Photo Report & Full Results from Backyard Battle 2024 - Stop 3: Paul Couderc Edition

Backyard Battle 2024 | Stop 3: Paul Couderc Edition

Paul Couderc lights the fuse on a jam of epic proportions in Southwest France

Seeing people smiling ear to ear and enjoying what we’ve created it makes this week super special for me, getting to see these riders and my close friends from all over the world coming to share my spot is what it’s all about. I couldn’t be more stoked with the outcome. — Paul Couderc

Biggest Lapper -

Best Style -

Thrasher of the Week -

Man of the Year -

Highest Air -

Best Trick -

Best Digger -

PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS

Photos by - Tom B, Popival

The 3rd stop of the Backyard Battle series goes off in rural France. Paul Couderc’s edition hosted 4 days of explosive riding and after-hours antics that felt like a mini festival for biking enthusiasts and purveyors of chaos.Situated in Bannes at the infamous Maurice’s farm, who’s supported Paul over the last few years by allowing him to build a jump line on his property to hone his slope skills. Paul, along with Jeremy Berthier and Louis Reboul were on the tools leading up to perfect the terraced hillside of XL features, this year with a pool added for good measure, which saw a lot of action considering daytime temperatures reached 32+ degrees.Riders were hosted from all over the globe including some of Paul’s personal favourites. Seeing over 35 rippers invited, featuring current day slopestyle phenoms and MTB freeride legends. Standouts during the daily sessions included Louis Reboul, Sam Hodgson, Talus Turk, Sergio Layos, Jeremy Berthier, Erik Fedko, Lucas Huppert, Vero Sandler, and of course Paul himself. Massive tricks were stomped, along with whips of all shapes and ‘to the moon’ spine boosts from Edgar Briole.Concluding the 4 days of insane biking and festive vibes some prestigious handmade awards were handed out to the following members of the crew -With round 3 of the Backyard Battle left in the flaming embers, some of the riders have a few weeks to recover post Whistler before heading over to the next round over 20-24 August, hosted by none other than Lukas Schafer in Germany for the BYB Black Mass Edition.Stay tuned for the official highlights edit coming soon to the Monster Energy YouTube.