll be back!

