Photo Recap: Olivier Cuvet Alchemy Invitational

Alchemy Invitational was all about shredding, sharing, and spending good times with pros and rookies, all together on Olivier Cuvet's backyard. Le Labo offers a huge variety of lines, jumps, and is the perfect spot to progress and try new tricks.
You'll find here two videos recap
. Dive into two days of laugh and send!
And for those in a hurry, check outthe highlights
of this incredible weekend!
Leo Grosgurin was there to shoot some photos, and the guy killed behind the lens. Enjoy this selection of some of the best shots we had from the event.
Good vibes all day! Riders with different backgrounds, coming from different places in France, were all stoked to progress and push themselves together!
Geoffrey Ador is steeze! Boosting higher than anybody with the steeziest tricks you can get.
Ken Desmazeau couldn't stop sending it ...
... It didn't work all the time. Luckily he's tough as a nail!
Big climb to get the speed for the big lines. The spot is pretty flat so this tower is mandatory to get the speed.
But it was definitely worth it! Big line calls big tricks!
Olivier and William spending their air time upside down
Maxime Peythieu was the most confident man on the hill. Those 270 on the hip were next level, the versatility of this man is mind-blowing.
Arthur Deblonde got the Nac nac, and many more tricks, on lock.
We saw so many cool tricks on the mulch jump. Everybody was confident on this trick booter so the show was on point
And some crashes too...
Style over trick ?
William casually sending some 3 drop
Yes, Nicolas Rouze is up there catching humongous tail whip!
Thanks for the good times everybody! We'll be back!
0 Comments
Post a Comment