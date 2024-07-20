Powered by Outside

Photo Report & Full Results from Backyard Battle 2024 - Stop 3: Paul Couderc Edition

Jul 19, 2024
by BackyardBattleMTB  

Backyard Battle 2024 | Stop 3: Paul Couderc Edition
Paul Couderc lights the fuse on a jam of epic proportions in Southwest France


The 3rd stop of the Backyard Battle series goes off in rural France. Paul Couderc’s edition hosted 4 days of explosive riding and after-hours antics that felt like a mini festival for biking enthusiasts and purveyors of chaos.

Situated in Bannes at the infamous Maurice’s farm, who’s supported Paul over the last few years by allowing him to build a jump line on his property to hone his slope skills. Paul, along with Jeremy Berthier and Louis Reboul were on the tools leading up to perfect the terraced hillside of XL features, this year with a pool added for good measure, which saw a lot of action considering daytime temperatures reached 32+ degrees. 

Riders were hosted from all over the globe including some of Paul’s personal favourites. Seeing over 35 rippers invited, featuring current day slopestyle phenoms and MTB freeride legends. Standouts during the daily sessions included Louis Reboul, Sam Hodgson, Talus Turk, Sergio Layos, Jeremy Berthier, Erik Fedko, Lucas Huppert, Vero Sandler, and of course Paul himself. Massive tricks were stomped, along with whips of all shapes and ‘to the moon’ spine boosts from Edgar Briole. 

bigquotesSeeing people smiling ear to ear and enjoying what we’ve created it makes this week super special for me, getting to see these riders and my close friends from all over the world coming to share my spot is what it’s all about. I couldn’t be more stoked with the outcome.Paul Couderc

Concluding the 4 days of insane biking and festive vibes some prestigious handmade awards were handed out to the following members of the crew -

Biggest Lapper - Sergio Layos
Best Style - Simon Johanssen 
Thrasher of the Week - Clement Bouygs
Man of the Year - Maurice Bayle
Highest Air - Edgar Briole
Best Trick - Jeremy Berthier
Best Digger - Louis Reboul & Jeremy Berthier

With round 3 of the Backyard Battle left in the flaming embers, some of the riders have a few weeks to recover post Whistler before heading over to the next round over 20-24 August, hosted by none other than Lukas Schafer in Germany for the BYB Black Mass Edition.
Stay tuned for the official highlights edit coming soon to the Monster Energy YouTube.


PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS

Photos by - Tom B, Popival


